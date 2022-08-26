Read full article on original website
Related
FICO: Average credit scores remain steady at 716
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- Despite a small increase in missed credit card payments and increased debt load, the average FICO credit score for U.S. residents remained steady at 716, the credit analytics firm said in a new report Tuesday. FICO said the average score remained the same as last year...
20 Genius Things Mark Cuban Says To Do With Your Money
You might have heard this billionaire's name, but who is Mark Cuban and how did he make his money? It's possible you know him as one of the sharks on the hit show "Shark Tank," but Cuban is more than...
Comments / 0