Read full article on original website
Related
survivornet.com
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer
Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
realitytitbit.com
Kim Kardashian reveals she 'can't walk' as she continues killer body transformation
Kim Kardashian first showed off her much more slender figure at the Met Gala, when she lost weight to fit into Marilyn Monroe’s dress. Since then, the reality TV personality has continued to embark on a weight loss journey. She took to Instagram to tag her personal trainer, Melissa...
‘Elvis’ actress Shonka Dukureh’s cause of death revealed
“Elvis” actress and blues singer Shonka Dukureh died of “hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease.” According to documents obtained by Us Weekly on Monday, the coroner ruled her death as “natural.” The singer, who was just 44 years old at the time of her death, is survived by her two young kids. On July 21, Dukureh was found dead inside her bedroom in the Nashville apartment she shared with her two children. The Tennessean reported that Dukureh’s son, who is the oldest of her two kids, found her unresponsive before rushing to the home of a neighbor, who called 911 at approximately 9:30 a.m. A spokesperson for the...
Lizzo Defender Mike Epps Now Accused of Body-Shaming a Former Employee
A former publicist for the comedian said on Twitter on Sunday that he called her "Rick Ross" and "ugly."
RELATED PEOPLE
Pound The Alarm: Nicki Minaj Returns To VMAs With Gloriously Raunchy Performance
The “Super Freaky Girl” rapper's performance was worth the wait.
Meghan Markle Talks About 'Upsetting the Hierarchy' in New Interview
The Duchess of Sussex also said she was toying with the idea of joining Instagram again after she had to give up her personal account for the royal family.
Meghan Told 'Life Story' To Tyler Perry Before He Offered Her Sanctuary
In a recent candid interview, Meghan revealed that Perry reached out to her before her wedding and that he gifted her a grand piano as a housewarming gift.
Hugh Jackman, Bella Hadid and More Stars Watch Serena Williams at U.S. Open
Williams, 40, revealed she plans to retire after this grand slam to focus on her family and other business pursuits.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Holly Madison Says What Aspect of the Playboy Mansion Was 'Kind of Cult-y'
The former "The Girls Next Door" star hinted that people tried taking advantage of her when she first moved in.
Taylor Swift, Lil Nas X Lose It Over BLACKPINK VMAs Performance
Dove Cameron, Måneskin, Taylor Swift, Dylan O'Brien, and Lil Nas X react to K-pop girl group BLACKPINK at the VMAs on Sunday night.
Daniel Radcliffe Gets Savage as 'Weird Al' Yankovic in New Movie Trailer
The man most famous for playing Harry Potter trades his magic wand for an accordion and megacurls to portray the one and only "Weird Al" Yankovic.
Weird Al's Five Best Parodies, in Honor of His New Biopic Trailer
The trailer for 'Weird' just came out Monday, and to celebrate the comedy legend's parody of biopics, we take a look at his best takes on pop songs.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
American Bully's Reaction to Being Sung 'Happy Birthday' Delights Internet
Ace the dog struggled to contain his excitement as his owners surprised him with his very own birthday cake.
PETS・
Newsweek
New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
107K+
Post
951M+
Views
ABOUT
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 0