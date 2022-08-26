Read full article on original website
spotonillinois.com
City of Ottawa Firefighters Pension Board met Aug 18
Here is the agenda provided by the board: 1. Open Meeting a. Location: Ottawa City Hall b. Time: 1530 hrs. c. Attendees Present 2. Approval of Minutes a. May Meeting 3. Lauterbach & Amen Report a. Financial Report b. Transfer of funds...
wcbu.org
Application help offered for Peoria residents struggling with utility bills
Dozens of Peoria residents were at the Lincoln branch of the Peoria Public Library on Monday for a clinic on saving money on utilities. The event, hosted by Illinois State Rep. Jehan Gordon-Booth, D-Peoria, included information on how to apply for heating and water assistance programs like LIHEAP and LIHWAP. There also were individual utility bill reviews with representatives from the Citizens’ Utility Board (CUB), and a question-and-answer session with Ameren and Peoria Citizens Committee for Economic Opportunity representatives.
hoiabc.com
Football rivals and community come together to help family of 6 injured in car crash
WOODFORD COUNTY (Heart of Illinois ABC) - From rival teams to an entire region, thousands of dollars have already been raised for a Woodford County family after a Saturday car crash. State police are investigating the deadly accident. Now, a family is recovering after they were all sent to the...
Central Illinois Proud
Storm Reports: Monday, August 29th
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — Two rounds of storms resulted in scattered reports of severe weather across Central Illinois on Monday, though the worst of the storms avoided Peoria and Bloomington. Here’s a list of storm reports from across the region. Wind. Utica – 62 mph wind gust.
collinsvilledailynews.com
Highest and lowest paying education jobs in Peoria
Stacker compiled the highest paying education jobs in Peoria, IL using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
spotonillinois.com
City of Geneseo Board of Police Commission met Aug 16
Here is the agenda provided by the board:1. ROLL CALL 2. PUBLIC COMMENT - LIMIT OF 3 MINUTES PER PERSON 3. LETTER OF APPRECIATION TO JAMES URQUIZA 4. WELCOME TO CHRIS ENDRESS 5. LOCAL RULES UPDATE Motion to change the minimum...
25newsnow.com
No one hit after directed shooting in Pekin Monday
PEKIN (25 News Now) - Cars and a house have numerous bullet holes after what police say was a directed shooting in Pekin Monday morning. Pekin Police say they were dispatched to the 400 block of Sherwood Drive on reports of shots fired at a home and observed numerous shots were fired at the home from the street.
Central Illinois Proud
The first clue for 2022’s Pekin Marigold Medallion Hunt
PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — For the last 43 years, the Pekin Marigold Festival began with a community-wide scavenger hunt, and 2022 is no different. Every year, a small disc is hidden somewhere in Pekin, and the location can only be revealed by solving a series of “mystic yet poetic” clues posted on the festival’s social media page. Hunters will need to decipher a new clue every day to eventually reveal the location of the medallion.
Illinois parents rally against DCFS
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — A group of parents in Springfield rallied together against the Department of Children and Family Services. “Family Forward Project” has been hosting rallies at state capitols across the nation. The social media group was in Illinois on Monday to express the emotions of having a child removed from a home, and […]
spotonillinois.com
1 Killed in Skydiving Accident Near Ottawa, LaSalle County Sheriff Says
One person died in a skydiving accident Saturday afternoon in rural LaSalle County, according to sheriff's deputies. In a Facebook post, the LaSalle County Sheriff's Office said deputies were called an area northeast of Ottawa in regard to a skydiving accident. Upon arrival, one person... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted...
1470 WMBD
Injuries and damage following morning War Memorial Drive accident
PEORIA HEIGHTS, Ill. – Some traffic tickets have so far been issued in Monday morning’s crash during the morning rush on War Memorial Drive in Peoria Heights. Peoria Heights Police say the driver of the vehicle was transported to a hospital with minor injuries after his car rolled into a used car lot.
Central Illinois Proud
Pekin police investigate Monday shooting incident
PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — The Pekin Police Department is looking into a shooting incident that occurred near Sherwood Drive and State Street Monday. According to a Pekin Police press release, officers observed that numerous shots were fired at and hit a residence and a parked vehicle. The preliminary investigation...
hoiabc.com
Convicted cop killer with Central Illinois ties given 55 years in prison
ROCKFORD (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A federal judge on Monday sentenced a Central Illinois man to 55 years in prison for killing a deputy U.S. Marshal who was trying to arrest the fugitive on McLean County residential burglary charges in 2019. A jury in April found Floyd Brown, 43,...
athleticbusiness.com
Large Fight at High School Football Game Creates Panic
A high school football game between Peoria High School and Metamora High School was halted after a fight broke out in the home stands, sending fans into a panic. Metamora administration on Friday said in a statement that its football team would "not resume the game," and wished Peoria "all the best" for the 2022 season.
ALERT: Gas leak in Bloomington
ALERT: Gas leak in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A gas leak occurred in the 600 block of E. Locust Street Monday afternoon, according to the Bloomington Fire Department. The leak is from a 2-inch gas line that was cut by construction equipment. Members of the Bloomington Fire Department are on the scene. East...
Davis Bros. Pizza in East Peoria changes ownership
EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A long-standing Central Illinois pizza spot is switching ownership after two decades. Davis Brother’s Pizza, located at Fondulac Plaza in East Peoria, has been open since 1948. After 20 years in charge, owner Cheryl Scott is stepping away to focus on her future in Texas. Chad Zike, the owner of […]
Central Illinois Proud
Person shot in Bloomington Monday morning
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A person was shot in Bloomington Monday morning and the incident is still under investigation. Bloomington Police responded to reports of a person shot Monday morning at approximately 9:42 a.m. The incident occurred at Veterans Parkway and Empire Street. At the scene, police found an...
1470 WMBD
Woman jailed for Peoria assault
PEORIA, Ill. – An East Peoria woman is in jail, after she allegedly assaulted a man in a South Peoria neighborhood over the weekend. Peoria Police say Starr Walker, 33, is jailed on charges of Aggravated Assault and Aggravated Battery, and was found to be wanted on a Fulton County Warrant.
spotonillinois.com
Tazewell County will have two inmates sentenced in its jurisdiction released during week ending Aug. 3
Shares in Caterpillar Inc. (CAT:NYQ) in Peoria finished Aug. 26 at $191.92 USD on the stock exchange. This is a 3.5 percent fall from the day before when it closed at $198.88. Stocks in Caterpillar Inc. have reached as high as $200.37 and as low as $191.73 USD. Caterpillar Inc. employs...
Central Illinois Proud
One dead after Woodford County crash
WOODFORD COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — A woman is dead after a two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 12:20 p.m. on U.S. Highway 24 near County Road 1700 East in Woodford County, Saturday. According to Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood, 88-year-old Barbara Smith of New Haven, IN. was in the...
