‘Objectionable odors,’ fly in juice maker, rodent droppings on cans: 8 South Florida restaurants forced to close
The state ordered eight South Florida restaurants to temporarily close last week after inspectors found violations including “objectionable odors,” rodent droppings, and live flies on clean cutting boards, a knife handle and napkins. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and ...
irei.com
Green Cay Life Plan Village plans $250m senior living community in Florida
Green Cay Life Plan Village, a Florida not-for-profit corporation, has plans to develop a $250 million continuing care retirement community (CCRC) on a 15-acre site at Jog Road and Flavor Pict Road in Boynton Beach, Fla. Acquisition of the site sets the stage for a new generation luxury senior living...
wqcs.org
FWC seeks input on draft revisions to Gopher Tortoise Permitting Guidelines
Florida - Sunday August 28 2022: The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is seeking public input on draft revisions to the Gopher Tortoise Permitting Guidelines. The gopher tortoise is a state-listed Threatened species. The goal of the proposed revisions is to better protect gopher tortoises by incentivizing relocations...
msn.com
20 Monthly Rentals On Florida’s East Coast Perfect For Snowbirds
There’s nothing like a stay on Florida’s East Coast for true relaxation under the sun. Vacation homes are the perfect space for long-term vacation destinations, offering all the comforts and amenities of one’s own home — with the added bonus of looking out the window and seeing the Atlantic Ocean.
Florida Man Sentenced To 30 Years For Defrauding Homeowners In Pool Scheme
More than a hundred victims gave Brian Washburn and his wife thousands of dollars in down payments on pools and wound up with either unfinished construction, leaving giant holes in their yards or never even heard from the company again.
New boating safety video carries message, shows collision off Palm Beach that cost man his arm
The latest water safety video from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is not easy to watch. It offers a horrific account of what can go wrong when boat operators fail to use caution while motoring near swimmers and snorkelers. But the lessons are about much more than just safety awareness. Thanks...
msn.com
Best Central Florida locations to view the Artemis 1 launch
Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to drive out to Florida's Space Coast this weekend to nab their spot for Monday's big launch. "We've heard as many as 500,000 from the Cape. So you're talking about almost doubling the size of Brevard County in just, on a Monday morning,” said Don Walker with Brevard County Emergency Management Response.
TROPICAL DEPRESSION LIKELY TO FORM EAST OF FLORIDA
SEVERAL TROPICAL WAVES NOW BEING MONITORED BY NATIONAL HURRICANE CENTER. BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATED: 7:45 p.m. Sunday, August 28, 2022 with the 8pm Update from NHC. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — There is a 70 percent chance that a tropical wave east of Florida will become a […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Riviera Beach man wins $3.5M playing Florida Lottery
A Riviera Beach man is reaping the rewards of a big win after playing the Florida Lottery this year.
Woodfield Country Club Trial Reset For October
Country Club, Where Membership Runs More Than $100,000, Refuses To Pay $5747 To Worker Ordered To Drive Personal Car To Deliver Food… BY: LITIGATION DESK | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The David versus Goliath trial that pits a Woodfield Country Club restaurant worker against the massive Boca […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
fox35orlando.com
VIDEO: Florida woman accused of DUI does ballet, folk dances during sobriety test
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. - A newly released body camera video shows the moment a Florida woman accused of driving under the influence of alcohol began doing ballet and Irish folk dances while performing field sobriety tests. According to a Pinellas County arrest affidavit, the incident happened the night of April...
995qyk.com
Florida Man Jumps Off Tampa Bridge To Save His Own Life
Florida Man Jumps Off Tampa Bridge To Save His Own Life. I-75 South was shut down for a few hours Thursday night after the 3 vehicles crashed. The crash happened at the Little Manatee River overpass. After being ejected from his vehicle during the crash, this guy near the side of the bridge decided he was about to be hit by other vehicles. So, he took a leap of faith off the bridge in to the Hillsborough River below. Luckily, for this Florida Man he landed in deep water, wasn’t hut too bad, and, could swim. Well, at least well enough for Hillsborough County rescue to pull him from the water on to a wave runner, and then to the hospital. Source: NewsChannel8.
THREE TROPICAL WAVES NOW EAST OF FLORIDA, HURRICANE CENTER WATCHING
NOW 50 PERCENT CHANCE OF DEVELOPMENT… UPDATE 8PM, NOW FOUR WAVES BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com SUNDAY MORNING SIGNIFICANT UPDATE, CLICK HERE. UPDATED 8 P.M. Saturday, August 27, 2022: BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — And just like that… the National Hurricane Center as of Saturday evening is now watching […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
fox35orlando.com
Florida waitress accused of stealing her customer's credit card
ST. LUCIE, Fla. - A Florida restaurant employee was arrested Wednesday for allegedly stealing a customer's credit card and using it at two local businesses. The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office said Jennifer Mohamed, 40, of Port St. Lucie, was caught on store security footage using the stolen card at a retail shop and at a gas station. Officials said the card belonged to a customer of a restaurant where Mohamed was employed as a cashier and waitress.
TROPICAL WAVES: CHANCE OF DEVELOPMENT GROWING
EAST OF FLORIDA, WAVE SHOWING INCREASED PROBABILITY OF GROWTH. BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com SIGNIFICANT UPDATE AT 4:10 p.m. August 27, 2022: CLICK HERE for the latest. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — There is still nothing to fear at this point, but one of the tropical waves being watched […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
‘You should put your name in’: Florida’s unclaimed property available
TAMPA, Fla. — The state of Florida returned more than 1.7 billion dollars in unclaimed property to people over the past five years, including 388 million dollars last year. In addition to tangible items like jewelry, coins and baseball cards, the state keeps track of unclaimed bank accounts, stock dividends, and utility or rent deposits.
cityandshore.com
Broward, Palm Beach restaurants worthy of Michelin Guide star treatment
Finally, after years of Floridians speculating which of our restaurants would hold up to international acclaim, the Michelin Guide arrived here earlier this year to set the record straight. The mysterious, unnamed judges picked 15 restaurants to receive what many say is the highest honor in the business, a coveted...
wqcs.org
Crist Picks Karla Hernandez as His Running Mate
Hialeah - Saturday August 28, 2022: Charlie Crist, the democratic nominee for Governor, has chosen Karla Hernandez to be his running mate. Since 2016, Hernandez has served as the President of the United Teachers of Dade, the largest teachers’ union in the southeastern United States, and the fourth largest in the country. As President, she helped mobilize the educators and Miami-Dade community members to successfully pass an initiative to give public school teachers a salary raise and improve security in schools. Hernandez is was selected as Hialeah Middle School’s Teacher of the Year in 2010.
WPTV
Dan Franzese wins Republican primary by 130 votes after recount
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Republican primary race for Florida's 22nd congressional district has been decided after a recount. Dan Franzese edged out Deborah Adeimy by 130 votes, based on unofficial results provided by the Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections, after a machine recount that took place Friday and Saturday.
Florida Woman Who Stole Nearly $300,000 From Elderly Couple Gets 51 Months In Prison
A Florida woman has been sentenced in a case where she duped a senior couple, that she was providing care for, out of nearly $300,000. 52-year-old Sherri Lynn Smith has been sentenced to 51 months in prison, followed by four years of supervised release for
