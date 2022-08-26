**Puedes encontrar la versión en español al final del artículo**FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) -- What causes someone to be a mass shooter?It's a question Pastor Jeff Laster has wrestled with ever since a gunman walked into his Fort Worth church 23 years ago and shot him."You don't forget what happened," Laster said. "It's just something you have to choose to live with and move forward."In 1999, a 47-year-old gunman fired more than one hundred rounds at a youth prayer rally at the Wedgewood Baptist Church, killing seven and wounding another seven before killing himself.Laster said nearly every time there's another...

