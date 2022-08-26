ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bella Hadid Stars in Fashion-Forward Music Video for Offset’s New Single ‘Code’

By Emily Zemler
 4 days ago

Offset has dropped a new single, “Code,” featuring Moneybagg Yo via Motown Records. The track arrives with a glossy music video directed by Claire Arnold that features an appearance from supermodel Bella Hadid .

In the clip, Offset and Moneybagg Yo trade verses (Offset’s best line: “I got so much knowledge I had to get out the streets”), while Hadid poses and stares seductively. The trio, styled by SheShe Pendleton, wear head-to-toe Balenciaga.

“Code” follows on the heels of Offset’s recent single “5 4 3 2 1,” which dropped last week. The hard-hitting song marked the rapper’s first solo material in three years. Both songs are headed for Offset’s next full-length solo effort. His last LP, Father of 4 , dropped in 2019.

Earlier this week, it emerged that Offset filed a lawsuit against his longtime record label, Quality Control Music, accusing the label of trying to stake a claim on his solo career, despite the rapper allegedly paying “millions” for the rights to his own music.

Offset has primarily released music with Quality Control, the Atlanta-based record label he and his Migos counterparts Quavo and Takeoff signed to in August 2013, putting the trio on the global stage with their debut album Yung Rich Nation in 2015. The lawsuit, which was filed in Los Angeles on Tuesday and obtained by Rolling Stone , claims that as part of Offset’s initial contract with Quality Control, the label owned all the rights to any music he made, plus 50 percent of all net advances, royalties, his musical compositions, and publishing income.

“Offset now brings this action to vindicate his rights and make it clear to the world that Offset, not Quality Control, owns Offset’s music,” the suit states, with his legal team seeking a declaratory judgment that finds that the label has no rights to Offset’s solo music.

It’s the latest apparent rift that it seems Migos is enduring, as the trio have been dodging rumors for months that they have split. The rap group unveiled their most recent album, Culture III , last summer.

IN THIS ARTICLE
