It finally happened. Bring Me The Horizon headlined Reading Festival and did so in spectacular fashion. In a day boasting the likes of Poppy, a secret Pendulum set and Ho99o9 headlining one of the tents, for fans of the heavier side of life it was all about one band. A band of Sheffield lads who have faced a mixed barrage of criticism and celebration throughout their career from fans and press alike, but tonight they proved any doubter wrong, confirming they belong on the biggest stages the UK has to offer.

