Amarillo, TX

98.7 The Bomb

Amarillo We Do in Fact Have a Love as Big as Texas

Amarillo we have hearts of gold. We love bigger than anywhere else. We are the first to jump in our cars and help out. This is just the way we are raised here. So if we can decorate the city with words that just scream Amarillo, why not? I was taking a trip to Westgate Mall recently with my family when I noticed an addition to the Barnes Jewelry wall.
AMARILLO, TX
Mix 94.1

Fuller House? TV Icon Joining Beach Boys In Amarillo.

One thing Amarillo doesn't usually see a lot of is big-time concerts. Now, that's not to say it hasn't gotten a bit better in recent years. We're starting to see some bigger names make their way through the city. One of the biggest names to come into Amarillo is The...
AMARILLO, TX
Myhighplains.com

Chef Bud Makes Skillet Peach Chicken

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Chef Bud is back to make a great dish and promote a few events. First is his cooking class called “A Menu A Day” which you can sign up for here. Then Signature Chefs which is happening son. You can register for that event here.
AMARILLO, TX
Mix 94.1

Fun Events in Amarillo for Your Labor Day Weekend

Labor Day is coming up and if you are staying in town looking for something to do on your holiday weekend. Here are some fun events in the area. Labor Day is a day to honor American workers. It became a federal holiday in 1894 and it is traditionally observed on the first Monday in September.
AMARILLO, TX
101.9 The Bull

Time to Say Goodbye to Another Place in Amarillo

Supporting our mom-and-pop shops here in Amarillo really is important. If not, this is what happens. Another place in Amarillo had to shut its doors. I saw the announcement over the weekend. It's never a fun time. Of course, things have not been the same since Covid hit. Some places...
AMARILLO, TX
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
Mix 94.1

Man Jumps From 2nd Story Window To Evade Amarillo Police

Casey Taylor found out the hard way that a local bail bondswoman walks her talk. Zee of A&B Bail Bonds will bail you out of jail on the condition that you show up to court and you fulfill your bond conditions. If you don't? Zee will personally give you a ride back to the slammer--free of charge.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Red light cameras officially shut down in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The controversial red light cameras will be shut down at midnight tonight. House bill 1631 was installed in 2019 saying red light camera programs must be ended unless you have a contract in place, which Amarillo did. “The program will be shut down so there will...
AMARILLO, TX
Mix 94.1

This Has To Be A New Low, Even For Amarillo

I'm pretty sure it was just yesterday that I mentioned how Amarillo's crime rate is simply too high. So today, not shockingly, I bring you yet another story of crime in the 806. However, this one feels a little different. I mean, this has to be a new low. Two...
AMARILLO, TX
Mix 94.1

Amarillo, TX
Mix 94.1 KMXJ plays the best variety of music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Amarillo, Texas.

