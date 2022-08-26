Read full article on original website
Hochul Announces $4 Million for SUNY, CUNY Mental Health StudentsJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
The Largest Flea Market in Upstate New York is a Must VisitTravel MavenClarence, NY
A Taste of Home at Aunt Millie’sJ.M. LesinskiIrving, NY
West Seneca and Orchard Park Schools Get $1 Million for Safety InvestmentsJ.M. LesinskiOrchard Park, NY
Boston To Provide Free Bluebike Access To Citizen During Orange Line ShutdownAbdul GhaniBoston, NY
Favorite Wing Restaurant Made History In Buffalo, New York
The biggest debate in Buffalo history started way back in the 1960s and it is who has the best wings in town. Ask 100 people in Western New York that answer and chances are you will get 100 different answers. From Bar-Bill to Duffs, to Elmos there is no shortage of great wing places in Western New York.
Jack Eichel’s Buffalo Home Might Finally Sell At Massive Discount
Jack Eichel has been trying to put Buffalo in his rearview mirror for some time. Now, he might be able to actually do it. Things went bad for Jack Eichel in a hurry here in Buffalo. After sustaining a neck injury that he and the team couldn't agree on a method to cure, the Sabres were all but forced to find a trade for him.
10 Days Until Buffalo Bills Kickoff: Cole Beasley
We are just 10 days away from the regular season when the Buffalo Bills will kickoff against the Los Angeles Rams. Today, we look at the #10 and the players who have worn it. The number 10 has changed a lot for the Buffalo Bills in just the last couple of years. We've seen players like Robert Woods and Mitch Trubisky in that number. This year it will be new draft pick Khalil Shakir. But today, we're going to talk about another rather outspoken player who wore the #10 for the Bills.
5 Surprise Buffalo Bills Players Who Could Be Cut This Week
The Buffalo Bills will need to trim their roster down to the final 53-man roster by 4 pm on Tuesday and that means we would see some surprises when the final roster is announced. Every NFL team has to be down to the 53-man roster by 4 pm tomorrow afternoon....
Buffalo Bills Release Punter Over Rape Allegations
3 days after accusations were made public, the Bills have made a decision. In a press conference Saturday evening, General Manager Brandon Beane announced they are moving on from Matt Araiza. The so-called "Punt God" was a draft pick of the Buffalo Bills this year. He has been released by the team after a civil suit was brought accusing him and 2 of his college teammates of gang-raping a 17-year-old girl in 2021.
Lt. Aaron Salter to be honored in golf tournament Monday
LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — The retired Buffalo police officer and Tops security guard killed in the Tops mass shooting will be honored on Monday. There will be two fundraisers to raise money for the Lt. Aaron Salter Memorial Scholarship. It starts with a celebrity golf tournament at the Lockport Town and Country Club, which will […]
Did You See Wolf Blitzer’s Post About Niagara Falls? [PHOTO]
Buffalo is truly a unique place. For those of us who grew up here in the Western New York area, Buffalo is not just a city with a great football team and excellent food, it is family. Buffalo is family. That's how I refer to it because, for me, Buffalo...
Check Out This Million Dollar Home In East Aurora [PHOTOS]
There are hundreds of stunning homes all over Western New York - especially in East Aurora. East Aurora, New York has some of the most beautiful homes we’ve ever seen. Large, rich in history, and generally all-around stunning, there are so many houses in that area we’d love to buy if we ever won the lottery. The most recent million-dollar home sold in East Aurora is no exception - and could easily be one of the most striking Western New York homes out there.
Top 5 Ways To Stay Cool When It’s Very Hot In Buffalo
For as many snow and cold weather jokes that Buffalo has to endure, many people seem to forget how hot and humid Buffalo summers can be. The end of August 2022 is going out in style in Western New York with some hot temperatures and high humidity. Many parts of...
Heat Advisory Posted For Portions Of New York State
It is going to get crazy hot! The forecast from Buffalo to Syracuse is calling for some late summer heat. The kids may be getting ready for back-to-school but Mother Nature is not letting the summer slip away just yet. The forecast calls for temperatures to soar in the upper 80's on Monday for most of the Western New York area. This is happening as colleges and universities in the Buffalo area and throughout New York State are starting classes this week.
WHEC TV-10
St. John Fisher offers “No. 1 College Food in New York State”, “No. 6 in U.S.”
PITTSFORD, N.Y. – St. John Fisher University’s Fisher Dining Services has maintained the No. 1 spot in the Niche.com 2023 Best College Food in New York rankings. The dining service is also in the top 10 in the country, staying at the No. 6 spot (out of 1,373 institutions).
Grand Opening of New Brewery in Lancaster, New York This Week
If you are by the Buffalo-Niagara Airport, there is a new hang-out spot opening up this week! The latest brewery to open its doors in Western New York is Brazen Brewing. The new brewery is set to have its grand opening this Wednesday!. Brazen Brewing. 5839 Genesee St, Lancaster, NY...
These Buffalo Restaurants Had Violations In Their Latest Inspections
Anytime you head out to grab a quick bite in Western New York you hope that you are getting food that has been prepared properly and in a clean environment. The Erie County Department of Health makes routine checks on all the restaurants in the area to make sure that each of them is up to code to ensure a healthy dining experience for you.
The One Thing You’d Change About Buffalo’s History
Buffalo is an amazing city and it has a storied amazing history that has had a significant impact on American society. Just take a look back at its past. Some of the greatest companies to exist got their start in Western New York. Two Three American Presidents call Buffalo home.
Take A Look: Photos From The Johnnie B Wiley Back Giveaway & Sperry Park
Check out the pics from the Johnnie B Wiley Backback Giveaway and 31st Annual Sperry University Day. Many organizations came together on Saturday, August 27, 2022, to host the biggest backpack giveaway at the Johnnie B. Wiley Sports Pavillion, located at 1100 Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo. They gave away 2,000 bags. Mayor Brown showed up.
Buffalo Ranked As One Of The Top Cities In America
It looks like things are getting better and better for Buffalo and Western New York. In the latest rankings of the best 150 cities in America, US News and World Report ranked Buffalo as the 45th best city in the entire country. That is big news since Buffalo was ranked 75th in 2021.
