Ocean Springs, MS

wxxv25.com

Mitchell Distributing brings Bud and Burgers competition to Bay St. Louis

Attention grill masters! Registration is still open to compete in a cook-off making its way to Bay St. Louis for the first time. Mitchell Distributing’s Bud and Burgers series continues on September 10th. They’ve held this event in many Mississippi towns, including in Ocean Springs this past spring. Now the best grillers will compete for many prizes, including best in show and people’s choice.
BAY SAINT LOUIS, MS
wxxv25.com

New state record set for longest female alligator

There’s a new state record for the longest female alligator taken in Mississippi. Jim and Richie Denson of Madison killed the gator on Sunday on the Pearl River. It measured 10’2” long. Ricky Flynt, the alligator program coordinator at MDWFP says this state record also ties a...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLBT

Pearl River flooding impact felt near Old Canton Road neighborhoods

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Many North Jackson neighborhoods are being flooded Monday morning and streets are covered with water. Many homes on Riverwood Drive and North Canton Club Drive are surrounded by water. The governor declared a state of emergency this weekend and Jackson’s mayor urged residents in low-lying areas...
JACKSON, MS
wxxv25.com

Flooding less severe than expected in Mississippi capital

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – The Pearl River flooded streets and at least one home in Mississippi’s capital city, days after storms dumped heavy rain. But water levels were starting to recede Monday. Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba says the water did not rise as high as expected, and...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

JSU’s annual Crop Drop to be held Saturday

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with Jackson State University (JSU) announced the university will host its annual Crop Drop service project on Saturday, August 27. This year’s event aims to increase volunteer turnout and successfully donate 10,000 sweet potatoes, 350 watermelons, and 1,000 cases of bottled water. The Crop Drop will be held at Blackburn […]
wxxv25.com

Ground Zero Museum in Waveland holds Hurricane Katrina Memorial Service

The Ground Zero Museum in Waveland is dedicated to the strength and beauty of the human spirit. A memorial service held there this morning remembered that purpose and to remember the lives lost when Hurricane Katrina roared through South Mississippi 17 years ago. The service also served to express appreciation...
WAVELAND, MS
WJTV 12

Byram neighbors prepare for Pearl River flooding

BYRAM, Miss. (WJTV) – The Pearl River is rising and is expected to crest at 36 feet on Tuesday. As the river threatens the Jackson metro area, flooding has already reached the city of Byram. “From what I understand, we’re going to have about 36 feet in here on Tuesday. Last time we had a […]
BYRAM, MS
WKRG News 5

Moss Point Police seek tips in Saturday morning crash

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WKRG) — Police officers in Moss Point, Mississippi are asking for help after an early morning crash Saturday. They’re asking members of the public to come forward if they have any information about a two-vehicle collision. According to a Facebook post made Saturday, a crash between a grey Honda Civic and a […]
MOSS POINT, MS
WJTV 12

Ridgeland mobile home community under mandatory evacuation

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Ridgeland Mayor Gene McGee declared an emergency evacuation for a mobile home community in the city on Saturday, August 27. McGee said due to rising waters, Entergy will cut power at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday. He said for that reason, the Harbor Pines Mobile Home Community is under a mandatory evacuation. […]
RIDGELAND, MS
WJTV 12

Barnett Reservoir inflows crest on Sunday

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – On Sunday, the Pearl River Valley Water Supply District (PRVWSD) announced the Barnett Reservoir inflows have crested. However, they said there is still a lot of water that must flow downstream. After a conference call with the National Weather Service (NWS), the PRVWSD will hold the current discharge at the […]
JACKSON, MS
wxxv25.com

Local businesses and organizations present 8th annual Back to School Fair

More than 45 local health organizations and businesses came together at the Lyman Community Center Saturday for the 8th annual Back to School Fair. People who attended were able to get wellness information, enter in giveaways, and take advantage of free hearing and vision screenings. After visiting each booth, guests...
GULFPORT, MS
WLBT

Mississippi Blood Services truck bursts into flames

RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A Mississippi Blood Services truck burst into flames on Wednesday on Interstate 20. The accident backed up traffic in both the east and westbound lanes for miles. It happened in Rankin County, near Pelahatchie. Everyone inside the truck got out safely and no injuries were...

