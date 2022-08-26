ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Forest Park, WA

shorelineareanews.com

Jobs: City of Lake Forest Park, WA Seasonal Maintenance Worker (Multiple positions open)

Seasonal - $16.00 - $22.00 Hourly. GENERAL FUNCTIONS: Perform general grounds maintenance duties including preparation of walking trails and fields at assigned city and park sites, or basic maintenance tasks in city right-of-way including vegetation control, asphalt, concrete, gravel, and drainage repairs. Operates a range of small powered and specialized equipment.
LAKE FOREST PARK, WA
shorelineareanews.com

Shoreline Council to discuss final Draft Transportation Element

At the September 12, 2022 City Council meeting, staff will present Council with a final Draft Transportation Element (TE). This final draft includes analysis of potential future funding for transportation projects over the next 20 years and a financially constrained project list. This is an important step in the Transportation Master Plan (TMP) update.
SHORELINE, WA
shorelineareanews.com

Jobs: City of Lake Forest Park Lateral Police Officer

The City of Lake Forest Park is currently accepting lateral applications for the position of Police Officer. Lake Forest Park Police employs 20 full time commissioned Officers and 3 support staff members. Lake Forest Park is on the Northshore of Lake Washington and is a great supportive community. With low crime rates, our police officers have the ability to make a difference for our citizens.
LAKE FOREST PARK, WA
Lake Forest Park, WA
shorelineareanews.com

Jobs: City of Shoreline Engineer II - Traffic

$96,063.00 - $121,745.00 Annually. Shoreline is an inclusive City that endeavors to build a work culture which embraces diversity, encourages participation, and promotes equity. The Traffic Services team within the City’s Public Works Department leads and supports a broad variety of transportation planning, operations, development, and capital functions citywide. The...
TRAFFIC
shorelineareanews.com

SHORELINE, WA
shorelineareanews.com

Caring for South Woods Saturday, September 10, 2022

We invite you to come be in the woods and enjoy the community comradery as we work to refurbish the area where one of the navy buildings had been. In 2005 the Shoreline School District authorized that the woods be designated as an educational environmental park. In 2006, before becoming a city park, the land belonged to the Shoreline School District, the Shoreline Water District and the City of Shoreline.
SHORELINE, WA
shorelineareanews.com

KCSO provides a few more details about pedestrian death on Aurora

On Thursday, August 25, 2022 around 5:45am, deputies serving the City of Shoreline responded to N 185th St/Aurora Ave N for reports of a male laying in the roadway. While en route, the caller advised the male had been hit by a passing vehicle. The victim was pronounced deceased on the scene. The King County Sheriff’s Office MARR Unit is investigating.
SHORELINE, WA
shorelineareanews.com

Ballinger Neighborhood Friendship Festival September 10, 2022

Join us for our first Ballinger Friendship Festival on Saturday, September 10 from 1:00 to 5:00pm. The food, music and fun are free, including arts, crafts, games, a selfie photo booth, and more!. Featured performers include JHP Legacy, Filipiniana / FACES Dance Company, and Janet Rayor, Stiltwalker. Among the participating...
SHORELINE, WA
shorelineareanews.com

Mobile/Pop-up hybrid Blood Drives coming this week and next

Bloodworks Northwest has determined that the mobile units can return, reviving neighborhood blood drives after a two year hiatus because of COVID. The "hybrid" drives will have people donating in the buses like the old days, but moving to a nearby building for the juice-and-cookies recovery period, which is like the "Pop Up" model that has maintained blood supplies recently.
SEATTLE, WA
shorelineareanews.com

COVID-19 Local Case Numbers as of Friday, August 26, 2022

Case numbers have dropped somewhat dramatically since last week. Of course, case numbers are much higher than reported as people are able to test at home and are expected to self-report (but few do). Hospitalizations are the best indicator of disease transmission and they are fairly stable. King county cases.
SEATTLE, WA
shorelineareanews.com

Seattle Police responding to shooting at 145th / Aurora

Seattle Police reported at 12:30am Tuesday, August 30, 2002 that they were responding to a shooting at North 144th Street and Aurora Ave North. Two victims reported at this time. Southbound Aurora was closed for the investigation, but has been cleared and is now open. One of the victims in...
SEATTLE, WA

