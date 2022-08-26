Read full article on original website
Dallas Cowboys become the first NFL franchise worth $8 billion, tops Forbes valuation list for 16th straight yearJalyn SmootDallas, TX
Frisco Water Park is throwing a swim party for dogs that want to have funT. WareFrisco, TX
Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport Wants to Develop New TerminalLarry LeaseDallas, TX
It's Been One Year Since the Afghans Overtook Kabul - See How One Family Calls Texas HomeTom HandyDallas, TX
Dallas PD Hands Out 244 Citations in School Zones During First Weeks of SchoolLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Radio Ink
KERA Adds Two
Jamie Jackson has joined the newsroom as KERA News Morning Edition Host, and Paul DeBenedetto is Managing Editor Daily News. Jackson joins the Dallas/Fort Worth station from Public Media in Jacksonville, Florida and DeBenedetto comes over from Houston Public Media. “We are so excited to welcome Jamie and Paul to...
dallasexpress.com
Local Chicken ‘n Waffles Favorite Goes National
A locally famous chicken ‘n waffles recipe has jumped from relative obscurity to grocery store shelves nationwide. Nationally-known fitness guru and Carrollton resident Donna Richardson usually helps clients get fit. But when she is not training celebrities, presidents, or other VIPs, she caves into her weakness: her mother’s chicken ‘n waffles.
wbap.com
Rick Roberts: How Can We Reign In Rogue Prosecutors?
It’s called the “rogue prosecutor” movement and it operates on two principles: 1) the entire criminal justice system is racist 2) the only solution is to elect pro-criminal, anti-victim zealots into office. Flush with George Soros cash, DA’s across the country have imposed their agenda on you! How do we reign in rogue prosecutors like Dallas’ John “Let ’em Go” Creuzot? Zack Smith of The Heritage Foundation joins Rick to discuss. The Rick Roberts Show is on NewsTalk 820 WBAP … (Photo Courtesy of WFAA)
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Gov. Abbott says schools will be held more accountable to comply with safety standards | Dallas News
Gov. Abbott says schools will be held more accountable to comply with safety standards. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Governor Greg Abbott told CBS 11...
iheart.com
Remembering Stevie Ray Vaughan, Gone On This Day In 1990
It was 32 years ago today we lost Dallas' own Stevie Ray Vaughan. In his memory, check out how the Dallas Morning News reported on the tragedy. Dallas-born blues-rock guitarist Stevie Ray Vaughan was killed early Monday in a helicopter crash in Wisconsin that also claimed four other lives. The Grammy Award winner was 35. Mr. Vaughan, who lived in Dallas, was on his way to Chicago after performing at a concert that included guitarists Eric Clapton, Robert Cray, Buddy Guy, and Mr. Vaughan's older brother, Jimmie. None of those musicians were aboard the helicopter.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Corsicana Gets Top Billing in New Movie About A Trailblazing Lawman
A movie that puts Corsicana and a trailblazing lawman in the spotlight opens Friday in limited theatrical release. The western called Corsicana is a fictionalized account of Bass Reeves, a former slave who became one of the first black deputy United States marshals in the American west. The Navarro County town of Corsicana becomes the town where Reeves tracks an outlaw gang of killers.
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Southlake DPS seeing rise in pool cleaner thefts
– video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. The department says officers have responded to at least eight thefts since May 2022. via IFTTT. Note from Zennie62Media and...
wbap.com
Fort Worth Woman Sparks Nationwide Racist Callout
FORT WORTH – (WBAP/KLIF) – It took a tweet from a Fort Worth woman calling out racism in Utah to make the story go viral. The story began at a women’s volleyball game between Brigham Young and Duke Universities. Bystanders reported a 19 year old Black female...
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Father and son dead, one arrested in Bedford
– video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Two men died on Saturday morning after being injured at a residence, according to the Bedford Police Department and the …
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Dallas police on what you can do to help prevent mass shootings | Dallas News
Dallas police on what you can do to help prevent mass shootings. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Watch the full clip along with several others...
WARNING: The TERRIFYING night in the Cullen Davis Mansion
Front of the Cullen Davis MansionRooted Expeditions. Today's story is a about a case that was considered at the time, the Crime of the Century. Make sure to stay until the end of the article, where there is a line of upsetting events that leads up to this horrible and mysterious group of murders that surrounds this Mansion. This article may be upsetting and graphic to some readers.
Most mass shooters share these 4 defining moments, research shows
**Puedes encontrar la versión en español al final del artículo**FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) -- What causes someone to be a mass shooter?It's a question Pastor Jeff Laster has wrestled with ever since a gunman walked into his Fort Worth church 23 years ago and shot him."You don't forget what happened," Laster said. "It's just something you have to choose to live with and move forward."In 1999, a 47-year-old gunman fired more than one hundred rounds at a youth prayer rally at the Wedgewood Baptist Church, killing seven and wounding another seven before killing himself.Laster said nearly every time there's another...
blavity.com
Armed Volunteers Guard Drag Brunch Amid Protests In Texas
Armed volunteers were seen outside of Anderson Distillery and Grill on Sunday after tension between right-wing protesters and counterprotesters escalated during a drag event in Roanoke, Texas, Fox 4 reports. Dallas investigative journalist Steven Monacelli captured a video of the incident, showing protesters shouting at each other as a police officer attempted to intervene.
fox4news.com
90 couples celebrating 50 years of marriage honored
DALLAS - There was a celebration of marriage in Dallas on Saturday. In fact, 4,500 years of marriage. The Diocese of Dallas honored some 90 couples, all of whom are celebrating 50 years of marriage. Bishop Edward Burns presided over the annual golden anniversary mass. Plenty of friends and family...
kiiky.com
15 Best Law Schools in Dallas Texas in 2022: Requirements, Scholarships
Being an ambitious law student, you would want to discover the best law schools in Dallas Texas. Choosing the right legal school is crucial. You want a university that will challenge you and prepare you for success after graduation. With the bar test as demanding as it is, getting a job in the law field might be even harder.
This Is The Best Fried Chicken In Texas
Eat This, Not That! conducted a study to determine the best fried chicken in each state.
dallasexpress.com
Fletcher’s Corny Dogs Become Permanent Downtown Attraction
Fletcher’s Corny Dogs will be available daily at its permanent spot in Klyde Warren Park beginning in October. The irresistible corny dog, previously only available at the Texas State Fair, random food truck pop-ups, and online retailer Goldbelly will now be open seven days a week in Downtown Dallas between Pearl and Olive Streets.
dallasposttrib.com
“White Only” Sign
“It is history. It is not critical race theory. In the continental USA, John Wiley Price, the name and the man needs no introduction. His actions are clearly unmatched, dialogue unmistakably understood, his service to the people of Dallas County exemplary, and his ‘art of appearances’ ready for print in any couture magazine. On Thursday, August 18, 2022, under the watchful eye of the invited public, the legendary county servant, rededicated the ‘white only” Water Fountain Sign, in the newly renovated Dallas County Courthouse.
Google reviews have a beef with DFW Whataburger locations
TEXAS, USA — Y'all, we're sick of North Texas food getting dragged through the mud. First, there was that list of "best BBQ cities" in the U.S. where San Antonio topped the list. Now, there's apparently a problem with our Whataburger spots. According to Google reviews, the second- and...
This New Barbershop Has Hot Shaves, Free Whiskey and Vinyl
Raja Ratan has been helping men dress better since 2003, when he opened Q Clothier, a custom suiting store in Dallas. That was followed by Rye 51, a casual counterpart that opened next door to Q’s West Village location in 2012, with high-quality denim, shirts and other ready-to-wear items. Since then, he’s expanded those businesses to more cities across Texas and the South, including Fort Worth, Houston, Atlanta, Nashville and New Orleans. And now, he’s addressing mens’ style and grooming from the neck up, with the debut of Mr. Winston’s, a barbershop that just opened its doors in Dallas, with more stores to come.
