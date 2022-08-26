Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wxxv25.com
Mitchell Distributing brings Bud and Burgers competition to Bay St. Louis
Attention grill masters! Registration is still open to compete in a cook-off making its way to Bay St. Louis for the first time. Mitchell Distributing’s Bud and Burgers series continues on September 10th. They’ve held this event in many Mississippi towns, including in Ocean Springs this past spring. Now the best grillers will compete for many prizes, including best in show and people’s choice.
New state record set for female alligator taken by Mississippi hunters
RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – On August 28, a new state record for the longest female alligator was taken by two Mississippi alligator hunters, Jim Denson and Richie Denson, of Madison. According to the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks (MDWFP), the alligator was killed on the Pearl River about five miles north of Ross […]
wxxv25.com
New state record set for longest female alligator
There’s a new state record for the longest female alligator taken in Mississippi. Jim and Richie Denson of Madison killed the gator on Sunday on the Pearl River. It measured 10’2” long. Ricky Flynt, the alligator program coordinator at MDWFP says this state record also ties a...
wxxv25.com
Reflecting on the strength of Mississippians on the 17th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina
The City of Ocean Springs reflects on the strength of Mississippians to rebuild after damage caused by Hurricane Katrina in 2005. The anniversary of Katrina brings back tragic memories of the hurricane ripping through the Mississippi Gulf Coast. With storm surge peaking at nearly 30 feet, roads, homes, businesses and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wxxv25.com
West Harrison alum and WNBA draft pick hosts basketball camp for hometown kids
WNBA draft pick Ameshya Williams-Holliday is giving back to her hometown of Gulfport in a big way!. The West Harrison alum, who was drafted out of Jackson State in May by the Indiana Fever, is the first draft pick from a historically black college and university since 2002. Even though...
WLBT
Pearl River flooding impact felt near Old Canton Road neighborhoods
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Many North Jackson neighborhoods are being flooded Monday morning and streets are covered with water. Many homes on Riverwood Drive and North Canton Club Drive are surrounded by water. The governor declared a state of emergency this weekend and Jackson’s mayor urged residents in low-lying areas...
wxxv25.com
Flooding less severe than expected in Mississippi capital
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – The Pearl River flooded streets and at least one home in Mississippi’s capital city, days after storms dumped heavy rain. But water levels were starting to recede Monday. Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba says the water did not rise as high as expected, and...
JSU’s annual Crop Drop to be held Saturday
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with Jackson State University (JSU) announced the university will host its annual Crop Drop service project on Saturday, August 27. This year’s event aims to increase volunteer turnout and successfully donate 10,000 sweet potatoes, 350 watermelons, and 1,000 cases of bottled water. The Crop Drop will be held at Blackburn […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
wxxv25.com
Shooting investigation at Audubon Drive in Gulfport
One man is dead in a shooting on Audubon Drive in Gulfport. News 25’s Sabria Reid is on scene at a shooting on Audubon Drive in Gulfport. News 25 will have more information as it becomes available.
wxxv25.com
Ground Zero Museum in Waveland holds Hurricane Katrina Memorial Service
The Ground Zero Museum in Waveland is dedicated to the strength and beauty of the human spirit. A memorial service held there this morning remembered that purpose and to remember the lives lost when Hurricane Katrina roared through South Mississippi 17 years ago. The service also served to express appreciation...
Trial delayed for woman accused of killing beloved rooster mascot of Mississippi city
A trial has been delayed for a woman accused of killing a rooster that was the beloved mascot of Ocean Springs. The death of Carl the Rooster sparked outrage among community residents. WXXV in Gulfport reports that Kendra Shaffer was scheduled to appear in court at 8 a.m. on Monday,...
Byram neighbors prepare for Pearl River flooding
BYRAM, Miss. (WJTV) – The Pearl River is rising and is expected to crest at 36 feet on Tuesday. As the river threatens the Jackson metro area, flooding has already reached the city of Byram. “From what I understand, we’re going to have about 36 feet in here on Tuesday. Last time we had a […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
South Alabama teenager passes away nearly 2 years after critical injuries in crash
A Mobile County teenager who’s been in medical care for the last two years has passed away.
Moss Point Police seek tips in Saturday morning crash
MOSS POINT, Miss. (WKRG) — Police officers in Moss Point, Mississippi are asking for help after an early morning crash Saturday. They’re asking members of the public to come forward if they have any information about a two-vehicle collision. According to a Facebook post made Saturday, a crash between a grey Honda Civic and a […]
Ridgeland mobile home community under mandatory evacuation
RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Ridgeland Mayor Gene McGee declared an emergency evacuation for a mobile home community in the city on Saturday, August 27. McGee said due to rising waters, Entergy will cut power at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday. He said for that reason, the Harbor Pines Mobile Home Community is under a mandatory evacuation. […]
Barnett Reservoir inflows crest on Sunday
RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – On Sunday, the Pearl River Valley Water Supply District (PRVWSD) announced the Barnett Reservoir inflows have crested. However, they said there is still a lot of water that must flow downstream. After a conference call with the National Weather Service (NWS), the PRVWSD will hold the current discharge at the […]
wxxv25.com
Local businesses and organizations present 8th annual Back to School Fair
More than 45 local health organizations and businesses came together at the Lyman Community Center Saturday for the 8th annual Back to School Fair. People who attended were able to get wellness information, enter in giveaways, and take advantage of free hearing and vision screenings. After visiting each booth, guests...
Flood Videos, Pictures Show Mississippi Streets Submerged
Intense weather forced a day care in Florence, Mississippi, to evacuate over 100 children and workers on Wednesday.
Mississippi nursing home evacuated because of flooding. Images posted on social media show impact of heavy rains in state.
A nursing home in Brandon was being evacuated as rising floodwaters surrounded the facility. WLBT News in Jackson reports that Rankin County Sheriff Bryan Bailey confirmed that about 42 residents of Peach Tree Village on Old Brandon Road were evacuated and have been moved to the Rankin County Safe room.
WLBT
Mississippi Blood Services truck bursts into flames
RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A Mississippi Blood Services truck burst into flames on Wednesday on Interstate 20. The accident backed up traffic in both the east and westbound lanes for miles. It happened in Rankin County, near Pelahatchie. Everyone inside the truck got out safely and no injuries were...
Comments / 0