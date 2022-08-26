Read full article on original website
Woman wanted for the 2019 murder of Ismael Rodriguez was arrested in El Paso,Texas over the weekendJenifer KnightonEl Paso, TX
This West Texas Town Sends Migrants to New York CityTom HandyEl Paso, TX
29 illegal immigrants found in El Paso stash house by agentsAsh JurbergEl Paso, TX
Two Fugitives Added to Texas Most Wanted ListLarry LeaseTexas State
O'Rourke said the Real Power is in the PeopleTom HandyTexas State
KFOX 14
Repair work to central El Paso street damaged in sinkhole still happening
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Repairs to Yandell Street are still being done weeks after a sinkhole opened up the roadway. The water line that broke on August 9 has been repaired and the sinkhole was filled. However, Yandell Street from Boone Street to Gateway Blvd. South still remains...
Car catches fire in West El Paso; no injuries report in incident
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A car caught fire along Loop 375 at the Doniphan exit near Executive Center around 9 p.m. Sunday night. Firefighters quickly put out the fire, dispatch said, and there were no injuries.
KFOX 14
1 person dies after train derails, hits gas line in Lower Valley
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — One person has died after a train derailed and hit a gas line in the Lower Valley Monday night, officials said. Some homes in the area were evacuated as a precaution after two train cars hit and damaged the gas line around 9:18 p.m.
Fatal crash off 1-10 East and Hawkins closes lanes
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A Sunday afternoon wreck involving a truck closed off all lanes of I-10. For an unknown reason, the Ford truck left the freeway and crashed into the Texas Oncology building on 7848 Gateway East. First responders found one person critically injured and rushed them to the hospital. The unidentified person later […]
KFOX 14
El Paso police officer flagged down for assistance assaulted by man in central El Paso
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — An El Paso man was arrested and accused of assaulting an officer. Officers arrested 31-year-old Rogelio Licerio. An officer with the Crisis Intervention Team was called to assist at the 3900 block of Taylor last Monday. The officer was an 8-year-old veteran and was...
KFOX 14
Road closures happening the week of August 28th through September 03
Eastbound and westbound I-10 will occasionally be reduced to one lane at varying locations between Vinton Road and Redd Road. Lane closures necessary to allow crews and equipment to safely enter and exit the work zone. Monday, August 29, through Saturday, September 3. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Occasional lane...
KFOX 14
El Paso Water appeals $1.2 million fine from NMED over raw sewage in Rio Grande
EL PASO, TX (KFOX14) — El Paso Water has requested a Compliance Order Hearing in response to the New Mexico Environment Department's Compliance Order for alleged violations of the New Mexico Water Quality Act (NMWQA.) Documents obtained by KFOX14 Investigates show El Paso Water denies that the NMED has...
KFOX 14
Texas man accused of assaulting El Paso police officer while in custody
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man from Dallas who was in El Paso police custody for allegedly stealing a vehicle was charged after he attacked a police officer. Tony Wells, 29, was in custody at the Central Regional Command Center Friday when the attack happened, according to police.
KFOX 14
Woman wanted for murder in Tennessee arrested at El Paso port of entry
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A woman who was wanted for murder out of Tennessee was arrested by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Paso Del Norte port of entry. The woman had an outstanding warrant for murder by the Nashville Police Department. CBP officers encountered 41-year-old...
El Paso News
Crime of Week: Police looking for people responsible for hit-and-run crash that killed Fort Bliss soldier
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso and the El Paso police are looking for the people responsible for killing a Fort Bliss soldier who was struck and killed by a car in a hit-and-run incident back in June. It is this week’s Crime Stoppers’ Crime...
Woman stabbed in Lower Valley apartment complex
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A woman was stabbed this Friday afternoon in El Paso’s Lower Valley, police said. The call was received at around 12:47 p.m. The stabbing took place at he San Montego Apartments at 9133 Kernel Cr. Police said that the woman is believed to be in her 20s, and she was […]
O’Rourke hospitalized in San Antonio but now at home resting in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke will be taking some time off from the campaign trail after feeling ill on Friday and being diagnosed with a bacterial infection. O’Rourke, who is crisscrossing Texas on the campaign trail, said via his Twitter account that he went to Methodist Hospital in San Antonio […]
KFOX 14
Bishop Mark Seitz tests positive for COVID-19
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso Bishop Mark Seitz has tested positive for COVID-19. The Diocese of El Paso confirmed his diagnosis on their Facebook Page Sunday. They wrote in a statement he tested positive after experiencing a sore throat, mild congestion, a cough, and a low-grade fever.
KFOX 14
Temporary restraining order against 'mansion party' business to remain in place
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The temporary restraining order the El Paso County Attorney’s Office imposed against the organizers of the "mansion party" in far east El Paso will remain in place. A hearing took place on Monday and a judge decided to keep the restraining order in...
Five El Paso PD units hit by drunk drivers in one week
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – In a span of six days, four El Paso Police units have been hit by drunk drivers. The El Paso Police Department says there were a total of three incidents, but one where two units were hit. “Unusual in that in a span, since last Friday, so it’s been less […]
everythinglubbock.com
Lubbock top 10 fugitive arrested, transferred Monday to TDCJ
HUDSPETH COUNTY, Texas — A Texas fugitive from Lubbock was previously captured and then given Monday to the custody of the Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) for a 15-year sentence, according to the Hudspeth County Sheriff’s Office. The sentence was for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon...
Fire erupted in a central El Paso building; crews on scene
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A condition 1 fire was reported in central El Paso this afternoon. Crews are at the scene on 1830 E. Mills. According to an El Paso Fire Department spokesperson, no injuries have been reported. No other information has been provided. This is a developing story and will be updated. For […]
krwg.org
El Paso Matters- District Attorney in El Paso faces petition for removal
This week, El Paso Matters President and CEO Bob Moore shares the latest on some of the top stories in the area. This week: The District Attorney in El Paso faces a petition for removal, candidates are running for four city council seats this fall, and we learn about an investigation into how often El Paso opens cooling centers when warm temperatures impact the area.
KVIA
Homeowner spars with El Paso’s code enforcement over weed problem
EL PASO, Texas -- Recent rains make our lawns look nice and green, but those downpours are also helping sprout weeds throughout the Borderland. Ysidro Flores says he has called the city to try to get them to weed out the problem, to no avail. So he called ABC-7, who,...
KFOX 14
City of El Paso to host meetings about 2022 ballot proposals
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The City of El Paso is hosting a series of public meetings to inform residents about three propositions City Council placed on the November 8 ballot for voters to consider. The propositions comprise the 2022 Community Progress projects, a $272.48 million bond package that...
