We are just 10 days away from the regular season when the Buffalo Bills will kickoff against the Los Angeles Rams. Today, we look at the #10 and the players who have worn it. The number 10 has changed a lot for the Buffalo Bills in just the last couple of years. We've seen players like Robert Woods and Mitch Trubisky in that number. This year it will be new draft pick Khalil Shakir. But today, we're going to talk about another rather outspoken player who wore the #10 for the Bills.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO