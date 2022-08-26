ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Lucie County, FL

South Florida Sun Sentinel

‘Objectionable odors,’ fly in juice maker, rodent droppings on cans: 8 South Florida restaurants forced to close

The state ordered eight South Florida restaurants to temporarily close last week after inspectors found violations including “objectionable odors,” rodent droppings, and live flies on clean cutting boards, a knife handle and napkins. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and ...
wqcs.org

FWC seeks input on draft revisions to Gopher Tortoise Permitting Guidelines

Florida - Sunday August 28 2022: The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is seeking public input on draft revisions to the Gopher Tortoise Permitting Guidelines. The gopher tortoise is a state-listed Threatened species. The goal of the proposed revisions is to better protect gopher tortoises by incentivizing relocations...
msn.com

20 Monthly Rentals On Florida’s East Coast Perfect For Snowbirds

There’s nothing like a stay on Florida’s East Coast for true relaxation under the sun. Vacation homes are the perfect space for long-term vacation destinations, offering all the comforts and amenities of one’s own home — with the added bonus of looking out the window and seeing the Atlantic Ocean.
msn.com

Best Central Florida locations to view the Artemis 1 launch

Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to drive out to Florida's Space Coast this weekend to nab their spot for Monday's big launch. "We've heard as many as 500,000 from the Cape. So you're talking about almost doubling the size of Brevard County in just, on a Monday morning,” said Don Walker with Brevard County Emergency Management Response.
BOCANEWSNOW

TROPICAL DEPRESSION LIKELY TO FORM EAST OF FLORIDA

SEVERAL TROPICAL WAVES NOW BEING MONITORED BY NATIONAL HURRICANE CENTER. BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATED: 7:45 p.m. Sunday, August 28, 2022 with the 8pm Update from NHC. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — There is a 70 percent chance that a tropical wave east of Florida will become a […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCANEWSNOW

Woodfield Country Club Trial Reset For October

Country Club, Where Membership Runs More Than $100,000, Refuses To Pay $5747 To Worker Ordered To Drive Personal Car To Deliver Food… BY: LITIGATION DESK | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The David versus Goliath trial that pits a Woodfield Country Club restaurant worker against the massive Boca […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
995qyk.com

Florida Man Jumps Off Tampa Bridge To Save His Own Life

Florida Man Jumps Off Tampa Bridge To Save His Own Life. I-75 South was shut down for a few hours Thursday night after the 3 vehicles crashed. The crash happened at the Little Manatee River overpass. After being ejected from his vehicle during the crash, this guy near the side of the bridge decided he was about to be hit by other vehicles. So, he took a leap of faith off the bridge in to the Hillsborough River below. Luckily, for this Florida Man he landed in deep water, wasn’t hut too bad, and, could swim. Well, at least well enough for Hillsborough County rescue to pull him from the water on to a wave runner, and then to the hospital. Source: NewsChannel8.
BOCANEWSNOW

THREE TROPICAL WAVES NOW EAST OF FLORIDA, HURRICANE CENTER WATCHING

NOW 50 PERCENT CHANCE OF DEVELOPMENT… UPDATE 8PM, NOW FOUR WAVES BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com SUNDAY MORNING SIGNIFICANT UPDATE, CLICK HERE. UPDATED 8 P.M. Saturday, August 27, 2022: BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — And just like that… the National Hurricane Center as of Saturday evening is now watching […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
fox35orlando.com

Florida waitress accused of stealing her customer's credit card

ST. LUCIE, Fla. - A Florida restaurant employee was arrested Wednesday for allegedly stealing a customer's credit card and using it at two local businesses. The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office said Jennifer Mohamed, 40, of Port St. Lucie, was caught on store security footage using the stolen card at a retail shop and at a gas station. Officials said the card belonged to a customer of a restaurant where Mohamed was employed as a cashier and waitress.
BOCANEWSNOW

TROPICAL WAVES: CHANCE OF DEVELOPMENT GROWING

EAST OF FLORIDA, WAVE SHOWING INCREASED PROBABILITY OF GROWTH. BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com SIGNIFICANT UPDATE AT 4:10 p.m. August 27, 2022: CLICK HERE for the latest. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — There is still nothing to fear at this point, but one of the tropical waves being watched […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
wqcs.org

Crist Picks Karla Hernandez as His Running Mate

Hialeah - Saturday August 28, 2022: Charlie Crist, the democratic nominee for Governor, has chosen Karla Hernandez to be his running mate. Since 2016, Hernandez has served as the President of the United Teachers of Dade, the largest teachers’ union in the southeastern United States, and the fourth largest in the country. As President, she helped mobilize the educators and Miami-Dade community members to successfully pass an initiative to give public school teachers a salary raise and improve security in schools. Hernandez is was selected as Hialeah Middle School’s Teacher of the Year in 2010.
WPTV

Dan Franzese wins Republican primary by 130 votes after recount

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Republican primary race for Florida's 22nd congressional district has been decided after a recount. Dan Franzese edged out Deborah Adeimy by 130 votes, based on unofficial results provided by the Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections, after a machine recount that took place Friday and Saturday.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL

