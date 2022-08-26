Read full article on original website
The historic 100-year-old Newbern Building on Armour Boulevard in Kansas City, Missouri is an apartment buildingCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The Chiefs Offensive Line is the Best in the NFLChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
The Nelle E. Peters Historic Districts in Kansas City, Missouri celebrate her as a notable female architect for her timeCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Why are the Kansas City Chiefs in a phenomenal position due to Alex SmithChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Undervalued Chiefs Fantasy StarsChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
kcur.org
The Kansas City Current's undefeated streak is generating excitement about women's soccer
The Kansas City Current is giving fans a lot to be excited about this season. With Sunday's home win over the North Carolina Courage, the Current is on a 12-game undefeated streak. That record of 8-4-5 puts them third in the National Women's Soccer League standings. "It's currently the second...
Bullets Forever
The Capital City Go-Go will host open local tryouts
On September 10th, the Capital City Go-Go will host open local player tryouts. Participants must be pre-registered and fully vaccinated. They will be broken into two groups that will be capped at 75 players each. Registration will be on a first-come, first-served basis. The first session will be from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. EST and the second will be from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
bringonthecats.com
6 DAYS TO 2022 KICKOFF: Sterling Lockett
Goal No. 6: SELF-DISCIPLINE. Do it right; don’t accept less. Sterling Lockett (b. Oct. 8, 2003) is a shifty, smooth wide receiver from Blue Valley High School who plans on majoring in business administration. The law of averages and conventional wisdom both say he should likely redshirt in 2022,...
msn.com
Why isn’t Kansas City named Missouri City? A history teacher explains
For those unfamiliar with the KC area, the fact that Kansas City, Missouri and the state of Kansas share a name can be confusing. Since KCMO is in Missouri, shouldn’t it be called Missouri City?. A high school history teacher from Lawrence set out to answer that question, explaining...
WIBW
Calamar senior apartment project resumes
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - 13 News is on your side as the work continues over at Kanza Park off I-70 and Macvicar, where for nearly two years, people have been wondering about the unfinished senior apartments. Now people are seeing something new at the construction site for a senior apartment...
kcur.org
A Kansas City land trust is working to reduce blight and stabilize a disinvested neighborhood
There are hundreds of houses for sale right now in Kansas City. Only one of them — a blue, three-bedroom ranch in the Marlborough neighborhood in southeast Kansas City — is priced below market value and is only available to people whose income is 80% or less of the area’s median family income.
LJWORLD
Since 2002 Douglas County’s property tax rate has increased 70%; state’s other largest counties up 8%
Over the last two decades, Douglas County has experienced the largest increase in property tax rates of any urban county in Kansas, a review of statewide data has found. And the comparison is not close. Douglas County has seen its property tax rate increase 70% since 2002. The average increase...
KCTV 5
Homeless camp catches fire in KCK
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - The cause of a fire that destroyed a homeless camp this weekend in Kansas City, Kan., is under investigation. Kansas City, Kan., fire crews reported to an area near 43rd and State Avenue to combat a fire in a homeless camp. Crews said they had...
Frontier expands flights offering cheaper options from Kansas City
Frontier Airlines expands non-stop service from Phoenix to Kansas City and nine other airports.
kcur.org
One of Kansas City's favorite cookie spots is getting a fine dining restaurant
Classic Cookie by day; Wild Rose Bistro by night. Two dining concepts will share the same space in Waldo as Chef Bryan Sparks builds a new menu — and business — from his obsession with food and growth. “It doesn’t really make sense for us to get another...
KCTV 5
Kansas City man dead in boat crash at Lake of the Ozarks
LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol identified a man who died in a boat crash at Lake of the Ozarks. Investigators say, Daniel Cortez, 29, of Kansas City, Missouri, died when the 2019 Sylvan Pontoon he was riding in hit a wake near the 13-mile mark of the main channel. He and Favian Estrada, 31, were ejected when the boat crashed.
Range USA plans to bring new indoor gun range to Lenexa
Range USA intends to build a new indoor shooting range at the corner of Santa Fe Trail Drive and West 107th Street.
LJWORLD
While Lawrence has decided against funding Wakarusa Drive extension, Douglas County seems poised to go solo
While City of Lawrence leaders this past weekshied away from contributing funding to extend Wakarusa Drive south of Lawrence and to build a bridge over the Wakarusa River, Douglas County still seems poised to move forward. The issue wasn’t on the agenda when the Douglas County Commission met a day...
kcur.org
A Kansas City community has found a way to offer affordable housing to those who need it
Historical redlining and the 2008 housing market crash destabilized housing in this neighborhood in southeast Kansas City. Started in 2019, the Marlborough Community Land Trust set out to acquire houses and lots to rehab or build new at costs that allow the homes to be sold to buyers who cannot purchase a house by conventional means.
Kansas woman jailed for second time in 2 weeks
ATCHISON COUNTY—A Kansas woman jailed August 11, on a requested charge of failure to appear is back in custody. On Wednesday, police arrested Felicia K. Lynch, 30, Atchison, on a Community Corrections detain order, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. She is being held without bond, according to online...
Six Injured When Car Strikes Horse & Buggy in Johnson County
Six people were injured in a two-vehicle accident involving a horse and buggy Saturday afternoon in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2003 Mercury, driven by 71-year-old Glenn. R. Gilbert of Holden, was on Highway 58 at SW 1001 Road around 1:30 p.m., when Gilbert failed to observe an eastbound horse and buggy, driven by 38-year-old Truman K. Gingerich, also of Holden, and struck the buggy.
WIBW
Crews attempt to pull SUV out of ravine after driver crashes along Highway 40
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews attempted to pull an SUV out of a ravine behind an old Topeka strip club after the driver failed to negotiate a curve on Highway 40. Officials at the scene told 13 NEWS that a vehicle had failed to negotiate the curve at Highway 40 and Shadden Rd. when it went into a ravine around 8 a.m. near Topeka on Monday morning, Aug. 29.
University Daily Kansan
The Oread Hotel has been bought up by a private-equity firm
KSL Capital Partners has acquired the iconic Oread hotel as their first investment in the Midwest, the Denver-based company announced on Aug. 18. The Oread is located adjacent to the Kansas Memorial Union and is regarded as a landmark building for the University of Kansas and Lawrence. It currently houses 99 rooms and nine condominiums.
Three men arrested in aggravated robbery investigation
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department arrested three men after an investigation into a reported aggravated robbery. Officers were called to the 800 block of SE 15th Street around 4:20 p.m. on Saturday. Upon investigation, three Topeka men were arrested. Michael Carpenter, 60, James Harvey, 39, and Dalton Hall, 23, were booked into the […]
