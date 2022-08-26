Read full article on original website
wbrn.com
UPDATE: MSP arrest suspect in fatal hit and run case
Michigan State Police arrested a Barryton man accused of a fatal hit and run in Isabella County. Last Thursday, a local resident discovered an elderly woman deceased on the edge of Weidman Road east of Gilmore Road, according to a press release. Troopers say it appears the elderly woman was...
Police release additional details of Bay County homicide, killing of suspect
BANGOR TWP, MI — Police have released extra details on the recent killing of two people inside a Bangor Township apartment complex, one of whom was killed by police gunfire. However, the decedents’ names have not yet been disclosed. The Michigan State Police confirmed a 27-year-old woman was...
Authorities: Suspect killed in crash after leading undersheriff on chase
A car chase involving the Newaygo County undersheriff ended with the suspect dying in a crash east of White Cloud, authorities say.
abc12.com
Police investigating officer-involved shooting in Bay County
BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Two people are dead after police say a man pointed a gun at deputies responding to a deadly shooting in Bay County's Bangor Township early Sunday. Michigan State Police say deputies from the Bay County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of shots fired in the Bangor Downs Townhouses complex near the intersection of M-13 and Wilder Road around 3:30 a.m.
Morning Sun
Hit-and-run suspect released pending further investigation
A 19-year-old Barryton man arrested late Thursday for a hit-and-run crash that killed an Isabella County woman was released pending further investigation. The alleged driver was jailed from late Thursday until late Friday but was let out of jail without being formally charged. Criminal charges are still expected as state...
WILX-TV
Michigan State Police arrest man after meth, cocaine found during traffic stop
GAYLORD, Mich. (WILX) - A man was arrested Saturday night in Otsego County after a traffic stop resulted in the discovery of drugs and paraphernalia. According to authorities, Michigan State Police troopers stopped a vehicle on Marlette Road at about 9 p.m. in Otsego Lake Township. Police said the driver, a 30-year-old man from Shepherd, was found to be in possession of methamphetamine, cocaine and analogues.
Child’s body found in Montrose Township ditch rattles community
MONTROSE TWP., MI – Toy cars and stuffed animals surround a white cross staked in a ditch on Morrish Road, just south of Dodge Road in Montrose Township. Blue balloons and flowers stand out as bright colors in an otherwise green habitat, tucked in between stretches of overgrown fields and wooded areas.
Newaygo Sheriff: pursuit ends in fatal crash
One person is dead after hitting a tree during a police pursuit involving the Newaygo County Sheriff's Office.
kisswtlz.com
Child’s Body Found in Montrose Township, Suspect Arrested
The body of a child was found in a ditch in Genesee County last Thursday. Police responded to the 9400 block of North Moorish Road in Montrose Township around 1:30 p.m. after a resident called 9-1-1 saying there were possible human remains in the ditch. State police also arrived with a mobile crime lab at the request of Montrose Township Police.
Police find child’s body in a ditch, man arrested
GENESEE COUNTY, MI – Police arrested a 39-year-old Montrose Township man who they believe is connected to a child’s body that was found in a ditch. The man’s name is being withheld pending arraignment in Genesee County’s 67th District Court, according to a news release from the Montrose Township Police Department.
WNEM
State Police: Two dead in officer involved shooting
BANGOR TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNEM) - State Police said that two are dead following an officer involved shooting that happened around 3:25 a.m. on Sunday. Investigators said Bay County Sheriffs deputies responded to a 911 call about a shooting at the Bangor Downs Apartments. When they arrived, they found a victim, dead, inside an apartment and made contact with an armed suspect.
Man accused of killing two women booked in Kent Co. jail
A man accused of killing a woman in Kent County almost 26 years ago is now in the Kent County Jail.
‘This was a justified killing,’ says defense attorney after jury acquits Saginaw man of murder
SAGINAW, MI — After less than two hours of deliberation, a jury exonerated a Saginaw man accused of fatal shooting another man during a fight on a West Side street, finding he acted in defense of his brother. Jurors in the trial of Delvon M. Jackson, 23, delivered their...
cityofmidlandmi.gov
RV Dump Station Closed Wednesday, Thursday
August 29, 2022 – The complimentary recreational vehicle (RV) sanitary dump station located at the City of Midland Wastewater Treatment Plant will be closed to the public on Wednesday, August 31 and Thursday, September 1 as crews perform maintenance on the dump station. Unless otherwise noted, the dump station...
abc12.com
Severe Thunderstorm Warnings issued for parts of Mid-Michigan
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Severe weather swept across the southern Lower Peninsula with heavy rain and winds exceeding 65 mph as a cool front moved through the area. The Saginaw and Flint areas were under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning beginning around 5:30 p.m. The warnings were scheduled to end around 6:30 p.m. after a line of storms moved through.
Storms leave thousands without power across W. MI
Storms swept through West Michigan Monday afternoon, prompting several severe thunderstorm warnings and causing tens of thousands of power outages.
Severe thunderstorms could erupt quickly later today in Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, southwest Lower Michigan
An area of rapidly developing thunderstorms should happen this afternoon across southern Wisconsin, northern Illinois and southern Michigan. Part of southern Lower Michigan is in the severe weather risk area. Our area of southwest Lower Michigan has the highest threat of severe thunderstorms, especially the very southwest corner. Kalamazoo, Dowagiac,...
Thunderstorms may erupt this evening across southeast Michigan. Could be severe in Detroit, Ann Arbor, Jackson, Lansing
A large area of thunderstorms is expected to develop late this afternoon and evening across southern Lower Michigan. Some of these thunderstorms could produce severe wind gusts over part of southeast Lower Michigan. The latest severe weather forecast, issued at 12:23 p.m, has inched the level two threat of severe...
Liberty Bridge partial reopening date changing due to supply chain issues, unforeseen delays
BAY CITY, MI - Bay City Bridge Partners is hosting another Coffee with the Crew event on Tuesday, Aug. 30 from 9 - 9:30 a.m. at the Doubletree Riverfront Hotel Grille Lounge. Attendees will get to learn more about when they can expect lanes to reopen on the Liberty Bridge and how the project is going.
