ZDNet
The 5 best iPad drawing apps: Draw your digital masterpiece
Many things today have gone digital, and drawing apps are no exception. They are an easy and affordable way to create digital art without any fuss. No longer do you need to collect paints and brushes, nor do you need to worry about pesky paper cuts from a stubborn paper canvas. Instead, you have a wide-open screen ready for your best creativity and next work of art.
ZDNet
Notion's Evernote import has frustrating design flaws. Here's how I got around them
I started writing my blog posts for ZDNET in Evernote back in 2012. With a few minor exceptions, every one of those posts was written, and had a first edit, in Evernote. I quite like Evernote and pay for a professional plan. One of the key benefits of Evernote was (note the past tense) that I could sync between computers. I usually write my articles on my MacBook Air. Once the article is done, my wife (who has years of experience as a managing editor) does an editing pass with me from the couch, using a Mac mini that is connected to a big screen in our family room. I then submit the edited article to ZDNET's editors for review.
ZDNet
Microsoft found a new way to anger customers and why are you surprised?
Some things take a particular talent. Cooking requires a beautiful mixture of patience and imagination. Soccer requires a blissful mixture of coordination and determination. On the other hand, annoying your customers takes a dastardly concoction of heinous chilliness and sublime indifference. Currently, too many big tech companies are at it....
ZDNet
Breeze through a lifetime of PDF tasks for only $40
The following content is brought to you by ZDNet partners. If you buy a product featured here, we may earn an affiliate commission or other compensation. Most of us have experienced the frustration of needing information for a document that is only found in a PDF. While free online PDF converters are available, it's inconvenient to go looking for them every time you need one, even if it's not that frequent. Plus, it's not only just converting text; you may need to extract information from a PDF image or want to separate a single page; the list goes on and on.
Elon Musk's mom, Maye, says she sleeps in a 'garage' when she visits him because 'you can't have a fancy house near a rocket site'
Maye Musk says she has to "sleep in the garage" when she visits her son, Elon Musk, at SpaceX's Texas headquarters. "You can't have a fancy house near a rocket site," she told The Times UK. Elon has said he lives in a "very small" three-bedroom house in Boca Chica,...
ZDNet
The 5 best parental control apps: Keep tabs on your kids
The web can be a scary and unpredictable place, especially when you're a parent. It can be unbelievably nerve-wracking trying to protect your young children when it comes to the internet and all of the sites, apps, and social media that come with it. Thankfully, there are parental control apps...
ZDNet
Want to search across all of your streaming channels? These two apps can help
According to Nielsen, the average American watches about 4 hours of TV daily. Of that, Video-on-Demand (VoD) streaming providers, such as Netflix, YouTube, Hulu, and Amazon Prime Video claim more than a third of our total TV time. Combine that with the live TV channel streaming services like YouTube TV, Sling TV, and FuboTV; YouTube claims that about 20% of the TV market, and over half of the TV, we watch today, comes from streaming.
ZDNet
How to make money on Amazon by sharing your favorite products
If you have social media, you have probably heard the words, "linked on my Amazon storefront." Influencers will shamelessly plug their storefronts because every time you buy something from their favorites page, they get a commission. Good news: now you can do it, too. To open your own storefront, just apply to the Amazon Influencer Program.
ZDNet
Montblanc's $1,300 Wear OS smartwatch isn't all that smart (yet)
While millions enjoy wearing smartwatches that last for just over a day before needing a charge, there are also people who enjoy wearing luxury smartwatches that offer limited functionality with elegant designs. The new Montblanc Summit 3 attempts to bridge the gap by offering high-end watch hardware with the intelligence of the Google Wear OS platform.
NFL・
ZDNet
Apple may have just dropped a big clue about the name of its AR/VR headset
Apple looks to be gearing up for its entry to mixed-reality hardware and could be using the name "Reality" for its headset, according to new trademark filings. Bloomberg reports that a shell company, linked to law firms Apple has previously used, has filed trademark applications in multiple countries for the names "Reality One", "Reality Pro" and "Reality Processor".
ZDNet
Xiaomi Book S 12.4-inch review: An affordable Windows on Arm 2-in-1
Xiaomi is best known for its mobile phones in the UK, but the Chinese company also sells a range of other devices including smart speakers, home security kit, wearables and earbuds. Its portfolio now includes the Xiaomi Book S 12.4-inch tablet, which costs £599.99 in the UK (reduced from £649.99). There are also two optional extras: the £129 Xiaomi Book S 12.4-inch Keyboard, which turns it into a 2-in-1 detachable, and the £89.99 Xiaomi Smart Pen. We had all three components for review, bringing the total price tag to £818.98.
ZDNet
Save money and time with this discounted voice transcription tool
The following content is brought to you by ZDNet partners. If you buy a product featured here, we may earn an affiliate commission or other compensation. It's become common for many of us to deal with professional meetings and educational courses remotely, making it crucial to record audio, so important items don't get lost in the shuffle. Unfortunately, the ensuing transcription process can be tedious and time-consuming unless you have the right tools.
ZDNet
How to install and configure AfterStep window manager on Ubuntu
In a recent article on cool things you can do with the Linux desktop that you can't do with MacOS or Windows, I mentioned a few of the many Linux desktops I've used over the years. One of those desktops (actually, a window manager) was instrumental in helping me to realize just how cool Linux is.
ZDNet
eBay launches Labor Day coupon, enjoy 15% more off sales including iPhones, game consoles, home tech
Labor Day is fast approaching and ahead of the US celebration, eBay is offering customers a further 15% off its technology sale. The online marketplace is where you can find anything from second-hand clothing to furniture. However, there's also a dedicated area for new and refurbished technology, including smartphones, laptops, smart Internet of Things (IoT) devices, gaming consoles, headphones, drones, and more.
ZDNet
The 5 best international phone charger adapters: Recharge your travel
Traveling abroad requires a lot: a passport, a travel visa, international currency, and a carry-on. Another important thing you need for international travel? An international phone charger adapter. However, not just any charger will do when you are traveling abroad—you run the risk of destroying your device if you do...
ZDNet
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 vs Galaxy Watch 5 Pro: Which one should you get?
Samsung launched the Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro alongside the Galaxy Z Flip 4, Galaxy Z Fold 4, and the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. The watches round out a completely new line of products that all work together -- as is often the case with Samsung devices. Deciding...
NFL・
ZDNet
Microsoft's Arm-based Azure VMs are ready to roll
In April, Microsoft announced a preview of Arm support on Azure virtual machines. Today, August 29, officials said these Arm-based VMs on Azure would be generally available this week, starting September 1. Microsoft brought Arm to Azure VMs via its work with Ampere Computing, a startup that makes server chips....
ZDNet
The $99 Corsair HS80 RGB USB makes expensive podcast mics obsolete
The HS80 RGB USB from Corsair is a premium-grade, wired headset for PC gamers. Like its little sibling, the HS65 Surround, it features Dolby Audio 7.1CH virtual surround sound, but sets itself apart with EQ presets, better sound quality, and RGB lighting. Corsair's HS80 RGB USB headset is one of...
ZDNet
Microsoft to enact new cloud outsourcing and hosting licensing changes which still don't address core customer concerns
On August 29, Microsoft went public with promised cloud outsourcing and hosting changes which officials first outlined earlier this year. These changes, which will take effect on October 1, 2022, still don't address some of the core customer and partner complaints which led to Microsoft revising its policies in these areas.
FTC lawsuit spotlights a major privacy risk: From call records to sensors, your phone reveals more about you than you think
The Federal Trade Commission filed suit against Kochava Inc. on Aug. 29, 2022, accusing the data broker of selling geolocation data from hundreds of millions of mobile devices. Consumers are often unaware that their location data is being sold and that their past movements can be tracked, according to the commission. The FTC’s suit specified that Kochava’s data can be used to track consumers to sensitive locations, including “to identify which consumers’ mobile devices visited reproductive health clinics.” When the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade on June 24, 2022, many people seeking abortion care found themselves in legal jeopardy....
LAW・
