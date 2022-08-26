Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Tascosa Belle’s Invited to Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade
One of the biggest and most fun times I had growing up was attending our big parades. Nothing against our parades here in Amarillo and Canyon, we have some great ones too. I just grew up in Chicago so they were just on a different level. One of the biggest...
Amarillo We Do in Fact Have a Love as Big as Texas
Amarillo we have hearts of gold. We love bigger than anywhere else. We are the first to jump in our cars and help out. This is just the way we are raised here. So if we can decorate the city with words that just scream Amarillo, why not? I was taking a trip to Westgate Mall recently with my family when I noticed an addition to the Barnes Jewelry wall.
Amarillo Neighborhoods Mourn Loss of Our Friend Lloyd
On Friday, as I was heading back to work from an appointment at home, I saw an accident at I40 and Georgia at the traffic light. I couldn't go straight to enter I40 as I always do. I couldn't turn left to fill up my gas tank at Market Street....
Fuller House? TV Icon Joining Beach Boys In Amarillo.
One thing Amarillo doesn't usually see a lot of is big-time concerts. Now, that's not to say it hasn't gotten a bit better in recent years. We're starting to see some bigger names make their way through the city. One of the biggest names to come into Amarillo is The...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Myhighplains.com
Chef Bud Makes Skillet Peach Chicken
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Chef Bud is back to make a great dish and promote a few events. First is his cooking class called “A Menu A Day” which you can sign up for here. Then Signature Chefs which is happening son. You can register for that event here.
Quick Trip to Mexico? The Fastest Route from Amarillo
If you're planning on jumping in the car and heading to Mexico, just to say you've been, well it isn't as far away as you might think. From Amarillo, Texas you can get to the Mexico border in a hop skip, and a jump. Ok, maybe not that fast. It...
Fun Events in Amarillo for Your Labor Day Weekend
Labor Day is coming up and if you are staying in town looking for something to do on your holiday weekend. Here are some fun events in the area. Labor Day is a day to honor American workers. It became a federal holiday in 1894 and it is traditionally observed on the first Monday in September.
Amarillo Hispanic Heritage Luncheon Announced. Nominate Someone For An Award!
A lot of times, people do good things and get no recognition at all for it. Granted, those people doing good things aren't necessarily seeking recognition. They do it because they care. However, I firmly believe that someone doing a lot of good for the community should get recognized for...
RELATED PEOPLE
Grab Your Paddles And Rejoice. It Looks Like Pong Is Back In Amarillo.
It has been a long time since I've seen an update, or have heard anything at all about Amarillo's local ping pong group. Today, I was forwarded a fantastic bit of information for our pong enthusiasts. Shakehands Pong is gearing up for another event in Amarillo. Amarillo's Own Vibrant Pong...
abc7amarillo.com
Google Reviews: Worst Whataburgers in Texas are in Austin; Where do Amarillo's rank?
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Texans love Whataburger. But that love can be lost, depending on where you buy them. Austin has the worst Whataburgers in the state, according to an analysis of Google data by the San Antonio Express-News. The newspaper "chewed" their way through Google reviews for seven...
abc7amarillo.com
GoFundMe created for mom, 3 kids who escaped early morning fire, lost everything they own
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A GoFundMe was created for an Amarillo mom and her three daughters after they escaped an early morning fire, but lost everything they own. Staci Ramey woke up to smoke and flames in the living room around 5:20 a.m. According to the Amarillo Fire Department,...
According to a New Study Amarillo is Very Pet Friendly
When it comes to our fur babies, I think we live in a perfect city for our animals. Amarillo is very pet friendly. We have great places to take our animals for walks. We have a dog park, and we have great vet care throughout the city. Plus, we love our animal rescues.
IN THIS ARTICLE
How A Simple Donut Reminds Us To Take It Easy On Local Businesses
For the past couple of years, things have been tough on our family-owned local businesses. They're doing their best, and are trying to get by just like the rest of us. Show some love to our local businesses. They could use it. The Struggle Is Real. It doesn't take a...
1 in 7 People in Amarillo are Hungry, Here’s How to Help
Hunger is an issue that affects everyone. You, yourself might not be hungry, but you probably know someone who has been faced with not knowing when and where they will get their next meal. We are blessed in Amarillo to have an organization like the High Plains Food Bank. The...
Mysterious Pile Of Dirt Looms In The Parking Lot
For the last month or so I have noticed something in the parking lot of the shopping center at 45th and Teckla. A pile of dirt. Not just a small pile of dirt. A very large pile of dirt that is just sitting in the parking lot. This dirt is...
Time to Say Goodbye to Another Place in Amarillo
Supporting our mom-and-pop shops here in Amarillo really is important. If not, this is what happens. Another place in Amarillo had to shut its doors. I saw the announcement over the weekend. It's never a fun time. Of course, things have not been the same since Covid hit. Some places...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox5ny.com
Parents seek drug dealer in daughter’s death, offer reward: ‘No questions asked’
AMARILLO, Texas - Robert Gilliam said he’s not afraid. He knows it’s dangerous. But he said the situation is worth the risk because it’s a problem not only affecting his family, but the entire country. The 53-year-old and his wife, Karletha,— who both live in Amarillo, Texas,—...
Man Jumps From 2nd Story Window To Evade Amarillo Police
Casey Taylor found out the hard way that a local bail bondswoman walks her talk. Zee of A&B Bail Bonds will bail you out of jail on the condition that you show up to court and you fulfill your bond conditions. If you don't? Zee will personally give you a ride back to the slammer--free of charge.
KFDA
Red light cameras officially shut down in Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The controversial red light cameras will be shut down at midnight tonight. House bill 1631 was installed in 2019 saying red light camera programs must be ended unless you have a contract in place, which Amarillo did. “The program will be shut down so there will...
This Has To Be A New Low, Even For Amarillo
I'm pretty sure it was just yesterday that I mentioned how Amarillo's crime rate is simply too high. So today, not shockingly, I bring you yet another story of crime in the 806. However, this one feels a little different. I mean, this has to be a new low. Two...
Mix 94.1
Amarillo, TX
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
959K+
Views
ABOUT
Mix 94.1 KMXJ plays the best variety of music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Amarillo, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0