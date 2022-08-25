Governor Whitmer has announced the completion of the Van Buren County Road Project as the state continues to repair roads and bridges at a record pace

Read full article on original website
Teddy Rogers
5d ago
what about the Allegan roads going from Allegan to otsego and Allegan to Holland those roads need a lot of work do your job
Michigan Road Laws That Are Actually Legal.
When it comes to the rules of the road in Michigan, Michiganders have a tendency to create their own. With the combined forces of one-way roads, construction season, icy road conditions, etc. driving in Southwest Michigan can sometimes be confusing and risky with the fast-paced speed of local drivers. With all of the confusion, what are some road rules and regulations that are actually legal, when everyone thinks they shouldn’t be?
seehafernews.com
S.S. Badger Narrowly Avoids Disaster on Lake Michigan
There was a near disaster on Lake Michigan over the weekend. A boat on the Michigan side of the lake became disabled while directly in the path of the S.S. Badger Carferry Sunday (August 28th). The U.S. Coast Guard was called to assist the boat and was able to pull...
When Can Michigan Expect Its First Slap in the Face From Winter?
Get ready Michigan, winter is coming. The good news is it won't be here for a while. Most of us aren't ready to say goodbye to summer just yet. Unfortunately, we're stepping into the final phase and we don't have much of a choice. The last day of summer is...
WWMTCw
Tracking: Power outages, damage reported from West Michigan storm
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Thousands of Consumers Energy customers were without power Monday as a thunderstorm rolls through West Michigan. Damaging wind gusts, torrential rain, hail, and even a weak tornado were all on the proverbial weather table starting around 3 p.m. and tapering off around midnight. Local airports reported...
beyondthetent.com
9 Best Places To Go RV Camping In Michigan
Michigan has a lot to offer the RV camper. The Great Lakes surround the state, and you get access to Lake Michigan to the west, Huron to the northeast, and Eerie to the southeast. These lakes provide world-class water recreation and fishing and are the site of some of Michigan’s most incredible RV camping.
Michigan Capitol Confidential
Lawsuit alleging 26K dead on Michigan voter rolls will go on
A federal lawsuit alleging that Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson has refused to remove 26,000 dead people from Michigan's Qualified Voter List will proceed, after a judge denied the state’s motion to dismiss the case. The Public Interest Law Firm filed the case against Benson, in her official...
grmag.com
Allegan zip line expanding at new location
Plans are in the works for a new zipping and soaring experience in Allegan. Allegan Event, Michigan’s largest indoor ropes course, is moving its zip line from Riverfront Park in Allegan to its outdoor center about a mile away. Centrally located 30 minutes from Grand Rapids, Holland and Kalamazoo, the indoor and outdoor event center, located at 439 River St., draws thousands of people to the city each year.
Look Inside This Now Abandoned Michigan Prison
It probably isn't a place you want to end up with unless of course it's abandoned. If it is abandoned, it may be a place you might want to check out. As a note, you should never venture onto any privately owned property without permission. You should also heed caution, especially in older structures such as this, which are deteriorating around themselves.
Whitmer declares energy emergency in Michigan after fire prompts shutdown of Indiana refinery
A fire at BP’s oil refinery in Whiting, Indiana, last week has led Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to lift some restrictions on gas in hopes of lessening the impact felt from the incident.
Detroit News
Federal judge allows lawsuit over dead people on Michigan voter rolls to move forward
A federal judge has rejected Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson’s effort to dismiss a case challenging Michigan’s maintenance of its voter rolls when it comes to removing dead people. U.S. District Court Judge Jane Beckering ruled last week against Benson’s motion to dismiss the case based largely on...
Michigan Black farmers were promised debt relief. But a federal bill changed the rules.
Remi Harrington got a letter last year saying: “Good news!” The federal government would pay the debt on her Kalamazoo farm. At first, it was a huge weight off her shoulders.
BP Whiting shutdown: Michigan lifting some fuel rules after Indiana refinery fire
The refinery provides about 20% to 25% of the gasoline, jet fuel and diesel used by Michigan, Wisconsin, Indiana and Illinois, Whitmer's office said.
Storms leave thousands without power across W. MI
Storms swept through West Michigan Monday afternoon, prompting several severe thunderstorm warnings and causing tens of thousands of power outages.
West Michigan Mom Banned From Allegan School Following ‘Prison’ Room Posts
A West Michigan mom got a nasty back-to-school surprise from Allegan's L.E.White Middle School. She claims she was banned from the district's properties and served a letter from the Allegan Public Schools after posting pics of what she calls a 'prison cell' inside the school. West Michigan Mom Banned From...
MIGOP restricting access to Capitol lawn for rally raises 1st Amendment issues, experts say
The Michigan Republican Party held a rally on the Capitol lawn Saturday — but not everyone was welcome at the festivities on public land. That’s raised serious concerns with First Amendment lawyers, journalists and the Michigan State Capitol Commission. After a lengthy and occasionally boisterous nominating convention at the Lansing Center, to which the Advance […] The post MIGOP restricting access to Capitol lawn for rally raises 1st Amendment issues, experts say appeared first on Michigan Advance.
wearegreenbay.com
S.S. Badger almost hits disabled boat on Lake Michigan
(WFRV) – A disabled boat was rescued recently after it got stuck in the path of the S.S. Badger on Lake Michigan. According to the U.S. Coast Guard Sector Lake Michigan, the boat needed some help on Sunday, August 28. The U.S. Coast Guard Station Manistee and Mason County...
kiiky.com
15 Highest-Paid Jobs In Kalamazoo, Michigan | 2022
As the job market continues to evolve, specific jobs are becoming more in demand than ever. If you’re looking for a high-paying career in Kalamazoo, Michigan, then you’re in luck. Check out this list of the 15 highest-paid jobs in the area, find what they do, and the requirements needed to get the jobs. The 15 occupations listed in the article have an annual mean wage of $100,000 or more.
EPA waives fuel rule in Illinois, Michigan, Wisconsin and IN after Whiting, Indiana refinery fire
The refinery provides about 20% to 25% of the gasoline, jet fuel and diesel used by Michigan, Wisconsin, Indiana and Illinois, Gov. Whitmer's office said.
Manufacturing company set to demolish massive vacant building in Grand Rapids
The company plans to remove asbestos and rat colonies that have called the almost 9 acre property home for decades.
3 People Hospitalized Following A Two-Vehicle Crash In Cass County (Cass County, MI)
Deputies from the Cass County Sheriff’s Department responded to a two-vehicle crash at Dailey Road and Pokagon Highway that hospitalized three people. According to the police, Theresa Schultz,60, from [..]
