ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, KS

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bullets Forever

The Capital City Go-Go will host open local tryouts

On September 10th, the Capital City Go-Go will host open local player tryouts. Participants must be pre-registered and fully vaccinated. They will be broken into two groups that will be capped at 75 players each. Registration will be on a first-come, first-served basis. The first session will be from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. EST and the second will be from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
TOPEKA, KS
bringonthecats.com

6 DAYS TO 2022 KICKOFF: Sterling Lockett

Goal No. 6: SELF-DISCIPLINE. Do it right; don’t accept less. Sterling Lockett (b. Oct. 8, 2003) is a shifty, smooth wide receiver from Blue Valley High School who plans on majoring in business administration. The law of averages and conventional wisdom both say he should likely redshirt in 2022,...
LEAWOOD, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Mission Hills, KS
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
Kansas City, KS
Sports
Local
Kansas Sports
State
Missouri State
Kansas City, MO
Sports
City
Kansas City, KS
WIBW

Calamar senior apartment project resumes

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - 13 News is on your side as the work continues over at Kanza Park off I-70 and Macvicar, where for nearly two years, people have been wondering about the unfinished senior apartments. Now people are seeing something new at the construction site for a senior apartment...
TOPEKA, KS
KCTV 5

Homeless camp catches fire in KCK

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - The cause of a fire that destroyed a homeless camp this weekend in Kansas City, Kan., is under investigation. Kansas City, Kan., fire crews reported to an area near 43rd and State Avenue to combat a fire in a homeless camp. Crews said they had...
KANSAS CITY, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Caddying#Caddies#Golf Clubs#Golfer#Co Scholar#The Piper High School#Possi
KCTV 5

Kansas City man dead in boat crash at Lake of the Ozarks

LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol identified a man who died in a boat crash at Lake of the Ozarks. Investigators say, Daniel Cortez, 29, of Kansas City, Missouri, died when the 2019 Sylvan Pontoon he was riding in hit a wake near the 13-mile mark of the main channel. He and Favian Estrada, 31, were ejected when the boat crashed.
KANSAS CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
St. Joseph Post

Kansas woman jailed for second time in 2 weeks

ATCHISON COUNTY—A Kansas woman jailed August 11, on a requested charge of failure to appear is back in custody. On Wednesday, police arrested Felicia K. Lynch, 30, Atchison, on a Community Corrections detain order, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. She is being held without bond, according to online...
ATCHISON, KS
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Six Injured When Car Strikes Horse & Buggy in Johnson County

Six people were injured in a two-vehicle accident involving a horse and buggy Saturday afternoon in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2003 Mercury, driven by 71-year-old Glenn. R. Gilbert of Holden, was on Highway 58 at SW 1001 Road around 1:30 p.m., when Gilbert failed to observe an eastbound horse and buggy, driven by 38-year-old Truman K. Gingerich, also of Holden, and struck the buggy.
JOHNSON COUNTY, MO
WIBW

Crews attempt to pull SUV out of ravine after driver crashes along Highway 40

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews attempted to pull an SUV out of a ravine behind an old Topeka strip club after the driver failed to negotiate a curve on Highway 40. Officials at the scene told 13 NEWS that a vehicle had failed to negotiate the curve at Highway 40 and Shadden Rd. when it went into a ravine around 8 a.m. near Topeka on Monday morning, Aug. 29.
TOPEKA, KS
University Daily Kansan

The Oread Hotel has been bought up by a private-equity firm

KSL Capital Partners has acquired the iconic Oread hotel as their first investment in the Midwest, the Denver-based company announced on Aug. 18. The Oread is located adjacent to the Kansas Memorial Union and is regarded as a landmark building for the University of Kansas and Lawrence. It currently houses 99 rooms and nine condominiums.
LAWRENCE, KS
KSNT News

Three men arrested in aggravated robbery investigation

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department arrested three men after an investigation into a reported aggravated robbery. Officers were called to the 800 block of SE 15th Street around 4:20 p.m. on Saturday. Upon investigation, three Topeka men were arrested. Michael Carpenter, 60, James Harvey, 39, and Dalton Hall, 23, were booked into the […]
TOPEKA, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy