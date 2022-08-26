ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

24/7 Wall St.

Flee to Michigan as Soon as Possible

Last October, author Parag Khanna released a book titled “Move: The Forces Uprooting Us.” He called out Michigan as the best place to live in 2050 due to massive climate change. Because of the acceleration of the problems of global warming, people may want to move there today. According to The New York Times, several […]
MICHIGAN STATE
goodmorningamerica.com

Mysterious illness killing young dogs in Michigan has been identified: Officials

A mysterious illness that killed over a dozen dogs in northern Michigan has been identified, officials said. The Otsego County Animal Shelter said in a statement Aug. 19 that over 20 dogs in the county had died due to a "parvo-like" illness, a disease that's highly contagious and often deadly in dogs. The shelter's director, Melissa Fitzgerald, released a statement on Aug. 9 saying that most of the dogs who died were less than 2 years old and died within three days of showing symptoms.
OTSEGO COUNTY, MI
1470 WFNT

Michigan: Home to the Poorest City in the Entire United States

There's no denying that Michigan has a lot to offer. From the Great Lakes to the unsurpassed beauty of Michigan's great outdoors, there's something for everyone. Unfortunately, Michigan is also home to the poorest city in the entire country. According to World Population Review, Detroit, Michigan comes in as the...
MICHIGAN STATE
1470 WFNT

Eight Dangerous and Deadly Creatures That Can Hurt You in Michigan

Michigan is home to more than a couple of creatures that can hurt or kill you. In the grand scheme of things, Michigan is not that bad when it comes to animals that want to kill or hurt you. You don't have to shake out your shoes looking for spiders or scorpions. You're never going to be attacked by an alligator and so on. So it's really not that bad.
MICHIGAN STATE
thecentersquare.com

This Is the City With the Most Gun Stores in Michigan

There are over 393 million guns in circulation in the U.S., according to estimates from the Small Arms Survey, far outnumbering the national population of 327 million. In the United States - the only country in the world home to more civilian-owned guns than people - guns are big business.
MICHIGAN STATE
wcsx.com

Michigan Goldfish Are Built Different

I would call you a liar if you told me you’ve seen a gold fish this big before. A man from Flint was fishing on the Pine River which runs into the Saginaw bay of Lake Huron over the weekend. He caught a fish that you wouldn’t expect to see caught in a river.
FLINT, MI
Kyle Schepperley

Northern Michigan’s Hippie Tree

If you’re from Northern Michigan, you may or may not have heard about the infamous hippie tree. Tucked away in the woods behind the Traverse City State Hospital, is an old willow tree with an assortment of twisted branches that have been painted in bright, vibrant colors, by the local community and visitors.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
abc12.com

Michigan continues extra SNAP benefits for 1.3 million people in August

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - All 700,000 Michigan households who receive SNAP food assistance will get an additional payment again in August. This additional assistance is an effort to make groceries more affordable as food prices increase. Eligible recipients saw the additional food assistance on their Bridge Cards by Aug. 22.
