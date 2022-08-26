ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nutrition

CNET

Natural Sleep Aids: 6 Remedies for Better Rest Tonight

When you're having trouble sleeping at night, you might find yourself staring up at the ceiling for hours on end -- even after trying all the classic sleep tricks like reading a book instead of looking at your phone before bed. And when the morning comes, your mind and body will certainly feel the effects.
HEALTH
shefinds

2 Drinks That Can Help Prevent Dark Circles And Puffiness, According To Experts

This post has been updated since its initial 03/14/22 publish date to include more expert tips and insight. Sometimes no matter how good you sleep, you still wake up with dark circles and puffiness. This can be so frustrating, especially when it feels like not even makeup can help. Dark circles and puffiness can be a sign that there’s something off internally. Following a bedtime routine that allows you to truly recharge and prepare for sleep is key, experts say, and this can play a major role in reducing dark circles and puffiness.
LIFESTYLE
shefinds

Why Cardiologists Say You Should Never Buy This One Processed Food

This story has been updated since it was originally posted on 11/11/2021. Heart-related disease is one of the most common health issues in the United States. Not only is heart disease the leading cause of death for American women, but one person dies every 36 seconds from cardiovascular disease. Part of this can be attributed to the SAD (Standard American Diet), which is full of preservatives, sugar, and deep fried foods. Your diet and exercise routine are both direct players in your heart health, so it’s important to get regular movement and eat nutritious foods.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dietitian#Bedtime#Pumpkin Seeds#Peanuts#Linus Regimen#General Health#R D
shefinds

The Super Hydrating Drinks You Should Sip All Day Long To Look 10 Years Younger (It’s Not Water!)

This post was originally published on August 21, 2021 and has since been updated. When we think anti-aging, we often turn to toners, moisturizers and dermatological procedures to achieve the youthful glow of yesteryear. And while that can make a difference, the food and drink you put in your body is just as important as the creams you slather on your face! You can even add years to your life by making smart dietary choices. From soy and salmon to greek yogurt and oatmeal, there are plenty of good-for-you foods that will leave you feeling ageless.
FOOD & DRINKS
shefinds

Want A Flatter Stomach? Dietitians Say You Should Add This Metabolism-Boosting Ingredient To Your Smoothie Every Morning

When it comes to the best breakfasts for weight loss, few options can provide as much versatility, flavor, and nutrients as a healthy, delicious smoothie. No matter what your flavor preferences are, smoothies give you the opportunity to throw all of your favorite fruits, vegetables, and add-ins together to create something equally nourishing and tasty. But of course, some ingredients provide more benefits than others. If you really want to make the most of your morning concoction and reap the fat-blasting rewards, there are a few additions that are sure to help kickstart your metabolism and help kick belly fat to the curb—including one unexpected crunchy nut.
WEIGHT LOSS
LIVESTRONG.com

The One Processed Food Dietitians Want You to Eat More Often

You've probably heard a whole heap of warnings about processed foods and how they're harmful to your health and why you should ditch them from your diet. But if you follow this blanket advice and pass over all processed foods, you'd be doing your health a disservice. While some ultra-processed fare like chips and cured meats are innutritious, other less processed food varieties can be an amazing addition to your daily diet.
FITNESS
shefinds

The One Type Of Butter Experts Say No One Should Be Cooking With Anymore Because It Causes Weight Gain And Inflammation

Ah, butter—whether you’re smearing it on a warm piece of toast or melting it in a pan to get your favorite recipe started, it’s likely you use some variation of this all-purpose spread on a daily basis. And there are so many options to choose from! There’s salted and unsalted, stick or spreadable, and a whole range of alternatives and imitations: vegan butter, margarine made with yogurt, and the works. But while many of these are deemed as healthy replacements, experts say that’s not necessarily the case. Choosing the wrong spread could put you at risk of inflammation and weight gain.
HEALTH
nypressnews.com

Blood clots: The popular drink linked to a higher risk of clotting ‘in the small arteries’

The study, co-authored by Shirley Beresford, senior associate dean and professor of epidemiology at the University of Washington School of Public Health, and co-author of the study, said: “Part of what makes this study important is that people who regularly drink soda or other sugary beverages tend to switch to artificially sweetened beverages to lose weight when the ideal is to substitute with water.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
LIVESTRONG.com

8 Signs You're Not Getting Enough Magnesium

Magnesium is an essential mineral involved in hundreds of functions in your body. But if your levels are very low, you could experience negative side effects. Magnesium plays an important role in maintaining nerve and muscle function, immune health and blood sugar levels. It also keeps the heart beating steady and keeps bones strong. Some research also suggests magnesium could play a role in preventing or managing health problems including diabetes, high blood pressure and heart disease, according to the National Library of Medicine.
HEALTH
SheKnows

This Shampoo Is ‘Miraculous’ For Thinning Hair Thanks to The ‘Volume & Strength It Creates’ & It's 20% Off

Click here to read the full article. Even though there are many reasons why you might notice a change in your hair’s texture, including changes in diet, medications, stress levels, and illness, experiencing hair thinning and hair loss can feel understandably distressing. And while there’s no shortage of pricey products and treatments out there designed to help minimize fallout and boost volume, one budget-friendly shampoo from a beloved French brand costs $32 for 6.7 ounces. Plus, it provides a noticeable improvement to your strands within weeks — take it from the 150+ near-perfect online reviews onsite from happy shoppers. However,...
HAIR CARE
shefinds

Dietitians Say You Should Add These 2 Spices To Your Morning Coffee For A Faster Metabolism–They’re So Good For Weight Loss!

There are practically endless ingredients you can add to your coffee in order to satisfy your sweet tooth or just make your morning beverage a little more interesting—but not all of them are healthy. In fact, health experts like nutritionists warn against many popular additions, such as sugar, artificial sweeteners, and high-sugar creamers, especially if you’re trying to lose weight. However, there are a few ingredients that can actually aid your weight loss journey by boosting your metabolism. You may not have considered them before! As it turns out, cinnamon and turmeric can make your coffee equally tasty and healthy.
WEIGHT LOSS
MindBodyGreen

How To Get More Magnesium Before Bed In The Name Of Promoting Deeper Sleep

Sleep is undoubtedly a pillar of overall health and well-being, and we can support it by giving our bodies enough essential minerals—including magnesium.* Here's why magnesium can help promote quality sleep, plus a handful of easy ways to incorporate it into your nighttime routine.*. First things first: Let's look...
HEALTH
shefinds

3 Fat-Blasting Beverages You Should Be Drinking Every Day For Weight Loss

Oftentimes when people think about losing weight, they consider the foods they should or shouldn’t be eating. But it’s also crucial to remember that the beverages you consume are a vital part of your diet, too. Of course, it’s no surprise that it’s important to lay off the sugary beverages like soda if you’re trying to shed some pounds, but have you ever thought about the fact that certain drinks can actually help you reach your weight loss goals? And we’re not talking about harmful detox teas!
WEIGHT LOSS

