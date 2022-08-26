Read full article on original website
Eastern Iowa Plant With Wastewater Violations Closes Permanently
Eastern Iowa is losing an employer. According to Mississippi Valley Publishing, ADM, an American multinational food processing and commodity trading corporation is closing its doors in Keokuk Iowa. As of right now, it is uncertain how many employees will be affected by the closure. The article says that officials from...
khqa.com
ADM Milling permanently closing Keokuk plant
KEOKUK, Iowa (KHQA) — ADM Milling has announced today that the company will be closing their Keokuk plant permanently. The City does not have the number of employees affected by this decision. ADM has indicated that they are looking to sell the facility at some point in the future. The City has contacted Lee County Economic Development Group (LCEDG) and will be working with that organization and the Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA) to find prospective buyers.
spotonillinois.com
City of Oak Forest City Crime Prevention Commission met Aug. 17
Here is the agenda provided by the commission: 1. Call to Order 2. Roll Call 3. Correspondence to the Commission 4. Approve July 20, 2022 Minutes 5. Treasurer's Report & Budget 6. Old Business a. Discussion and consideration...
spotonillinois.com
District reports Triopia Community Unit School District 27 suspended or expelled students 14 times in a single school year
There is one junior tennis player from Macomb ranked in the Boys' 18 category in the week ending Aug. 19 by the United States Tennis Association. There were four junior tennis players who ranked in Boys' 18 bracket the previous week. Mathew Sadler is the top ranked boy in the category...
spotonillinois.com
McDonough County Board met July 20
Here are the minutes provided by the board:The monthly meeting of the McDonough County Board was held at the McDonough County Courthouse, in Courtroom 201 at 7:00 p.m. Roll call resulted in 16 present, and 5 absent. Members Eric Chapman, Cindi Helling,... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:
khqa.com
Man killed in US 54 motorcycle crash
PIKE COUNTY, Mo. (KHQA) — On Wednesday, a Pike County, Missouri crash left one person dead and another seriously injured. A motorcycle driven by Randy Wilson, of Urbana, veered off the side of US 54 at Doughtery Pike Road. The motorcycle then stuck a roadsign and continued down an...
Sangamon County Coroner confirms death
SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA)–The Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon confirms a 69-year-old man died after being hit by a car. It happened on Route 29 and Tuxhorn Road. The Coroner’s Office responded to the scene and pronounced the man dead around 11:30 p.m. The victim’s identity is being withheld until next of kin is notified. […]
spotonillinois.com
Davidsmeyer posts concerns that law enforcement and prosecutors have with SAFE-T Act
In an Aug. 19 Facebook post, Rep. C.D. Davidsmeyer (R-Jacksonville) urged constituents to learn about the Brown County State's Attorney's concerns about the SAFE-T Act. "If you have time, please take a second to see some of the concerns that law enforcement and prosecutors have... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted...
tspr.org
Pritzker in Macomb: ‘Hate has no home in Illinois’
Governor J.B. Pritzker rallied the party faithful during a campaign stop in western Illinois over the weekend. The Democrat called this fall’s election an opportunity and a challenge. An enthusiastic crowd greeted the governor at the McDonough County Democratic Coalition's campaign headquarters in downtown Macomb. During a brief speech,...
Illinois parents rally against DCFS
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — A group of parents in Springfield rallied together against the Department of Children and Family Services. “Family Forward Project” has been hosting rallies at state capitols across the nation. The social media group was in Illinois on Monday to express the emotions of having a child removed from a home, and […]
KWQC
Burlington police investigate indecent exposure incident Thursday
BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - Burlington police are asking the public for any information pertaining to an indecent exposure incident that happened Thursday morning. According to a release, around 8:30 a.m., a 34-year-old woman was jogging in the area of Main Street south of Cascade Bridge when authorities say she was approached by a man in his early twenties driving a smaller light green SUV.
msn.com
Gov. Pritzker rallies supporters in Macomb
Gov. Pritzker and Lt. Gov. Stratton visited Macomb this afternoon. Both Pritzker and Stratton spoke in front of supporters and rallied them ahead of the 2022 Midterm elections. Pritzker discussed the states budget, infrastructure projects, primary and higher education and his goal of hoping to pass a Worker's Rights Act.
KBUR
Tractor Supply Co. seeking to open new store in former ShopKo building
Burlington, IA- Tractor Supply Co. is seeking to open a new store in the former ShopKo Building on Roosevelt Avenue. The Burlington Beacon reports that the City Council approved an ordinance to rezone the former ShopKo building to a general commercial zoning district on Monday, August 15th. Tractor Supply Co....
wlds.com
Two Arrested For DUI in Pleasant Hill
The Pike County Sheriff’s Department along with Pleasant Hill Police arrested two individuals last night after a report of suspicious activity. A call came in from the Pleasant Hill Shell Jiffi-Stop on Illinois Route 96 just northwest of town at 9:26 last night after suspicious activity from a vehicle was reported.
spotonillinois.com
Illinois Department of Corrections to release 17 inmates sentenced in Tazewell County during Q4
Illini Central Community Unit School District 189 in Mason County won't be teaching the state's new controversial sex education curriculum, despite protests the lessons are "obscene and fail to align with community standards." The Illini Central Community Unit School District... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. 13:43. 13:43. 09:25.
Springfield Police: Man wanted for theft
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Springfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a man wanted for theft. The wanted suspect is 54-year-old Richard Farthing. Deputy Chief Josh Stuenkel described the alleged crime as “theft by deception,” saying Farthing transferred $9,900 from one bank account to another when the first bank account […]
Springfield man arrested during narcotics search
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A man from Springfield was arrested on Thursday when Springfield Police officers executed a narcotics search warrant. Officers with the Pro-Active Crime Unit converged on a house on East Cook Street near South 23rd Street and found the homeowner, 42-year-old Joseph Meacham outside. He was arrested without incident. Inside the home, […]
ktvo.com
Northeast Missouri man convicted in toddler's death
MEMPHIS, Mo. — A northeast Missouri man has been found guilty on all counts in the 2018 murder of a toddler. On Friday afternoon, Marcus Mays, 38, of La Grange, Missouri, was found guilty of first-degree murder in the death of 2-year-old Taylen Allen. The Scotland County jury deliberated...
foxillinois.com
Crack cocaine, loaded pistol found in narcotics bust
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A Springfield man is facing charges after police found drugs and a weapon inside his home. Springfield Police say a narcotics investigation led them to the home in the 2200 block of East Cook Street around 1:30 p.m. Thursday. Officers searched 42-year-old Joseph Meachum's home...
