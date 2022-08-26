Rally to protect mature legacy forests state-wide September 6 in Olympia

Read full article on original website
moderncampground.com
Camping World to Acquire Clear Creek RV Center Dealerships in Washington
Camping World Holdings, Inc. is continuously increasing its reach by announcing today that an agreement has been signed to purchase the Clear Creek RV Center dealerships in Silverdale and Puyallup (Washington). According to a press release, the acquisition is expected to be completed in September. “We continue to pursue dealership...
The Suburban Times
What’s happening on the SR 167 Completion Project
Washington State Department of Transportation announcement. When traveling on either surface streets or I-5 through the City of Fife this summer, you will likely notice construction activities for the SR 167 Completion Project have started once again. On July 8, project partners met for a groundbreaking ceremony to celebrate the...
KUOW
Gas prices continue to drop across Washington state
Gas prices are continuing to drop in Washington state. AAA is reporting that the average price of a gallon of regular gasoline in Seattle is at $4.94, down more than 31 cents compared to a month ago. The average price for a gallon of regular gas in Tacoma is currently $4.68. It's $4.80 in Olympia.
southsoundbiz.com
City of Olympia Passes New Rental-Housing Ordinance
The Olympia City Council passed earlier this month a new rental-housing ordinance that will cap move-in costs associated with security deposits, fees, and last month’s rent. “Olympia is a majority-renter city,” housing program specialist Christa Lenssen said in a release. “The City is concerned with the challenges faced by local renters and is interested in pursuing additional measures such as a rental-housing registry program. This is just one of many strategies to stabilize and increase access to housing in the City’s ongoing work to address the housing needs faced by Olympia residents.”
livingsnoqualmie.com
Work Now Underway on Western Washington’s Largest Pavement Repair Project…Including I-90 in North Bend!
After a spring and summer of slowdowns, lane closures, and bumpy roads, the Northwest Region Emergency Pavement Repair project is underway in King, Snohomish, Skagit and Whatcom counties. The $7 million effort began in January with Gov. Jay Inslee’s Emergency Proclamation during a winter of heavy snow and cold that...
shorelineareanews.com
Shoreline Council to discuss final Draft Transportation Element
At the September 12, 2022 City Council meeting, staff will present Council with a final Draft Transportation Element (TE). This final draft includes analysis of potential future funding for transportation projects over the next 20 years and a financially constrained project list. This is an important step in the Transportation Master Plan (TMP) update.
shorelineareanews.com
Jobs: City of Lake Forest Park, WA Seasonal Maintenance Worker (Multiple positions open)
Seasonal - $16.00 - $22.00 Hourly. GENERAL FUNCTIONS: Perform general grounds maintenance duties including preparation of walking trails and fields at assigned city and park sites, or basic maintenance tasks in city right-of-way including vegetation control, asphalt, concrete, gravel, and drainage repairs. Operates a range of small powered and specialized equipment.
shorelineareanews.com
Fire response in North City: Shoreline Area News photojournalist witnesses response first-hand
For the last 15 years of my career in communications, I worked with several large fire departments in the south end of Puget Sound, providing printing, photographic and design services to training, education and public relations departments for these fire fighting organizations. Recently I have volunteered with the Shoreline Area...
Washington Man Survives Cougar Encounter At Olympic National Park
'It’s one of them life or death situations.'
shorelineareanews.com
Jobs: City of Lake Forest Park Lateral Police Officer
The City of Lake Forest Park is currently accepting lateral applications for the position of Police Officer. Lake Forest Park Police employs 20 full time commissioned Officers and 3 support staff members. Lake Forest Park is on the Northshore of Lake Washington and is a great supportive community. With low crime rates, our police officers have the ability to make a difference for our citizens.
etxview.com
Public weighs in about pending Lewis & Clark Bridge closure
Washington State Department of Transportation is gathering locals’ biggest concerns about the Lewis and Clark Bridge closure planned for next year. The department held a public open house Tuesday afternoon in the Cowlitz County Event Center to answer questions from the public and provide updates about the construction plans.
thurstontalk.com
Inspiration Around Every Bend at the Olympia Master Builders Tour of Homes
The last few years kept us at home more than ever before. With that came a tidal wave of renovations, along with a surge of buying and selling in Thurston County’s red-hot real estate market. The annual Olympia Master Builders Tour of Homes, which is presented by Olympia Federal Savings (OlyFed), is a great way to view both new and remodeled projects, as well as meet local area designers and builders who make them possible. This year’s self-guided, open door Tour takes place on Saturday and Sunday, September 17 and 18 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.
seattleschild.com
Immersion learning in all Washington K-8 public schools by 2040?
Approximately 750,000 students will attend Washington State elementary schools this year according to the National Center for Education Statistics. Currently, only 35,000 in 110 public elementary schools across the state have access to a dual language learning environments, also known as “immersion” programs. That would change under a...
Chronicle
New Tsunami Evacuation Tower Offers Hope as Washington Faces High Risk of Seismic Activity
Washington state has the second-highest seismic risk in America because of its location and could see dangerous earthquakes or tsunami waves up to 42 feet tall. But the Shoalwater Bay Indian Tribe has created the first tsunami vertical evacuation tower in the United States, providing a potential escape in case a deadly tsunami hits.
New footage shows Washington ferry crash that caused millions of dollars in damages
SEATTLE — New footage from Washington State Ferries (WSF) shows the moment of impact when the Cathlamet crashed into a terminal in west Seattle. The state ferry that was damaged during a "hard landing" at the Fauntleroy Ferry Terminal on July 24 could be out of service for the rest of the year.
Human composting facility honored as Funeral Home of the Year
After opening last year, the world's largest human composting facility was honored as Washington's Funeral Home of the Year.
shorelineareanews.com
COVID-19 Local Case Numbers as of Friday, August 26, 2022
Case numbers have dropped somewhat dramatically since last week. Of course, case numbers are much higher than reported as people are able to test at home and are expected to self-report (but few do). Hospitalizations are the best indicator of disease transmission and they are fairly stable. King county cases.
Chronicle
Dive Team Rescues Person Who Was Underwater for Over 40 Minutes At Millersylvania State Park on Saturday
Approximately 46 minutes after a person went underwater at Deep Lake in Millersylvania State Park south of Olympia and did not resurface on Saturday, a dive team located the person 15-feet below the surface and a Tumwater medic unit was able to resuscitate them. “It’s pretty remarkable for crews to...
shorelineareanews.com
County Council approves requirement for electric vehicle charging in new development
When new development happens in unincorporated King County, much of it will now need to include charging stations for electric vehicles, a nod toward a future shifting away from fossil fuels and toward electric power. The King County Council recently approved legislation adding requirements for much of new development in...
washingtonwaterfronts.com
251 Buster Place Quilcene, WA 98376
Quilcene Real Estate at 251 Buster Place Quilcene, WA 98376. Description: The real estate listing at 251 Buster Place Quilcene, WA 98376 with the MLS# 1988872 has been on the Quilcene market for 2 days. This property located in the Mount Walker subdivision is currently listed for $249,000. GeoCoordinates:. 47.812673.
