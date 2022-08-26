Read full article on original website
Michigan dog owners relieved that 'mystery canine virus' has been identified
At the end of a stressful week for dog owners, many were relieved that the mystery canine illness identified in northern Michigan was confirmed to be parvovirus, a serious illness for which there is a vaccine. Kari Beer, an emergency and critical care specialist with Oakland Veterinary Referral Services in...
Beloved 50ft Humpback Whale Killed by Ship Strike Washes Up in California
A necropsy of the famous whale, who leaves behind a calf, determined she had suffered blunt force trauma in the ship strike that killed her.
More Ohioans sickened by E. coli outbreak linked to Wendy’s
More Ohioans have reported that they are infected with a recent outbreak of E. coli linked to a popular fast food restaurant. According to the Center for Disease Control a total of 84 illnesses have been reported in four states — 47 more than the total reported on Aug. 19.
Legendary Alligator Is Biggest Caught in Mississippi, May Be 100 Years Old
Alligator hunters Jim and Richie Denson told Facebook they "put a local legend in the boat," but "broke a heavy fishing rod and [a] snare pole."
Flee to Michigan as Soon as Possible
Last October, author Parag Khanna released a book titled “Move: The Forces Uprooting Us.” He called out Michigan as the best place to live in 2050 due to massive climate change. Because of the acceleration of the problems of global warming, people may want to move there today. According to The New York Times, several […]
Officials Warn of Mysterious Viral Illness Killing Dogs In Northern Michigan
Symptoms are similar to those of the highly contagious canine parvovirus. In one county, more than 20 dogs have died within days of falling ill, an official said.
Mysterious illness killing young dogs in Michigan has been identified: Officials
A mysterious illness that killed over a dozen dogs in northern Michigan has been identified, officials said. The Otsego County Animal Shelter said in a statement Aug. 19 that over 20 dogs in the county had died due to a "parvo-like" illness, a disease that's highly contagious and often deadly in dogs. The shelter's director, Melissa Fitzgerald, released a statement on Aug. 9 saying that most of the dogs who died were less than 2 years old and died within three days of showing symptoms.
Michigan: Home to the Poorest City in the Entire United States
There's no denying that Michigan has a lot to offer. From the Great Lakes to the unsurpassed beauty of Michigan's great outdoors, there's something for everyone. Unfortunately, Michigan is also home to the poorest city in the entire country. According to World Population Review, Detroit, Michigan comes in as the...
A 13ft, 1,400lb Great White Shark Named Bob Has Been Tracked Near Cape Cod
It's the first time the shark has been seen in almost a year after researchers fitted it with an electronic tracking device.
Mobile home park residents say they feel powerless against ‘predatory’ investor groups
That’s what residents of a mobile home park in Clarkston say about their current living situation. Megan Green and her family moved into Independence Woods in January 2010 and paid around $300 a month for a space for the mobile home they purchased. Two years later, Utah-based Kingsley Management...
Eight Dangerous and Deadly Creatures That Can Hurt You in Michigan
Michigan is home to more than a couple of creatures that can hurt or kill you. In the grand scheme of things, Michigan is not that bad when it comes to animals that want to kill or hurt you. You don't have to shake out your shoes looking for spiders or scorpions. You're never going to be attacked by an alligator and so on. So it's really not that bad.
This Is the City With the Most Gun Stores in Michigan
There are over 393 million guns in circulation in the U.S., according to estimates from the Small Arms Survey, far outnumbering the national population of 327 million. In the United States - the only country in the world home to more civilian-owned guns than people - guns are big business.
Insider: Top Michigan Democrats may not need to debate GOP opponents, lawmaker suggests
Lansing — State Sen. Mallory McMorrow, who's gained national attention for her approach to taking on Republican attacks, is contending that top Michigan Democrats don't necessarily need to participate in debates this fall to get their messages out to voters. McMorrow, a Democrat from Royal Oak, made the comments...
This Is The Largest Waterfall in Michigan’s Lower Peninsula
What do you see in your mind's eye when you hear the words “Michigan's largest waterfall in the lower peninsula”? Do you imagine: A towering cascade? A couple of hundred feet of falling, pounding water?. Well....this is not like that at all. In fact, the Upper Peninsula has...
Michigan Goldfish Are Built Different
I would call you a liar if you told me you’ve seen a gold fish this big before. A man from Flint was fishing on the Pine River which runs into the Saginaw bay of Lake Huron over the weekend. He caught a fish that you wouldn’t expect to see caught in a river.
Michigan Police No Longer Need To See Drivers Do This To Write A Ticket
As children across Michigan are heading back to school it's important to be aware of your surroundings and follow school speed zone laws. A new law being implemented is trying to protect kids who ride the bus and punish drivers who don't stop when a bus turns on its flashing lights and stop sign.
Northern Michigan’s Hippie Tree
If you’re from Northern Michigan, you may or may not have heard about the infamous hippie tree. Tucked away in the woods behind the Traverse City State Hospital, is an old willow tree with an assortment of twisted branches that have been painted in bright, vibrant colors, by the local community and visitors.
Experts warn of dangerous species of worm found in Michigan
Recently, a dangerous species of worm called jumping worm was found in Michigan. According to the Oakland University, the invasive Asian jumping worm (Amynthas agrestis), a litter-dwelling earthworm native to Japan and the Korean peninsula, was first identified in Michigan in 2008.
California's Gas Car Ban: A Blow to the Working Class, A Gift to China | Opinion
Environmental activists and Democratic Party donors are cheering California's decision to ban the sale of gas vehicles.
Michigan continues extra SNAP benefits for 1.3 million people in August
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - All 700,000 Michigan households who receive SNAP food assistance will get an additional payment again in August. This additional assistance is an effort to make groceries more affordable as food prices increase. Eligible recipients saw the additional food assistance on their Bridge Cards by Aug. 22.
