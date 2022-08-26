Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ice Cream Treats For Dogs: It's Dog-Gone Good!Suzanne RothbergRehoboth Beach, DE
2022 History Book Festival Addresses Topics Ranging from Freedom to FitnessJanine ParisLewes, DE
If You Don't Believe In Coincidences, You Will After Reading ThisJeffery MacHarrington, DE
9 Hidden Gems in Delaware That Most People Don't Even Know ExistTravel MavenDelaware State
Related
Cape Gazette
Cape soccer fares well at play day
The Cape soccer squad hosted a 14-team play day Aug. 27 in Lewes. Teams taking part were Appoquinimink, Brandywine, Caesar Rodney, Wilmington Charter, Indian River, Parkside of Maryland, Salesianum, St. Georges Tech, Stephen Decatur of Maryland, Sussex Central, Tower Hill and Mount St. Joseph of Maryland. The Vikings capped the...
Cape Gazette
Synthetic turf temperatures get stupid hot on August afternoons
Billy Goat Gruff - I am not trolling the operators of the trash-sucking Billy Goat machines in Rehoboth at morning's first light. A decade ago, I listened to a city manager-type person yelling so loudly at the Billy Goat operator that I was going to intervene because it was a public setting and the collective ”we” didn’t need to hear it. On Sunday, it came full circle. The second Billy Goat Gruff shrouded by fog was sucking up trash at the Bandstand where the Seashore Striders had set up registration tables for the 13th annual Sun Festival 5K, an event that benefits CAMP Rehoboth. The operator got on Tim because nobody told him about the race, and Tim honestly didn’t know Billy Goat protocol; he figured permission from the town was good enough. “Snip, snap, snout. This tale is out.” - Norwegian folk tale, 1841.
thegeorgetownspeedway.com
STSS Race Day at Georgetown: Blast at the Beach Storylines, Stars & Sleepers
GEORGETOWN, DE – It’s Race Day at the Beach!. For the first time in more than one month, the Bob Hilbert Sportswear Short Track Super Series (STSS) Fueled By Sunoco goes green. Tonight, the stars of the STSS take on a familiar venue in Georgetown Speedway for the...
thegeorgetownspeedway.com
‘Blast at the Beach’ Short Track Super Series Event Postponed to Wednesday, August 31
GEORGETOWN, DE – Postponed. Race fans in Georgetown will have to wait one more day for the ninth annual Melon 1 & Sussex Diesel ‘Blast at the Beach’ has been postponed to Wednesday, August 31 at Georgetown Speedway. A forecast of strong storms with damaging winds rolling...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cape Gazette
Sylvia Vessels DuRoss, loved to cross-stitch
Sylvia Vessels DuRoss, 82, of Smyrna and Lewes Beach, passed away Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, with her family by her side at Christiana Hospital in Newark. Sylvia was born June 19, 1940, in Lewes at Beebe Hospital, to Dorothy and Allen Vessels Sr. She grew up on Lewes Beach and attended local schools, graduating from Lewes High School in 1958. She went on to University of Delaware (UD), where she earned her bachelor’s degree in elementary education in 1962.
Cape Gazette
Cape High Principal Nikki Miller leaving post
After five years as Cape High’s first female principal, Nikki Miller is returning to Seaford School District to serve as the district supervisor of instruction and gain experience at the elementary level. Miller began her career as a Seaford Middle social studies teacher. She later became an International Baccalaureate...
WGMD Radio
No Firehouse Siren this Summer in Rehoboth Beach; Are Osprey the Reason?
Noticeably missing this summer from downtown Rehoboth Beach has been the sound of the familiar firehouse siren. In the past, it would sound for a full minute during certain hours (8 a.m. to 8 p.m.) to alert fire company members of potential fire or rescue incidents. Last summer, osprey built...
Cape Gazette
Richard James Kuhner, proud veteran
Richard “Dick" James Kuhner, 77, of Milton, passed away Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at the Delaware Hospice Center in Milford. He was born Feb. 4, 1945, in Philadelphia, Pa., son of the late Peter Edward and Laura Ruth (Lake) Kuhner. Richard was a proud veteran, having honorably served his...
RELATED PEOPLE
WMDT.com
Henlopen Football Preview: Milford Buccaneers
MILFORD, Del- The Milford Buccaneers finished last season 3-6 after starting the season 3-1. The final five games were all losses causing the Bucs to miss out on the playoffs. Head Coach Shaun Strickland says the main thing the team worked on this offseason is discipline. With players like Steve...
Cape Gazette
Mary Louise Marecki, retired nurse
Mary Louise Marecki of Lewes passed away Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, at Beebe Healthcare in Lewes. She had just celebrated her 89th birthday. Born on Aug. 13, 1933, in South Philadelphia, Louise was the daughter of the late Michael Ariano and Angela Ferrucci Ariano. She was raised in South Philadelphia (Corner of Woodstock & Ritner Street) and graduated from St. Monica’s Roman Catholic School. She earned her nursing degree at The Methodist Hospital Nursing School in Philadelphia.
WMDT.com
Early College Middle School grand opening in Dover
DOVER, Del. – Delaware State University held a ribbon cutting for the grand opening of Early College Middle School in Dover. The school has been in planning for several years and will be an extension of Early College High School, which opened in 2013. Both schools will now be known collectively as the Early College School, and both offer college prep for students.
capemayvibe.com
Jay shows off with a Fluke limit and the 4.55lb pool winner! Fluke and Sea Bass again Today! Hope to see you soon. #seastariii #…
Jay shows off with a Fluke limit and the 4.55lb pool winner! Fluke and Sea Bass again Today! Hope to see you soon. #seastariii #capemay #capemaynj #flukefishing. TAGS: Things to Do in Cape May NJ, Bed and Breakfast Cape May, Romantic Bed and Breakfast, Cape May B&B, Cape May Hotels, Luxury Hotel Suites, Boutique Bed and Breakfast, Cape May Hotels, Cape May Bed and Breakfast.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cape Gazette
Rehoboth Beach lighthouse getting a paint job
The lighthouse in the circle of Rehoboth Beach’s main entrance to the city is getting a facelift. Crew members from Lamb’s Custom Painting have been on site since Aug. 25. The lighthouse is a replica of the Cape Henlopen Lighthouse that stood on the Great Dune near Lewes from 1765 through 1926. In 1924, a realtor built a replica of it as his Rehoboth Beach office. The Village Improvement Association purchased the replica in 1926 and moved it from the first block of Rehoboth Avenue to the entrance of the city near Grove Street. The VIA maintained the lighthouse until 1971, when it transferred ownership to the City of Rehoboth Beach. In 2004, the replica was relocated to the center of the new traffic circle on Rehoboth Avenue as part of a streetscape enhancement project.
Cape Gazette
Maria Rebecca Goldstein, proud veteran
Maria Rebecca "Becky " Goldstein, 93 of Lewes, passed away Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022. She was born Feb. 28, 1929, in Taft, Texas, daughter of the late Felipe and Guadalupe (Garza) Vasquez. Becky was a proud veteran, having honorably served in the U.S. Navy as a Seaman First Class. She...
delawaretoday.com
14 Delaware Crab Houses to Visit for Mouthwatering Crabs
Nothing comes between Delawareans and their blue crab—except a mallet. Here are 14 places in the First State serving up hard shell crabs. In Delaware, gas prices aren’t the only topic of conversation. Residents and tourists talk about the cost of blue crabs, which can hit eyebrow-raising amounts. No doubt the demand is high. Few can make it through summer without an old-fashioned crab feast.
Cape Gazette
Stephen Toadvine Brittingham, helped others
Stephen Toadvine Brittingham, 73, passed away peacefully Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at VNA Hospice in Vero Beach, Fla. Stephen was born to William Harold and Lydia Bell Toadvine Brittingham June 11, 1949, in Lewes. He grew up on Lewes Beach and loved spending his summers on the Delaware Bay. He could be found always helping others whether it be on the beach or in the water. He could be seen towing a disabled boat or saving some young sailors who got stranded due to a storm coming up quickly.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Cape Gazette
John David Matthews Sr., enjoyed nature, cooking
John David Matthews Sr., 67, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, at Beebe Healthcare. He was born Jan. 4, 1955, in Boston, Mass., to Phoebe Ann (Hardwick) Matthews and John Belfield Matthews Jr. John attended high school at the Cathedral of the Holy Cross in Boston, and upon graduation attended...
Cape May Restaurant Named One of 100 Best Outdoor Restaurants in USA
On a beautiful summer day (or evening), who doesn't like to eat outside at a beautiful local restaurant?. In New Jersey, we (thankfully) have a lot of choices for outdoor dining, but one restaurant has been named one of the best in America!. Open Table has published its list of...
Cape Gazette
Queenie Victoria Lewis, devoted church member
Queenie Victoria Lewis, 88, of Milton, transitioned from labor to reward Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, in Milford. She was born in Portsmouth, Va., to Rosa Morris and Willie Morris. Queenie was the devoted wife of Joseph B. Lewis also of Milton. In addition to her husband, Queenie is survived by...
WBOC
Wicomico County Announces 2022 Photo Contest Winners
SALISBURY, Md. – Wicomico County on Monday announced the winners of its 2022 photo contest. A record number of entries were again submitted for this year’s contest, following a record in 2021. A committee selected the winners from more than 400 entries. The first-place photo, by Nic Kuvshinoff,...
Comments / 0