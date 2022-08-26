ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Charles, LA

KPLC TV

FIRST ALERT SUNRISE FORECAST: Tuesday Afternoon Showers Possible

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -We will continue our wet and unsettled weather pattern. Lake Charles saw just .01″ of rain at the airport. Dequincy .45″ and Deridder .12″. I would expect isolated to scattered showers this afternoon. I still think we will hit 91° in Lake Charles today. Lake Charles hit 90° yesterday. Highs this week, mainly in the upper 80′s to low-90s, with lows in the mid 70′s. Our “Umbrellacast” has a 40% chance of showers or thunderstorms today. Some locations may see .25-.50″ of rain today. Mainly mostly cloudy skies for today.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Aug. 29, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Aug. 29, 2022. Brandon Lee David Keenan, 39, Lake Charles: Burglary; property damage under $50,000. Heather Frances Powers, 45, Sulphur: Contempt of court. Randy Chad Seals, 44, Lake Charles: Theft under $5,000. Terri Lynn Conner, 40, Abbeville: Possession of...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Pat’s of Henderson celebrate their grand re-opening

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A sign of recovery in Lake Charles. On the anniversary of Hurricane Laura making landfall, Pat’s of Henderson celebrated its grand re-opening with the community Saturday afternoon. Hurricane Laura was just one of the many challenges the restaurant had to overcome to get to...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

BPSO searching for missing Singer woman

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate a missing woman from Singer. Mirandia Garlington, 32, was last spoken to on August 23rd, at approximately 07:00 p.m., authorities said. It is believed by authorities that she could be in the Lake Charles or...
BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

SULPHUR JAMBOREEE

KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. Several viewers have sent in photos and videos of a water spout in the area of Moss Lake.
SULPHUR, LA
KPLC TV

Drainage project underway near Lake Charles Memorial emergency entrance

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Groundbreaking for one of the most crucial segments of Lake Charles’ drainage improvement project kicked off Monday. Construction is underway at Second Avenue alongside Lake Charles Memorial Hospital’s emergency entrance. Thomas Chapman, director of facilities at LCMH, said they’re working closely with the...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
#Crown Point
KPLC TV

Ward 1 Fire Department appoints new chief

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A familiar face in a different role is what Moss Bluff citizens can expect from their new fire chief. One fire chief’s retirement means another must be appointed. For the citizens of Moss Bluff and all of Ward 1, they can celebrate knowing it’s a full time appointment.
MOSS BLUFF, LA
KPLC TV

LDWF to offer dove lease fields in DeRidder and Colfax on Sept. 3

(LDWF) - The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries will have lease fields available in DeRidder and Colfax for the opening day of dove hunting season on Saturday, Sept. 3, along with several LDWF Wildlife Management Area dove fields. Hunters may access permits for the lease field hunts through the...
DERIDDER, LA
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
KPLC TV

Lake Arthur vs. Elton summary

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Elton High School Football Jamboree was canceled Friday night due to thunderstorms, but that didn’t stop the Indians and Tigers from wanting to play. The game between the two teams was rescheduled for the next day, and on Saturday Lake Arthur came to play. The Tigers scored the first 13 points of the game off the play of there Quarterback Ray Levi. The Indians would then answer with a touchdown of there own off a stout running attack lead by Jaden Ross. After that Elton drive though it was all Lake Arthur as they went on to score another 14 points, and came out with a win 28-7.
ELTON, LA
KPLC TV

Sports Person of the Week - Richard Akers III

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Richard Akers III is from Baltimore, Maryland, and began his college football career at Shepherd University, a division two program in Shepherdstown, West Virginia, but he found his way to Lake Charles, Louisiana. Akers joined the Cowboys prior to the 2021 season as a walk-on, about 1,300 miles away from his family, and home, in Baltimore.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Police: Juvenile escapee from Calcasieu Parish caught in EBR

CENTRAL, La. (WAFB) - A juvenile runaway from a youth facility in Calcasieu Parish was captured in Central, according to police. The Central Police Department stated on Monday, Aug. 29 just after midnight, an officer stopped a car traveling about 30 mph over the speed limit on Greenwell Springs Road.
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

BPSO: Three of four missing in Sabine River located

Merryville, LA (KPLC) - The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate the bodies of four people who drowned in the Sabine River in the late hours of August 26. Three of the four missing people have been located, Sheriff Herford said. BPSO is continuing to search for...
BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA

