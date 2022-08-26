Read full article on original website
Comedian Sebastian Maniscalco Is Coming Back To New York, Performing Stand Up Shows For His ''Nobody Does This'' TourFlorence CarmelaNew York City, NY
11 Popular Coffee Spots to Visit in Westchester, NYGirl Eats WestchesterWestchester County, NY
Remembering beloved actor Gene Wilder on the sixth anniversary of his passingJames PatrickStamford, CT
St. Jude Parish’s Annual Italian Festival Is A Four-Day Event For Family And FriendsFlorence Carmela
Fairfield County's Own John Mayer Raises Money For Montana Flood ReliefFlorence CarmelaFairfield County, CT
In Photos: Stamford students head back to school
STAMFORD — Students at Springdale Elementary School — and across the district — headed back to school on Monday. All Stamford Public Schools students returned to start the new school year on Monday.
Newtown reluctantly allows a state historic district at Fairfield Hills to spur economic development
NEWTOWN — Leaders for months bemoaned the undesirability of allowing Connecticut to draw the boundaries of a historic district around the hulking remnants of the former state psychiatric hospital Fairfield Hills that animate Newtown’s 185-acre municipal campus. Would Newtown’s hands be tied should one of the buildings crumble?...
12,000 Stamford students to get three free books each. Here’s why.
STAMFORD — About 12,000 Stamford students will each receive three free books, and more than half will also gain access to a large digital database of books thanks to a recent congressional grant of $250,000. The award was formally announced last week during a press conference with Mayor Caroline...
Caraluzzi’s set to be Danbury’s latest grocery store: ‘It’s more about offering something different’
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. When La Placita Bethel Market opened its doors earlier this year, it gave shoppers along Danbury’s southwest border a new food option beyond the nearby Caraluzzi’s Bethel Market, along with Price Rite, several corner stores, and larger supermarkets a slightly longer hike away.
Ridgefield teens take part in bicycle donation drive
RIDGEFIELD - Inspired by their love of cycling, a group of Ridgefield High School juniors decided to reach out to an area bicycle shop to organize a donation drive Labor Day weekend, for families in need. The Ridgefield High School team includes Ryan Carnicelli, Kyle Colsey, Michael Dowd, Luke Englert,...
Two years after Fairway Market closing, Stamford property awaits revitalization
STAMFORD — The old posters that cling to the front windows of the sprawling structure at 699 Canal St., declare it is “the place to go fooding.”. Those signs might foretell how the building will eventually be revitalized. But for now, they are merely mementos of better days at an approximately 80,000 square foot property that now stands mostly empty.
Ridgefield restaurant has CT's best barbecue, according to Food & Wine
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A Ridgefield barbecue restaurant is Connecticut's best, according to Food & Wine. Hoodoo Brown BBQ, a staple in northern Fairfield County since it opened in 2015, is tops in the Nutmeg State for smoked meats, Food & Wine's David Landsel wrote.
Anti-LGBTQ rhetoric spreading thanks to ‘bad actors’ on social media, report says, and even CT isn't safe
The mural atop New Haven’s East Rock with big, bold pink letters outlined in electric blue and set against a white back drop – the colors of the transgender pride flag, looked out over the Elm City like a proclamation. “Trans Love,” the mural said, sending a message...
Power outage closes Hawaii State Capitol until repairs done
HONOLULU (AP) — The Hawaii State Capitol remained closed Monday after a power outage over the weekend. On Saturday morning, one of three high-voltage circuit breakers at the state Capitol shorted, officials said. The cause is unknown. The Department of Accounting and General Services has been working with contractors...
Couple that reinvented their restaurant due to COVID opens third Salt 2.0 location in Brookfield
BROOKFIELD — With sister locations in Torrington and Litchfield, Salt 2.0 is officially open at 802 Federal Road in Brookfield, offering its expansive menu built around customizeable burritos, bowls and wraps — all with an emphasis on providing more healthy options. “Gluten free, vegan, keto, you name it,...
Danbury firefighters put out two-alarm blaze in commercial space
DANBURY — Firefighters extinguished a two-alarm fire in a commercial structure early Sunday, according to the department. Crews responded to a fire in a commercial structure on Augusta Drive, in the corporate park section of the city, around 1 a.m., officials said on Facebook. The fire quickly “escalated to...
Trial of Patrick McCaughey, CT man accused of pinning cop during Capitol riot, to begin Monday
Patrick McCaughey III, a Ridgefield man accused of crushing a police officer in a doorway during the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol building, has waived his right to a jury trial and will instead have his case heard before a federal judge starting Monday in Washington D.C., his lawyer said.
Seymour QB Caden Drezek seeking return to playoffs with eye on D-I colleges: ‘Amazing future’
SEYMOUR — He had a good arm when he was a lefty pitcher as a young kid. So when he got to the point in his football life where the players moved from yanking flags to wearing pads, the old running back switched places in the backfield. Now Caden...
Bethel High School 2022 football preview: Experience on defense
COACH — JASON GILL (13th season, 52-74) HOME — Ralph DeSantis Field, Bethel HS. LINCOLN ACKERMAN, Jr. OL/DL (6-1 265) JOSEPH TROETTI, Sr. OL/DL (5-10, 170) NICO ANDERSON, Sr. OL/DL (6-0, 255) JIMMY MUTHERSBAUGH, Sr. QB/LB (6-2, 185) GREYSON GOLDA, Jr. RB/LB (6-0, 210) [REASON TO CHEER]. A...
Ferry between Missouri, Kentucky closed due to low water
HICKMAN, Ky. (AP) — A ferry that carries vehicles across the Mississippi River between Kentucky and Missouri is closed temporarily due to low water, officials said. The Kentucky Transportation Department said it has no timetable on when the Dorena-Hickman Ferry will resume operations.
Man arrested after standoff with police in Waterbury
WATERBURY — A man was arrested Sunday after a standoff with police, according to the department. Officers closed Elizabeth Street at its intersection with North Main Street at 9:15 a.m. Sunday, Lt. Ryan Bessette said in an email. “There is currently no threat or danger to the community,” said...
