Video: More heat ahead before showers in New Hampshire

The summer heat and humidity continue into Tuesday ahead of a cooler and less humid stretch of weather starting later Wednesday into the end of the week. Our best shower/storm chance comes Tuesday night into early Wednesday. Tonight will be partly cloudy to clear, mild, and muggy with some valley...
Video: Warm and humid to start the week

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Turning warmer and more humid to kick off the work week in New Hampshire. Bright skies Monday, but a front will bring some showers and thunderstorms to our area by late Tuesday and Tuesday night. Cooler and drier air follows for the first few days of September.
Video: Mostly sunny Sunday with some humidity

MANCHESTER, N.H. — High pressure will set up a bright and comfortable weekend across New Hampshire. Heat and humidity will build early next week, leading to another chance for showers and thunderstorms. Another nice day is on tap for Sunday. Sunshine will warm us back into the upper 70s...
#New Hampshire#Weather
Video: Strong to severe storms possible in New Hampshire Friday

As the warmer temperatures and humidity remain in place through the end of the week, Friday's front could be impactful with scattered strong storms likely. Following that, fair skies return for the weekend. On Thursday night, the humidity will rise slowly as we head towards Friday. Overnight lows will fall...
Map: Here’s how much rain fell on Monday and Tuesday

The Boston area saw more than an inch. Massachusetts has gotten some much needed rain this week, as most of the state continues to endure an “extreme” drought. The National Weather Service said radar estimates indicate that “well over 1.5 inches” fell in southeastern Massachusetts, northern Connecticut, and northern Rhode Island on Monday and Tuesday.
New Hampshire health officials report 516 new COVID-19 cases over weekend

MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire health officials are reporting 516 new COVID-19 cases from over the weekend. There were 221 cases reported Friday, 195 cases reported on Saturday and 100 cases reported on Sunday. No updated information on deaths is available. According to the New Hampshire Hospital Association, there...
These Are the Ten Commandments of New Hampshire

It may seem like a strange concept, but let's have some fun with this unusual 'what-if.'. We all know that each state has its own unofficial social rules. Just take a look at these 12 things that shock people after moving to New Hampshire, or 25 things that Mainers that have to explain to people from far away. Whether it's how we talk, dress, or interact with others, the things we do for fun, the food we eat, or something else entirely, each state is unique in its own way, and New Hampshire is no exception.
Nearly 7 inches of rain falls in Mass. town from afternoon thunderstorms

REHOBOTH, Mass. — Flash flooding was reported across several communities across Massachusetts and Rhode Island after a line of slow-moving thunderstorms brought torrential rain for several hours. The National Weather Service said one of its employees measured 7.01 inches of rain in Rehoboth, Massachusetts, as of 5 p.m. Tuesday....
Who got the most? Rain totals for Tuesday's storms in Massachusetts

BOSTON - With much of Massachusetts in an extreme drought, there's been a welcome deluge of rain to start the week. Here are Tuesday's rain totals from the National Weather Service, Rob Macedo, the SKYWARN Coordinator for the National Weather Service in Taunton.Rehoboth 7.01 inchesAttleboro 4.42Taunton 4.35Bridgewater 2.77Sandwich 2.50Westfield 2.39East Bridgewater 2.28Bourne 2.19North Dighton 1.97Southwick 1.85Plymouth 1.72Norton 1.69Duxbury 1.33Wareham 1.30East Taunton 1.25Wrentham 1.23Mansfield 1.16Northboro 1.11Belchertown 1.10
Meet the Republicans running for U.S. Senate in New Hampshire: Chuck Morse

Leading up to New Hampshire’s state primary on Sept. 13, we've asked local voters to share what issues they most want to see candidates talk about this election season. With a wide open Republican primary for U.S. Senate, NHPR is speaking with the top candidates in that race to learn more about where they stand on some of the most common concerns voters have shared with us so far. The winner of that primary will face incumbent Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan in November.
Miss New Hampshire 2021's personal walk to recovery

LACONIA — When Ashley Marsh ponders her year as Miss New Hampshire 2021, she thinks of a mission that remains close to her heart: Greater awareness of mental health and the invisible struggles for young people — including herself. Marsh’s role included a string of statewide speeches, engagements,...
‘Free Staters’ roil New Hampshire politics in ski area spat

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — As a former ski resort executive, New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu knows something about navigating slippery slopes. But recent controversy at a county-owned ski area has raised questions about his grip on the Republican Party heading into the November elections. Sununu, who is seeking his...

