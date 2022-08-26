ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Saginaw News

See inside this historic Ann Arbor home preserved in rare 1890s style

ANN ARBOR, MI -- A historic Ann Arbor home just steps from the University of Michigan campus has been listed for sale in the city’s Burns Park neighborhood. The home at 923 Olivia Ave. is a Dutch Colonial Revival home built in 1893 that has a striking two-story porch that creates a distinct façade. Local historians noted in a 2014 book that the home was one of the oldest remaining buildings of that architectural style in the area.
ANN ARBOR, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Ann Arbor, MI
wemu.org

Another piece to the Border-to-Border trail added in Dexter

Construction was just completed in Dexter on another stretch of Washtenaw County’s Border-to-Border trail. The ultimate goal of the Border-to-Border trail is to create a roughly 45-mile path from Ypsilanti Township all the way to Stockbridge and the Pinckney area. The latest piece to the puzzle is in Dexter....
DEXTER, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joshua Powell
msn.com

There’s Only One Remaining Authentic Log Cabin In All Of Detroit And You Need To Visit

Ready to take a step back in time? While we can’t quite seem to nail down authentic time machine technology, we can appreciate glimpses of our city’s fascinating past – and one historic site in the Motor City offers the opportunity to do just that. When you’re searching for a fun spot to explore during your next family day trip, head to this authentic log cabin in Detroit.
DETROIT, MI
wilcoxnewspapers.com

Passenger train – Ann Arbor to Traverse City thru Clare

A passenger train between Ann Arbor and Traverse City is now one step closer to reality, a press release from the project’s development group said last month. In the next few years passengers from southeast Michigan, or Northwest Michigan, could be making regular stops between the two areas and building an improved economy as well as giving the state’s freeway travelers a little relief from the congested Michigan roads.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robot#Construction Waste#The Adel Design Research#Adr
wcsx.com

Michigan Music Festival Cancels Annual Event

For the past few years amid the pandemic, seeing music and arts festivals canceled was the norm. It seemed like as soon as one was announced, another was called off. Thankfully, now days, it’s much less common, but it does happen. Case in point: One of Michigan’s September music...
LANSING, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Architecture
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Technology
thevarsitynews.net

Room Available 15 Mile/Mound

Update: The home is being rented by the room, without a garage rent is $500, with a garage it increases to $600 per month. Share this spacious home, sorry no dogs allowed, although I love pets:). This home has a split floor plan. Large kitchen with lots of cabinets for your dishes and supplies. Vinyl plank flooring throughout, except two of the bedrooms have carpeting.
STERLING HEIGHTS, MI
chelseaupdate.com

Avery Beeman Named 2022 Chelsea Community Fair Queen

The audience in the multipurpose arena erupted in cheers and applause as Avery Beeman was named the 2022 Chelsea Community Fair Queen on Aug. 26. Beeman was crowned by Katie Wickman, the 2021 Fair Queen at the close of the entertaining program showcasing four promising young women. The judges also...
CHELSEA, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy