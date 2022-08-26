ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

KFOX 14

1 person dies after train derails, hits gas line in Lower Valley

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — One person has died after a train derailed and hit a gas line in the Lower Valley Monday night, officials said. Some homes in the area were evacuated as a precaution after two train cars hit and damaged the gas line around 9:18 p.m.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Fatal crash off 1-10 East and Hawkins closes lanes

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A Sunday afternoon wreck involving a truck closed off all lanes of I-10. For an unknown reason, the Ford truck left the freeway and crashed into the Texas Oncology building on 7848 Gateway East. First responders found one person critically injured and rushed them to the hospital. The unidentified person later […]
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Road closures happening the week of August 28th through September 03

Eastbound and westbound I-10 will occasionally be reduced to one lane at varying locations between Vinton Road and Redd Road. Lane closures necessary to allow crews and equipment to safely enter and exit the work zone. Monday, August 29, through Saturday, September 3. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Occasional lane...
KFOX 14

Woman wanted for murder in Tennessee arrested at El Paso port of entry

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A woman who was wanted for murder out of Tennessee was arrested by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Paso Del Norte port of entry. The woman had an outstanding warrant for murder by the Nashville Police Department. CBP officers encountered 41-year-old...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Woman stabbed in Lower Valley apartment complex

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A woman was stabbed this Friday afternoon in El Paso’s Lower Valley, police said. The call was received at around 12:47 p.m. The stabbing took place at he San Montego Apartments at 9133 Kernel Cr. Police said that the woman is believed to be in her 20s, and she was […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

O’Rourke hospitalized in San Antonio but now at home resting in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke will be taking some time off from the campaign trail after feeling ill on Friday and being diagnosed with a bacterial infection. O’Rourke, who is crisscrossing Texas on the campaign trail, said via his Twitter account that he went to Methodist Hospital in San Antonio […]
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Bishop Mark Seitz tests positive for COVID-19

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso Bishop Mark Seitz has tested positive for COVID-19. The Diocese of El Paso confirmed his diagnosis on their Facebook Page Sunday. They wrote in a statement he tested positive after experiencing a sore throat, mild congestion, a cough, and a low-grade fever.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Five El Paso PD units hit by drunk drivers in one week

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – In a span of six days, four El Paso Police units have been hit by drunk drivers. The El Paso Police Department says there were a total of three incidents, but one where two units were hit. “Unusual in that in a span, since last Friday, so it’s been less […]
EL PASO, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Lubbock top 10 fugitive arrested, transferred Monday to TDCJ

HUDSPETH COUNTY, Texas — A Texas fugitive from Lubbock was previously captured and then given Monday to the custody of the Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) for a 15-year sentence, according to the Hudspeth County Sheriff’s Office. The sentence was for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon...
HUDSPETH COUNTY, TX
KTSM

Fire erupted in a central El Paso building; crews on scene

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A condition 1 fire was reported in central El Paso this afternoon. Crews are at the scene on 1830 E. Mills. According to an El Paso Fire Department spokesperson, no injuries have been reported. No other information has been provided. This is a developing story and will be updated. For […]
krwg.org

El Paso Matters- District Attorney in El Paso faces petition for removal

This week, El Paso Matters President and CEO Bob Moore shares the latest on some of the top stories in the area. This week: The District Attorney in El Paso faces a petition for removal, candidates are running for four city council seats this fall, and we learn about an investigation into how often El Paso opens cooling centers when warm temperatures impact the area.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

City of El Paso to host meetings about 2022 ballot proposals

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The City of El Paso is hosting a series of public meetings to inform residents about three propositions City Council placed on the November 8 ballot for voters to consider. The propositions comprise the 2022 Community Progress projects, a $272.48 million bond package that...
EL PASO, TX

