Buffalo, NY

Power 93.7 WBLK

Josh Allen Is Officially A Buffalonian After This

Josh Allen just fits right into Western New York. You really can't ask for someone better who has jumped in with two feet and really embraced this community and culture. How awesome is it knowing that we still have Josh Allen as our quarterback? Josh just gets it. He knows...
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Buffalo Bills Pull Off Incredible Trick Shot [VIDEO]

Is there nothing that the Buffalo Bills' players can't do?. The Bill are the odds-on favorites to win the Super Bowl this year, they have a world-class quarterback and offense and a defense that ranked in the Top 3 last season. Apparently, they can also do a pretty impressive Dude...
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

10 Days Until Buffalo Bills Kickoff: Cole Beasley

We are just 10 days away from the regular season when the Buffalo Bills will kickoff against the Los Angeles Rams. Today, we look at the #10 and the players who have worn it. The number 10 has changed a lot for the Buffalo Bills in just the last couple of years. We've seen players like Robert Woods and Mitch Trubisky in that number. This year it will be new draft pick Khalil Shakir. But today, we're going to talk about another rather outspoken player who wore the #10 for the Bills.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Buffalo Bills Release Punter Over Rape Allegations

3 days after accusations were made public, the Bills have made a decision. In a press conference Saturday evening, General Manager Brandon Beane announced they are moving on from Matt Araiza. The so-called "Punt God" was a draft pick of the Buffalo Bills this year. He has been released by the team after a civil suit was brought accusing him and 2 of his college teammates of gang-raping a 17-year-old girl in 2021.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Lt. Aaron Salter to be honored in golf tournament Monday

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — The retired Buffalo police officer and Tops security guard killed in the Tops mass shooting will be honored on Monday. There will be two fundraisers to raise money for the Lt. Aaron Salter Memorial Scholarship. It starts with a celebrity golf tournament at the Lockport Town and Country Club, which will […]
Power 93.7 WBLK

Check Out This Million Dollar Home In East Aurora [PHOTOS]

There are hundreds of stunning homes all over Western New York - especially in East Aurora. East Aurora, New York has some of the most beautiful homes we’ve ever seen. Large, rich in history, and generally all-around stunning, there are so many houses in that area we’d love to buy if we ever won the lottery. The most recent million-dollar home sold in East Aurora is no exception - and could easily be one of the most striking Western New York homes out there.
EAST AURORA, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Heat Advisory Posted For Portions Of New York State

It is going to get crazy hot! The forecast from Buffalo to Syracuse is calling for some late summer heat. The kids may be getting ready for back-to-school but Mother Nature is not letting the summer slip away just yet. The forecast calls for temperatures to soar in the upper 80's on Monday for most of the Western New York area. This is happening as colleges and universities in the Buffalo area and throughout New York State are starting classes this week.
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Buffalo Ranked As One Of The Top Cities In America

It looks like things are getting better and better for Buffalo and Western New York. In the latest rankings of the best 150 cities in America, US News and World Report ranked Buffalo as the 45th best city in the entire country. That is big news since Buffalo was ranked 75th in 2021.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Power 93.7 WBLK

93.7 WBLK plays the best urban music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Buffalo, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

