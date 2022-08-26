Read full article on original website
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
The Nimbus: A Covered Electric MotorcycleInyerselfAnn Arbor, MI
People React to Sheriff Bevier’s Decision to Turn Dee Ann Warner’s Missing Persons Case Over to Michigan State PoliceTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Investigative Attorney Shares What Dale Warner was Doing While the Community Rallied to Find His WifeTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Citizens Plan to Rally to Get Justice for Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Half-built Saline hotel sold to new owners for $2.8M
SALINE, MI - A half-built hotel in Saline has changed hands, potentially spelling the end to more than two years of dormancy on the project that was intended to bring a new Best Western to the city. On Aug. 18, the hotel was sold to Birmingham-based Saline Hospitality, LLC for...
University of Michigan in Ann Arbor ranked No. 4 college with best student life in America
ANN ARBOR – University of Michigan was recently ranked the No. 4 college in America with the best student life for 2023 by Niche. The rankings and review site bases its rankings on statistics from the U.S. Department of Education and student reviews. “Top-ranked colleges have a positive, fun,...
U of M Building Destroyed Days Before Classes Start. Here’s Why
A recent Tiktok showing what appears to be a burned-down building at the University of Michigan has recently gone viral. But, don't worry. It's not as dramatic as you think. The Tiktok, which you can see below, was posted by @maimom.69 about a week ago with the caption, "t-minus 3 days until welcome week."
See inside this historic Ann Arbor home preserved in rare 1890s style
ANN ARBOR, MI -- A historic Ann Arbor home just steps from the University of Michigan campus has been listed for sale in the city’s Burns Park neighborhood. The home at 923 Olivia Ave. is a Dutch Colonial Revival home built in 1893 that has a striking two-story porch that creates a distinct façade. Local historians noted in a 2014 book that the home was one of the oldest remaining buildings of that architectural style in the area.
The Oldest Commercial Bowling Alley in the United States is Located in Michigan
Located in Detroit, Michigan, the Garden Bowl is the oldest commercial bowling alley in the United States. When it comes to old-school bowling alleys, it doesn't get any older than Garden Bowl as it celebrated its 109th anniversary earlier this month. When Did Garden Bowl Officially Open Its Doors?. Garden...
Another piece to the Border-to-Border trail added in Dexter
Construction was just completed in Dexter on another stretch of Washtenaw County’s Border-to-Border trail. The ultimate goal of the Border-to-Border trail is to create a roughly 45-mile path from Ypsilanti Township all the way to Stockbridge and the Pinckney area. The latest piece to the puzzle is in Dexter....
Actual ‘Ferris Bueller’ movie car now on display in Michigan for a short time
DEARBORN, MI - Bueller? Bueller? Bueller? An actual car used in the 1986 movie, “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” is now on display at The Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation in Dearborn. It just arrived there and will be at the museum for the next six months.
$10,000 sign-on bonus: New-teacher shortage has Michigan schools trying aggressive approaches
Fewer people are becoming teachers in Michigan, so Jackson Public Schools needed an aggressive approach to attract new teachers in an increasingly competitive market, Superintendent Jeff Beal said. So, JPS offered prospective hires a $10,000 sign-on bonus that’s paid out in three yearly installments to encourage teachers not only to...
Ann Arbor closes city pool for season after employees get COVID
ANN ARBOR, MI — Two and a half years since the start of the pandemic, COVID-19 is still impacting city operations. The latest is that Ann Arbor’s Buhr Park pool is closed for the season due to COVID-19, the city announced. The outdoor pool located off Packard Road...
There’s Only One Remaining Authentic Log Cabin In All Of Detroit And You Need To Visit
Ready to take a step back in time? While we can’t quite seem to nail down authentic time machine technology, we can appreciate glimpses of our city’s fascinating past – and one historic site in the Motor City offers the opportunity to do just that. When you’re searching for a fun spot to explore during your next family day trip, head to this authentic log cabin in Detroit.
Resilient Neighborhoods: This Southwest Detroit neighborhood will soon have a new pocket park and greenway
Until recently, Bieniek Park and Dingeman Park in Southwest Detroit’s Chadsey Condon neighborhood were often referred to as “ghost parks”, abandoned recreation areas that have fallen by the wayside. Ethelyn Carroll, a Southwest Detroiter and president of the area’s United Block Club Council, remembers how bad things...
Passenger train – Ann Arbor to Traverse City thru Clare
A passenger train between Ann Arbor and Traverse City is now one step closer to reality, a press release from the project’s development group said last month. In the next few years passengers from southeast Michigan, or Northwest Michigan, could be making regular stops between the two areas and building an improved economy as well as giving the state’s freeway travelers a little relief from the congested Michigan roads.
Michigan farmer sues auto supplier after PFAS taints cattle herd
BRIGHTON, MI — Jason Grostic is feeding cattle that he can’t sell. He’s growing grain that nobody will buy. In his words, the farm is “slowly but surely going bankrupt.”. Life was turned upside down for Grostic and his family in January when the state of...
Simple rubber band trick turns regular face masks into homemade N95 respirators
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — When it comes to personal protective equipment against COVID-19, no mask beats the N95 respirator. Considered the gold standard of facial viral protection by doctors and scientists alike, the N95 has been notoriously hard to produce and obtain in comparison to standard surgical masks throughout the pandemic.
Michigan Music Festival Cancels Annual Event
For the past few years amid the pandemic, seeing music and arts festivals canceled was the norm. It seemed like as soon as one was announced, another was called off. Thankfully, now days, it’s much less common, but it does happen. Case in point: One of Michigan’s September music...
At 6-month academy, Michigan DNR recruits train for ‘best job in the world’
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A new batch of recruits for the Michigan Department of Natural Resources have been living at the Michigan State Police Training Academy near Lansing for over a month. They will stay there for a total of 23 weeks, going through rigorous training on their...
DTE’s proposed rate hike draws public outcry: ‘Our lights shouldn’t be able to get cut off for $124’
DTE Energy wants to raise its rates for electricity and gas — 8.8% for homes. The Michigan Public Service Commission will decide on the price hike before Thanksgiving. DTE says the addition of $388 million to its annual revenues is needed to maintain the state’s energy grid. But many oppose the increase.
Room Available 15 Mile/Mound
Update: The home is being rented by the room, without a garage rent is $500, with a garage it increases to $600 per month. Share this spacious home, sorry no dogs allowed, although I love pets:). This home has a split floor plan. Large kitchen with lots of cabinets for your dishes and supplies. Vinyl plank flooring throughout, except two of the bedrooms have carpeting.
Avery Beeman Named 2022 Chelsea Community Fair Queen
The audience in the multipurpose arena erupted in cheers and applause as Avery Beeman was named the 2022 Chelsea Community Fair Queen on Aug. 26. Beeman was crowned by Katie Wickman, the 2021 Fair Queen at the close of the entertaining program showcasing four promising young women. The judges also...
Dot & Etta's iconic, family secret fried shrimp is back: Where to find it
If you remember fried shrimp from any of the Dot & Etta's Shrimp Huts that once dotted metro Detroit, you're in luck to have it again. After shuttering about a dozen years ago, several members of the Crawford family, which owned the Dot & Etta's Shrimp Huts, are doing a pop-up featuring the iconic, and family secret, battered and seasoned fried shrimp. ...
