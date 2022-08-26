ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewes, DE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cape Gazette

Cape soccer fares well at play day

The Cape soccer squad hosted a 14-team play day Aug. 27 in Lewes. Teams taking part were Appoquinimink, Brandywine, Caesar Rodney, Wilmington Charter, Indian River, Parkside of Maryland, Salesianum, St. Georges Tech, Stephen Decatur of Maryland, Sussex Central, Tower Hill and Mount St. Joseph of Maryland. The Vikings capped the...
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Synthetic turf temperatures get stupid hot on August afternoons

Billy Goat Gruff - I am not trolling the operators of the trash-sucking Billy Goat machines in Rehoboth at morning's first light. A decade ago, I listened to a city manager-type person yelling so loudly at the Billy Goat operator that I was going to intervene because it was a public setting and the collective ”we” didn’t need to hear it. On Sunday, it came full circle. The second Billy Goat Gruff shrouded by fog was sucking up trash at the Bandstand where the Seashore Striders had set up registration tables for the 13th annual Sun Festival 5K, an event that benefits CAMP Rehoboth. The operator got on Tim because nobody told him about the race, and Tim honestly didn’t know Billy Goat protocol; he figured permission from the town was good enough. “Snip, snap, snout. This tale is out.” - Norwegian folk tale, 1841.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lewes, DE
Sports
Local
Delaware Sports
City
Lewes, DE
Cape Gazette

Sylvia Vessels DuRoss, loved to cross-stitch

Sylvia Vessels DuRoss, 82, of Smyrna and Lewes Beach, passed away Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, with her family by her side at Christiana Hospital in Newark. Sylvia was born June 19, 1940, in Lewes at Beebe Hospital, to Dorothy and Allen Vessels Sr. She grew up on Lewes Beach and attended local schools, graduating from Lewes High School in 1958. She went on to University of Delaware (UD), where she earned her bachelor’s degree in elementary education in 1962.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Cape High Principal Nikki Miller leaving post

After five years as Cape High’s first female principal, Nikki Miller is returning to Seaford School District to serve as the district supervisor of instruction and gain experience at the elementary level. Miller began her career as a Seaford Middle social studies teacher. She later became an International Baccalaureate...
SEAFORD, DE
Cape Gazette

Richard James Kuhner, proud veteran

Richard “Dick" James Kuhner, 77, of Milton, passed away Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at the Delaware Hospice Center in Milford. He was born Feb. 4, 1945, in Philadelphia, Pa., son of the late Peter Edward and Laura Ruth (Lake) Kuhner. Richard was a proud veteran, having honorably served his...
MILTON, DE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Colleen Flynn
WMDT.com

Henlopen Football Preview: Milford Buccaneers

MILFORD, Del- The Milford Buccaneers finished last season 3-6 after starting the season 3-1. The final five games were all losses causing the Bucs to miss out on the playoffs. Head Coach Shaun Strickland says the main thing the team worked on this offseason is discipline. With players like Steve...
MILFORD, DE
Cape Gazette

Mary Louise Marecki, retired nurse

Mary Louise Marecki of Lewes passed away Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, at Beebe Healthcare in Lewes. She had just celebrated her 89th birthday. Born on Aug. 13, 1933, in South Philadelphia, Louise was the daughter of the late Michael Ariano and Angela Ferrucci Ariano. She was raised in South Philadelphia (Corner of Woodstock & Ritner Street) and graduated from St. Monica’s Roman Catholic School. She earned her nursing degree at The Methodist Hospital Nursing School in Philadelphia.
LEWES, DE
WMDT.com

Early College Middle School grand opening in Dover

DOVER, Del. – Delaware State University held a ribbon cutting for the grand opening of Early College Middle School in Dover. The school has been in planning for several years and will be an extension of Early College High School, which opened in 2013. Both schools will now be known collectively as the Early College School, and both offer college prep for students.
DOVER, DE
capemayvibe.com

Jay shows off with a Fluke limit and the 4.55lb pool winner! Fluke and Sea Bass again Today! Hope to see you soon. #seastariii #…

Jay shows off with a Fluke limit and the 4.55lb pool winner! Fluke and Sea Bass again Today! Hope to see you soon. #seastariii #capemay #capemaynj #flukefishing. TAGS: Things to Do in Cape May NJ, Bed and Breakfast Cape May, Romantic Bed and Breakfast, Cape May B&B, Cape May Hotels, Luxury Hotel Suites, Boutique Bed and Breakfast, Cape May Hotels, Cape May Bed and Breakfast.
CAPE MAY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cape Henlopen#Ticks#Xc#Division#Nxr Southeast Regional
Cape Gazette

Rehoboth Beach lighthouse getting a paint job

The lighthouse in the circle of Rehoboth Beach’s main entrance to the city is getting a facelift. Crew members from Lamb’s Custom Painting have been on site since Aug. 25. The lighthouse is a replica of the Cape Henlopen Lighthouse that stood on the Great Dune near Lewes from 1765 through 1926. In 1924, a realtor built a replica of it as his Rehoboth Beach office. The Village Improvement Association purchased the replica in 1926 and moved it from the first block of Rehoboth Avenue to the entrance of the city near Grove Street. The VIA maintained the lighthouse until 1971, when it transferred ownership to the City of Rehoboth Beach. In 2004, the replica was relocated to the center of the new traffic circle on Rehoboth Avenue as part of a streetscape enhancement project.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Maria Rebecca Goldstein, proud veteran

Maria Rebecca "Becky " Goldstein, 93 of Lewes, passed away Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022. She was born Feb. 28, 1929, in Taft, Texas, daughter of the late Felipe and Guadalupe (Garza) Vasquez. Becky was a proud veteran, having honorably served in the U.S. Navy as a Seaman First Class. She...
LEWES, DE
delawaretoday.com

14 Delaware Crab Houses to Visit for Mouthwatering Crabs

Nothing comes between Delawareans and their blue crab—except a mallet. Here are 14 places in the First State serving up hard shell crabs. In Delaware, gas prices aren’t the only topic of conversation. Residents and tourists talk about the cost of blue crabs, which can hit eyebrow-raising amounts. No doubt the demand is high. Few can make it through summer without an old-fashioned crab feast.
DELAWARE STATE
Cape Gazette

Stephen Toadvine Brittingham, helped others

Stephen Toadvine Brittingham, 73, passed away peacefully Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at VNA Hospice in Vero Beach, Fla. Stephen was born to William Harold and Lydia Bell Toadvine Brittingham June 11, 1949, in Lewes. He grew up on Lewes Beach and loved spending his summers on the Delaware Bay. He could be found always helping others whether it be on the beach or in the water. He could be seen towing a disabled boat or saving some young sailors who got stranded due to a storm coming up quickly.
VERO BEACH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Nike
NewsBreak
Sports
Cape Gazette

John David Matthews Sr., enjoyed nature, cooking

John David Matthews Sr., 67, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, at Beebe Healthcare. He was born Jan. 4, 1955, in Boston, Mass., to Phoebe Ann (Hardwick) Matthews and John Belfield Matthews Jr. John attended high school at the Cathedral of the Holy Cross in Boston, and upon graduation attended...
BOSTON, MA
Cape Gazette

Queenie Victoria Lewis, devoted church member

Queenie Victoria Lewis, 88, of Milton, transitioned from labor to reward Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, in Milford. She was born in Portsmouth, Va., to Rosa Morris and Willie Morris. Queenie was the devoted wife of Joseph B. Lewis also of Milton. In addition to her husband, Queenie is survived by...
MILTON, DE
WBOC

Wicomico County Announces 2022 Photo Contest Winners

SALISBURY, Md. – Wicomico County on Monday announced the winners of its 2022 photo contest. A record number of entries were again submitted for this year’s contest, following a record in 2021. A committee selected the winners from more than 400 entries. The first-place photo, by Nic Kuvshinoff,...
WICOMICO COUNTY, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy