Read full article on original website
Related
hypebeast.com
Lucid Air GTP Beats Ferrari LaFerrari By Almost 6 Seconds On Laguna Seca Corkscrew Hillclimb
Shortly after setting a record to become the fastest production car on the Goodwood Festival of Speed Hillclimb back in June, Lucid Motors has now down it again at the recent Monterey Car Week, beating out even the Ferrari LaFerrari on the Laguna Seca Corkscrew Hillclimb to once again take home the crown.
hypebeast.com
Toyota Gazoo Racing's New 'Initial D' GR86 Commercial Features Bunta
Earlier this year, Toyota Gazoo Racing launched a commercial campaign with Shuichi Shigeno‘s iconic Initial D anime series. The campaigns rolled out in chapters with protagonist Takumi Fujiwara encountering a bright red 2022 Toyota GR86 as he makes his nightly run in his Fujiwara Tofu Shop marked AE86. Following...
hypebeast.com
Next Level Racing Introduces Official Ford GT Racing Simulator Cockpit
Next Level Racing has just released an official Ford GT Edition Cockpit. This release marks Next Level Racing’s foray into a new price point of products, making this the best mid-range aluminum profile cockpit on the market for racing simulators. The cockpit sees blue anodization with laser etched Ford branding and stripes.
CARS・
hypebeast.com
Bugatti CEO Reveals That All Vehicles Are "Sold Out Well Into 2025"
Following the announcement that Lamborghini is sold out until 2024, Bugatti‘s CEO has also recently announced that the auto-company is doing well despite global inflations. CNBC reported that the CEO of Bugatti, Mate Rimac has claimed that all of its vehicles are now “sold out well into 2025” and that he does not predict “any slowdown at the moment.” It appears that the ultra-affluent are not stopping the purchases of supercars anytime soon, despite any fears of a recession. As the company ventures into electric vehicle manufacturing, Rumac has confirmed that the demand for the luxury car company’s newest all-electric Rimac supercars as well as its combustion-engine vehicles still remain strong and might even be accelerating.
RELATED PEOPLE
hypebeast.com
Take a Look at adidas’ Federation Jerseys for the 2022 FIFA World Cup
This November, the FIFA World Cup will be kicking off in Qatar, making it the first ever Middle Eastern nation to host the tournament. Opinions are divided as to whether the tournament deserves to be played there, with club football seasons being interrupted alongside the extreme weather conditions. Nevertheless, new stadiums will glitter and the skyline of Doha will be glowing in bright colors.
FIFA・
hypebeast.com
How Does adidas BOOST Compare to New Cushioning Technology?
After uncovering what is really inside Nike Shox, footwear dissection YouTube channel Rose Anvil has returned with its latest sneaker investigation. This time around, Rose Anvil is looking into. BOOST technology, more specifically checking out how the technical properties of the now over 10-year-old technology stacks up to new cushioning...
hypebeast.com
New PlayStation 5 "CFI-1200" Console Releases
Amidst news of price increases for the PlayStation 5 due to global inflation, Sony has now released a new model of its flagship gaming console in Australia. The new “CFI-1200” Sony PlayStation 5 being sold in Australia is identical to models currently available in terms of specifications and appearance, but interestingly weighs less.
Mercedes G-Class Returns For 2023, But At A Price
Across the world's most affluent areas, there's one common thread - the Mercedes-Benz G-Class. From Beverly Hills to The Hamptons, the boxy Benz is the preferred choice of propulsion for the world's elite. Sadly, supply chain issues forced Mercedes Benz to retire the V8-powered Mercedes (and several of its siblings) for the entirety of 2022 before reopening orders for certain models like the GLS 580 later on.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Engadget
Mercedes-Benz starts production of its first electric SUV in the US
The company is building the EQS SUV at its Alabama production plant. Mercedes-Benz has officially launched production of its all-electric EQS SUV at its Tuscaloosa, Alabama production plant, the company announced today. Earlier this year the German automaker previewed the vehicle — its very first electric SUV — and promised it would be built in the US and available later this fall. While supply chain bottlenecks have delayed launches of other new EVs, Mercedes has a couple of factors working in its favor. The company already secured its battery materials by partnering with the Canadian government this month. It also plans to produce its batteries locally, at its own factory in nearby Bibb County, Alabama.
hypebeast.com
Mizuno's "Bareclutch" Shoes are Made for Driving
Arriving as a departure from the lifestyle, sportswear, and outdoor footwear silhouettes currently prevalent on the market, Mizuno introduces a new low-top “Bareclutch” sneaker made for a direct pedal feel when driving and comfortable city walking. Jointly developed with Japanese automaker Mazda, the offering features a thin Mizuno COB sole which provides efficient cushioning as well as a more direct feeling on the pedal.
CARS・
Comments / 0