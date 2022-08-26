ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPI News

FICO: Average credit scores remain steady at 716

Aug. 30 (UPI) -- Despite a small increase in missed credit card payments and increased debt load, the average FICO credit score for U.S. residents remained steady at 716, the credit analytics firm said in a new report Tuesday. FICO said the average score remained the same as last year...
CREDITS & LOANS

