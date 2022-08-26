Read full article on original website
Refinery29
Your Horoscope This Week: August 28th to September 3rd, 2022
The week ahead brings juxtaposing energies our way. Venus in Leo and Saturn retrograde in Aquarius oppose each other on August 28th. This can lead to us feeling as though we are misunderstood and unseen by others. Many matters will consume our minds as our investments and cash flow will reach a low. The good news is that the energy will change a few days later. Action planet Mars, who is currently in the air sign Gemini, unites with Jupiter retrograde, who is in fiery Aries, on September 1st. When these two planets come together, we can expect to see an expansion of luck, love, and emotions. The desire to conquer the world and to understand others is great as both planets are pushing us to comprehend situations from a different perspective.
TODAY.com
September horoscopes: What this month has in store for your zodiac sign
Welcome to September. Virgo, Beyoncé included, and Libras, now is your time. Before heading into individual horoscopes, let's take a peek at what else is happening astrologically, which will have an impact on the collective. Venus enters Virgo on Sept. 5, making us want to work hard for life...
The Earth is spinning faster and some say it could have catastrophic effects
We just experienced Earth’s shortest day since the 1960s. June 29, 2022 came to an end 1.59 milliseconds sooner than expected. At first glance, such a small amount of time difference might not seem like a big deal. However, some warn that it could have catastrophic effects if we keep introducing leap seconds to account for the changes in the Earth’s rotational speed.
Your Weekly Horoscope Says It’s A Beautiful Time To Manifest, So Start Building Your Ideal Reality
Last week was a struggle, thanks to the intense reality check full moon in Aquarius gave us. Luckily, your horoscope for the week of August 15 to 21 says things are taking a turn for the better. The universe is rewarding you for all your hard work, so dive right into the good vibes. It’s a powerful time to manifest your desires into reality, so start envisioning it now. You know that feeling where everything starts to click and you realize you’re starting to understand an incredibly complex idea? On August 16, you might be getting that feeling more than once!...
New study claims the Sun will destroy Mercury, Venus, and Earth – here’s when
All stars dies and our Sun is a star. Therefore, it makes sense that at some point down the line, our Sun, which provides life to Earth, will die, too. When it does, scientists say that the Sun will destroy Earth, Mercury, and Venus, leaving our entire solar system devastated.
Horoscope today, Sunday August 28: Daily guide to what your star sign has in store for your zodiac dates
IF you feel you need to keep revisiting a money arrangement, then things are not quite right for you just yet. Uranus prompts you to get creative plans moving. As for love, Venus fills your chart with fun and frolics – so put serious hopes on ice and just enjoy the moment.
These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have The Worst Week, But It’s All Part Of A Divine Plan
Click here to read the full article. If it feels like everything is in flux, the astrology of the current moment validates it! It’s not everyday that change-maker Uranus connects with go-getter Mars and the North Node of Destiny, which just happened on July 31. Speaking of which, if you’re one of the zodiac signs who will have the worst week of August 1 to 7, you’re still learning how to deal with these cosmic shifts. The only way out is through, but we’re all in this together. Are you ready? You’re smack dab in the middle of Leo season, which...
Elite Daily
Your September Horoscope Is About Cultivating Your Dreams
With August coming to a close, there’s no better time to put your best foot forward, and prioritize your personal and professional desires. It’s a brand-new month, and your September 2022 horoscope is looking promising, especially with regards to reaping the fruits of your labor. It is Virgo season, after all, which has everything to do with the foundation of your daily routine, as well as the synergy and communication between your mind, body, and soul.
Mysterious radio signals spotted coming from distant galaxy and they ‘defy the laws of physics’, scientists claim
A GALAXY 800millions lightyears away has belched out a series of emissions captured by a low-frequency radio telescope in Australia. The findings have already influenced astronomers' understanding of deep space. Researchers have been monitoring the distant galaxy cluster Abell 3266 since its discovering in 2006. A new study published in...
marthastewart.com
Mark Your Calendars: This Thursday Will Be Your Last Chance to View a Supermoon in 2022
Three supermoons have taken over the night sky so far this year, but if you haven't yet had the chance to view the celestial event, your last opportunity to do so comes in just two days. On Thursday, August 11, the final supermoon of 2022—the Sturgeon Moon—will reach its peak around 9:36 p.m, according to a report by LiveScience.
IFLScience
Carl Sagan's 1995 Prediction Of America's Future Is Worryingly Accurate
Over 25 years ago, Dr Carl Sagan made an eerily prophetic prediction about the future, appearing to foretell the rise of big tech, misinformation, and astrology Twitter. Sagan is best known as a preacher of science, communicating complex ideas with passion and poetry like no other, but the late astrophysicist was also a dab hand at sharp insights into humanity.
MindBodyGreen
Ready For August's Full Moon In Aquarius? Here's What To Know, Based On Your Sign
We're coming off an astrologically charged few days following the opening of the Lion's Gate portal on August 8, but don't be fooled—it's not time to slow down yet. We've got a full moon in Aquarius coming this Thursday, August 11, and depending on your sign, there are a few things to know.
Good News Network
Your Inspired Weekly Horoscope From Rob Brezsny: A ‘Free Will Astrology’
FREE WILL ASTROLOGY – Week of August 6, 2022. In the coming weeks, Leo, I urge you to always be confident that YOU ARE THE PARTY! Everywhere you go, bring the spirits of fun and revelry. Be educationally entertaining and entertainingly educational. Amuse yourself by making life more interesting for everyone. At the same time, be kind and humble, never arrogant or insensitive. A vital part of your assignment is to nourish and inspire others with your radiance and charm. That formula will ensure you get everything you need. I foresee bounty flowing your way! PS: Regularly reward your admirers and followers with your magnanimous Chesire-cat grin.
These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have The Best Week, Because They’re Finally Getting What They Want
Time to hunker down and get organized, because the sun is officially entering Virgo! Also—not that there’s ever been such a thing as coincidences in astrology—what are the odds that Virgo season starts around the same time as the hustle and bustle of going back to school? If you’re wondering who the zodiac signs who will have the best week of August 22 to 28 are, it comes as no surprise that they happen to be earth signs. There’s a seasonal shift at play this week, so be sure to pay attention to synchronicities! If you want to get to the...
August 2022 Will Be The Worst Month For These 4 Zodiac Signs, But It’s Paving The Way For So Much Growth
Click here to read the full article. Brace yourselves, because you’re turning the page and starting a new chapter. Even though change is a part of life, the zodiac signs who will have the worst month of August 2022 might have a bit more trouble settling in. Getting used to your new normal is never easy! If you’re having a hard time, be patient, because it’s all leading you somewhere significant. You’re jumping right in to a new era, because on August 1, passionate Mars will join forces with Uranus—planet of innovation and rebellion—in Taurus. This could lead to a major...
New Recent Study Predicts Earth Will Soon Experience Alarming Sixth Mass Extinction of Millions of Species in Year 2030
According to a recent report, Earth is possibly headed toward its next "mass extinction event." Even though large-scale biodiversity extinction is occurring, researchers assert that this biodiversity extinction "doesn't qualify as a mass extinction just yet, [but] the earth is rapidly barrelling towards the sixth such event" as described in the video below. [i]
NYLON
Your September 2022 Horoscope Brings Drama & Closure
Once it has begun, nothing can stop it. Of course, we’re referring to the fall edition of Mercury retrograde, beginning on September 10 in Libra before progressing into Virgo on the 23rd, finally ending its backward lurch on October 2. Those with cardinal (Aries, Cancer, Libra, Capricorn) and mutable (Gemini, Virgo, Sagittarius, Pisces) rising signs will feel the brunt of this retrograde most profoundly. Much has been said about 2022 as the karmic crucible for the fixed sign girlies (Taurus, Leo, Scorpio, Aquarius). It’s not to say that they’ll have it particularly easy in September, but at least the other signs, for once, can experience the feeling of waking up in anesthesia. Enjoy!
These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have The Worst Week & They May Run Into Disagreements With Others
Like every astrological season, the sun’s journey through Virgo comes with its highs and lows. And though the aftermath of conquering your due diligence is always refreshing, you’ve likely felt super distracted this week, thanks to Mars in Gemini. If you’re one of the zodiac signs that will have the worst week of August 29 to September 4, you’re being encouraged to approach things from a logical standpoint, as opposed to succumbing to your emotions. With go-getter Mars sizzling through mentally stimulating Gemini, you also feel a strong desire to gather all the facts involved with your current situation. When the...
Your Weekly Love Horoscope Is Predicting Fear Of Commitment, But It’s Only Temporary
Astrology is currently influencing and impacting your relationships on a major level, which makes your love horoscope for the week of August 22 to 28 that much more relevant to your life. Even though challenges are presenting themselves and conflicts feel inevitable, you’re learning so much about what is and *isnt* working in your social life as a whole. For better or worse, the cosmos are calling attention to the way you perceive love this week. The sun enters selfless and practical Virgo on August 22, shifting the temperature from sexy Leo heat to a more down-to-earth vibe. Instead of relying...
