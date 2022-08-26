ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Everton FC boss Frank Lampard calls for information on gunman who killed nine-year-old

By Mary-Kate Findon
 4 days ago

Frank Lampard has called for the public to come forward to police with any information they may have about the fatal shooting of a nine-year-old girl in Liverpool .

Everton FC’s manager shared a video message to Twitter where he said that “keeping quiet is not good enough” and the “entire community needs to come together.”

Olivia Pratt-Korbel was shot in the chest by a gunman who fired into her home as he pursued another man, who forcefully entered the house on 22 August.

The intended target and Olivia’s mother were also injured in the incident.

