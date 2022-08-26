Read full article on original website
We loved these gadgets in 2014 (but where are they now?)
Creative Bloq is 10 years old! To celebrate, we're digging out some classics from the archive. Here, we listed 10 of the coolest gadgets of 2014. But which stood the test of time and which faded into obscurity? (Note the smartwatches, which predated the release of the Apple Watch in 2015.)
Sony's new PS5 design isn't quite what we were hoping for
The PS5 is finally becoming a little less elusive, and if you've been lucky enough to snag one lately then you'll know that's not small. Not small at all. But while we've heard rumours for a while that a Slim PS5 could be on the way, it's yet to materialise.
Is this really the greatest Apple Mac wallpaper of all time?
While best known for its elegant hardware design, Apple also has a reputation for stunning wallpapers. New backgrounds are arguably one of the most exciting aspects of any iOS or macOS announcement (or is that just me?), and Apple fans sure do love to reminisce about their favourite wallpapers from times gone by.
Grab Apple's newest iPad Pro without the pro price
You can use iPads for many things, from writing up work to watching your favourite streaming services, or as a portable drawing tablet. And, out of the iPad range, the iPad Pro is the best at doing it all, so when we see a good deal, we get excited! Right now, you can find the 11-inch 2021 Apple iPad Pro on Amazon on sale for £1,365.03 down from £1,899. (opens in new tab)
Hurry, the Apple Pencil 2 is at a record low price
The Apple Pencil can be a pretty pricy investment for iPad owners looking to step up their digital art game. Luckily right now you can grab the 2nd Generation Pencil for our record low price that we first reported on back in November 2021. Priced under $100, this deal puts the 2018 stylus at the same RRP price as the original 2015 model. Find this fantastic saving on the Apple Pencil (2nd Generation) at Amazon where it's on sale for $99 down from $129 (opens in new tab)
Brilliant Timex billboard ad takes aim at the Apple Watch
Smartwatches have come on leaps and bounds in the last decade, with the Apple Watch now allegedly outselling the entire Swiss watch industry. But with great power comes a great volume of notifications – as this brilliant new Timex ad is keen to point. The watch brand has just...
iPhone fans are already redesigning Apple's awful new battery icon
Of all the new features announced for iOS 16, we didn't expect a new battery icon to be the one that made the most waves among the tech community. Apple's new icon was quietly released with the most recent iOS beta – and while it's great to see the remaining percentage on the home screen again, users aren't thrilled with the execution.
5 huge ways that Apple changed design forever
Doesn’t time fly? This year, we’re celebrating 10 years of Creative Bloq, and to mark the occasion, we're looking back at some of the key moments in design that we've seen in the time the site has been running. Today, it’s Apple’s turn as we cast an eye over the ways in which the Cupertino giant has changed the world of design forever.
The latest iPhone 14 Pro camera rumour is a big disappointment
We've heard no shortage of rumours about the iPhone 14 line up, which we can pretty safely assume will arrive next month. From battery life to design, it seems plenty of changes are afoot – but while the new camera has sounded awesome so far, new rumours suggest it could be disappointing in certain situations.
These mini Nintendo Switch game cases are simply adorable
With many gamers shifting towards digital downloads over the last few years, it can feel like physical copies of games are on the way out. But many still prefer owning their own cartridges or disks – and those people get to enjoy things like these ridiculously small Nintendo Switch game cases.
Keep it quiet, but Amazon has $200 off the new M2 MacBook Pro
Apple's latest M2-chipped MacBook Pro 13 was released less than two months ago, so we weren't expecting to see much in the way of deals for some time. But Amazon has surprised us, with up to $200 of the 2022 MacBook Pro 13 (opens in new tab) right now. It's...
If this awesome standing desk concept is the future, I'm here for it
Sci-fi films love to depict a futuristic user interface. From Blade Runner to Minority Report, we've seen all sorts of swipe or voice controlled systems, usually featuring a minimum of 700 screens. But if this new desk design is anything to go by, the future is (almost) here. Lumina has...
Amazon's just cut the price of the new M2-powered MacBook Air 2022
The new MacBook Air 2022 with its M2 chip is just 4 weeks old, but Amazon is already running a discount, slashing $100 of the price of the base model. The first discount we've seen on the new laptop reduces the price of the 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD MacBook Air 2022 from $1,199 to $1,099 (opens in new tab).
5 things Steve Jobs did that Apple would never do today
Few company CEOs have inspired such strong reactions – both positive and negative – as Apple’s former leader Steve Jobs. His leadership tenure was markedly different from the company under current CEO Tim Cook, and there are things he did that it’s unimaginable for Cook to do today.
What's going on with the macOs Ventura UI design?
Apple is renowned for its outstanding design prowess, from product design to branding. But even Apple can struggle to get things right sometimes, as some of the developers using the beta version of macOs Ventura are now pointing out. Several developers have listed litanies of schoolboy UI errors and bugs,...
Apple vs Samsung: which should you buy?
When it comes to tech, Apple vs Samsung is one of the biggest battles of the current era. The two brands, headquartered in California and South Korea respectively, are the most popular smartphone vendors in the world. Both make popular tablets and laptops too. But which should you choose?. This...
There are just two days left to grab these huge Best Buy anniversary sale deals
It's the last weekend of the Best Buy anniversary sale, but luckily there are still some massive savings to be had on TVs and laptops. If you're quick, you can still save £500 on an HP Spectre 2-in-1 (opens in new tab) with brilliant specs, reduced from $1,999.99 to $1,499.99.
The next-gen Apple Pencil could have a secret rotating feature
It's been almost four years since the launch of Apple Pencil 2, and the rumours keep coming for its long-awaited follow-up. While we still await a firm release date and official details for the next-gen Apple Pencil, it's not stopped leaks, rumours and speculation over what Apple is planning for its next pen stylus.
The world's most expensive Apple Watch case looks... kind of terrible?
We've seen plenty of garish iPhone mods and cases in our time, mostly courtesy of "luxury" accessories brand Caviar. But it seems wearables aren't entirely safe either, if the world's most expensive Apple Watch case if anything to go by. Yours for just $15,000, Golden Concept's 'Diamond Edition' Apple Watch...
Laptop vs tablet: which should you buy?
To discover which is best, laptop vs tablet, we pit the MacBook Air against the iPad Pro. Laptop vs tablet: which is better? Well, for starters, it depends what your budget is. For example, if you don't have more than $100 / £100 to spend, that simply won't be enough to buy a laptop, unless you're lucky enough to find a refurbished one at that price.
