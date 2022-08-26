Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Shoreline Council to discuss final Draft Transportation Element
At the September 12, 2022 City Council meeting, staff will present Council with a final Draft Transportation Element (TE). This final draft includes analysis of potential future funding for transportation projects over the next 20 years and a financially constrained project list. This is an important step in the Transportation Master Plan (TMP) update.
Ballinger Neighborhood Friendship Festival September 10, 2022
Join us for our first Ballinger Friendship Festival on Saturday, September 10 from 1:00 to 5:00pm. The food, music and fun are free, including arts, crafts, games, a selfie photo booth, and more!. Featured performers include JHP Legacy, Filipiniana / FACES Dance Company, and Janet Rayor, Stiltwalker. Among the participating...
Jobs: City of Lake Forest Park Lateral Police Officer
The City of Lake Forest Park is currently accepting lateral applications for the position of Police Officer. Lake Forest Park Police employs 20 full time commissioned Officers and 3 support staff members. Lake Forest Park is on the Northshore of Lake Washington and is a great supportive community. With low crime rates, our police officers have the ability to make a difference for our citizens.
Fire response in North City: Shoreline Area News photojournalist witnesses response first-hand
For the last 15 years of my career in communications, I worked with several large fire departments in the south end of Puget Sound, providing printing, photographic and design services to training, education and public relations departments for these fire fighting organizations. Recently I have volunteered with the Shoreline Area...
Thank you to Darnell Park volunteers
We had fun and did a lot of good work. Stay tuned for the date for our fall planting.
About Shoreline Area News
On Thursday, August 25, 2022 around 5:45am, deputies serving the City of Shoreline responded to N 185th St/Aurora Ave N for reports of a male laying in the roadway. While en route, the caller advised the male had been hit by a passing vehicle. The victim was pronounced deceased on the scene. The King County Sheriff’s Office MARR Unit is investigating.
County Council approves requirement for electric vehicle charging in new development
When new development happens in unincorporated King County, much of it will now need to include charging stations for electric vehicles, a nod toward a future shifting away from fossil fuels and toward electric power. The King County Council recently approved legislation adding requirements for much of new development in...
Seattle Police responding to shooting at 145th / Aurora
Seattle Police reported at 12:30am Tuesday, August 30, 2002 that they were responding to a shooting at North 144th Street and Aurora Ave North. Two victims reported at this time. Southbound Aurora was closed for the investigation, but has been cleared and is now open. One of the victims in...
Mobile/Pop-up hybrid Blood Drives coming this week and next
Bloodworks Northwest has determined that the mobile units can return, reviving neighborhood blood drives after a two year hiatus because of COVID. The "hybrid" drives will have people donating in the buses like the old days, but moving to a nearby building for the juice-and-cookies recovery period, which is like the "Pop Up" model that has maintained blood supplies recently.
Dog stolen in Shoreline has been recovered in Renton and is being returned to owner
Last week a dog was stolen from their owner's vehicle in Shoreline. We have learned that Renton Police located the suspects and Mandu, the vehicle owner's dog, was found safe and sound. We thank our communities for their help in getting the word out. And from the Dogwood Play Park...
Little Lemon Drops outdoor movie September 10, 2022 to raise funds for Seattle Children's
The Little Lemon Drops junior guild will hold their 10th Annual Outdoor Movie and Raffle on September 10, 2022 at the Innis Arden Clubhouse 1430 NW 188th, Shoreline WA 98177. A suggested $5 donation will support uncompensated care at Children's Hospital in Seattle. Movie snacks and drinks will be available...
Teenager driver in Lynnwood takes out two utility poles and a fire hydrant before landing upside down
A teenaged driver traveling at allegedly 100mph lost control of their vehicle on Hwy 99 in Lynnwood, taking out two utility poles and a fire hydrant before landing upside down at the side of the highway. Fire extricated the driver from the vehicle and transported to Harborview with unknown injuries.
COVID-19 Local Case Numbers as of Friday, August 26, 2022
Case numbers have dropped somewhat dramatically since last week. Of course, case numbers are much higher than reported as people are able to test at home and are expected to self-report (but few do). Hospitalizations are the best indicator of disease transmission and they are fairly stable. King county cases.
KCSO provides a few more details about pedestrian death on Aurora
