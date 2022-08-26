Read full article on original website
Natural Sleep Aids: 6 Remedies for Better Rest Tonight
When you're having trouble sleeping at night, you might find yourself staring up at the ceiling for hours on end -- even after trying all the classic sleep tricks like reading a book instead of looking at your phone before bed. And when the morning comes, your mind and body will certainly feel the effects.
4 Fat-Blasting Foods Doctors Say You Should Be Eating Daily For A Flatter Stomach
When you think about foods that can help you lose weight in order to achieve a flatter stomach, the first things that pop into your mind may include low-calorie meals that barely fill you up. However, if you want to shed pounds at a healthy, steady r...
2 Drinks That Can Help Prevent Dark Circles And Puffiness, According To Experts
This post has been updated since its initial 03/14/22 publish date to include more expert tips and insight. Sometimes no matter how good you sleep, you still wake up with dark circles and puffiness. This can be so frustrating, especially when it feels like not even makeup can help. Dark circles and puffiness can be a sign that there’s something off internally. Following a bedtime routine that allows you to truly recharge and prepare for sleep is key, experts say, and this can play a major role in reducing dark circles and puffiness.
Why Cardiologists Say You Should Never Buy This One Processed Food
This story has been updated since it was originally posted on 11/11/2021. Heart-related disease is one of the most common health issues in the United States. Not only is heart disease the leading cause of death for American women, but one person dies every 36 seconds from cardiovascular disease. Part of this can be attributed to the SAD (Standard American Diet), which is full of preservatives, sugar, and deep fried foods. Your diet and exercise routine are both direct players in your heart health, so it’s important to get regular movement and eat nutritious foods.
6 Foods No One Should Be Eating Anymore Because They Cause Visceral Fat
This post has been updated since it was originally published on January 19, 2022. Another name for visceral fat is “hidden fat,” and it refers to the type of fat that gets stored inside the belly and around organs, Lisa Richards, certifie...
The Super Hydrating Drinks You Should Sip All Day Long To Look 10 Years Younger (It’s Not Water!)
This post was originally published on August 21, 2021 and has since been updated. When we think anti-aging, we often turn to toners, moisturizers and dermatological procedures to achieve the youthful glow of yesteryear. And while that can make a difference, the food and drink you put in your body is just as important as the creams you slather on your face! You can even add years to your life by making smart dietary choices. From soy and salmon to greek yogurt and oatmeal, there are plenty of good-for-you foods that will leave you feeling ageless.
Want A Flatter Stomach? Dietitians Say You Should Add This Metabolism-Boosting Ingredient To Your Smoothie Every Morning
When it comes to the best breakfasts for weight loss, few options can provide as much versatility, flavor, and nutrients as a healthy, delicious smoothie. No matter what your flavor preferences are, smoothies give you the opportunity to throw all of your favorite fruits, vegetables, and add-ins together to create something equally nourishing and tasty. But of course, some ingredients provide more benefits than others. If you really want to make the most of your morning concoction and reap the fat-blasting rewards, there are a few additions that are sure to help kickstart your metabolism and help kick belly fat to the curb—including one unexpected crunchy nut.
The One Processed Food Dietitians Want You to Eat More Often
You've probably heard a whole heap of warnings about processed foods and how they're harmful to your health and why you should ditch them from your diet. But if you follow this blanket advice and pass over all processed foods, you'd be doing your health a disservice. While some ultra-processed fare like chips and cured meats are innutritious, other less processed food varieties can be an amazing addition to your daily diet.
2 High-Protein Foods Experts Say You Should Eat Every Evening For Younger-Looking Skin
This post has been updated since its initial publish date, 3/1/22, to feature more expert insight and suggestions. Apart from ample hydration, moisturizing and daily cleansing, a major part of any successful and healthy skincare routine is a well-ba...
The One Type Of Butter Experts Say No One Should Be Cooking With Anymore Because It Causes Weight Gain And Inflammation
Ah, butter—whether you’re smearing it on a warm piece of toast or melting it in a pan to get your favorite recipe started, it’s likely you use some variation of this all-purpose spread on a daily basis. And there are so many options to choose from! There’s salted and unsalted, stick or spreadable, and a whole range of alternatives and imitations: vegan butter, margarine made with yogurt, and the works. But while many of these are deemed as healthy replacements, experts say that’s not necessarily the case. Choosing the wrong spread could put you at risk of inflammation and weight gain.
I Tried Drinking Green Tea Every Morning For A Week—Here's How It Went
When it comes to a morning drink, my go-to option is almost always coffee—aside from water, of course. Let’s be real: Nothing beats the feeling of sipping a warm cup of joe to start the day right. Every time I drink coffee, I feel more energized and productive, ready to face the tasks I need to accomplish.
Blood clots: The popular drink linked to a higher risk of clotting ‘in the small arteries’
The study, co-authored by Shirley Beresford, senior associate dean and professor of epidemiology at the University of Washington School of Public Health, and co-author of the study, said: “Part of what makes this study important is that people who regularly drink soda or other sugary beverages tend to switch to artificially sweetened beverages to lose weight when the ideal is to substitute with water.”
8 Signs You're Not Getting Enough Magnesium
Magnesium is an essential mineral involved in hundreds of functions in your body. But if your levels are very low, you could experience negative side effects. Magnesium plays an important role in maintaining nerve and muscle function, immune health and blood sugar levels. It also keeps the heart beating steady and keeps bones strong. Some research also suggests magnesium could play a role in preventing or managing health problems including diabetes, high blood pressure and heart disease, according to the National Library of Medicine.
This Shampoo Is ‘Miraculous’ For Thinning Hair Thanks to The ‘Volume & Strength It Creates’ & It's 20% Off
Click here to read the full article. Even though there are many reasons why you might notice a change in your hair’s texture, including changes in diet, medications, stress levels, and illness, experiencing hair thinning and hair loss can feel understandably distressing. And while there’s no shortage of pricey products and treatments out there designed to help minimize fallout and boost volume, one budget-friendly shampoo from a beloved French brand costs $32 for 6.7 ounces. Plus, it provides a noticeable improvement to your strands within weeks — take it from the 150+ near-perfect online reviews onsite from happy shoppers. However,...
Two heart medications tied to greater heart attack risk during very hot weather
For people with coronary heart disease, beta blockers can improve survival and quality of life, while aspirin and other anti-platelet medications can reduce the risk of a heart attack. But those protections could backfire during hot-weather events, a time when heart attacks are more likely. A new study has found...
Dietitians Say You Should Add These 2 Spices To Your Morning Coffee For A Faster Metabolism–They’re So Good For Weight Loss!
There are practically endless ingredients you can add to your coffee in order to satisfy your sweet tooth or just make your morning beverage a little more interesting—but not all of them are healthy. In fact, health experts like nutritionists warn against many popular additions, such as sugar, artificial sweeteners, and high-sugar creamers, especially if you’re trying to lose weight. However, there are a few ingredients that can actually aid your weight loss journey by boosting your metabolism. You may not have considered them before! As it turns out, cinnamon and turmeric can make your coffee equally tasty and healthy.
The One Oil Experts Say No One Should Be Cooking With Anymore Because It Ruins Your Metabolism
Whether you’re sautéing vegetables or making a pasta dish, using one type of cooking oil can sometimes make or break an otherwise healthy meal, experts say. By inadvertently adding in more calories or other fattening elements, you could even notice the possibility of weight gain or a slowed metabolism over time.
How To Get More Magnesium Before Bed In The Name Of Promoting Deeper Sleep
Sleep is undoubtedly a pillar of overall health and well-being, and we can support it by giving our bodies enough essential minerals—including magnesium.* Here's why magnesium can help promote quality sleep, plus a handful of easy ways to incorporate it into your nighttime routine.*. First things first: Let's look...
The exact time you should eat dinner to lose weight – and it’s surprising
A STUDY has suggested the best but unusual time to eat dinner to lose weight. If you’re struggling to shift the pounds, it may be worth looking over your meal times. The research found that people who followed a strict meal time plan lost 2.3kg (5lbs) compared with other participants over 14 weeks.
3 Fat-Blasting Beverages You Should Be Drinking Every Day For Weight Loss
Oftentimes when people think about losing weight, they consider the foods they should or shouldn’t be eating. But it’s also crucial to remember that the beverages you consume are a vital part of your diet, too. Of course, it’s no surprise that it’s important to lay off the sugary beverages like soda if you’re trying to shed some pounds, but have you ever thought about the fact that certain drinks can actually help you reach your weight loss goals? And we’re not talking about harmful detox teas!
