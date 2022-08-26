Rally to protect mature legacy forests state-wide September 6 in Olympia

The last few years kept us at home more than ever before. With that came a tidal wave of renovations, along with a surge of buying and selling in Thurston County’s red-hot real estate market. The annual Olympia Master Builders Tour of Homes, which is presented by Olympia Federal Savings (OlyFed), is a great way to view both new and remodeled projects, as well as meet local area designers and builders who make them possible. This year’s self-guided, open door Tour takes place on Saturday and Sunday, September 17 and 18 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

OLYMPIA, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO