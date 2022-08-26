Attention grill masters! Registration is still open to compete in a cook-off making its way to Bay St. Louis for the first time. Mitchell Distributing’s Bud and Burgers series continues on September 10th. They’ve held this event in many Mississippi towns, including in Ocean Springs this past spring. Now the best grillers will compete for many prizes, including best in show and people’s choice.

BAY SAINT LOUIS, MS ・ 15 HOURS AGO