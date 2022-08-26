ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Comments / 0

Related
KITV.com

First home game has fans fired up, even with the first loss of the season

HONOLULU (KITV)- The score may not have been what fans wanted, but hometown fans who stood in the stands and cheered for the University of Hawaii Rainbow Warriors football team were still fired up about the first game of the season. There's something special about seeing it firsthand, you can't experience any other way.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Honolulu Little League advances to LLWS World Championship game

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Honolulu Little League is headed to the World Championship game of the Little League World Series!. Honolulu, representing the West region, advanced through the US bracket unscathed -- and virtually unchallenged – topping the Tennessee Little League team from Nolensville by a final score of 5-1.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Hawaii beats Tennessee 5-1 to take spot at LLWS championship

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) — Cohen Sakamoto struck out seven and Ruston Hiyoto hit a two-run homer as Hawaii continued its run through the Little League World Series on Saturday with 5-1 win over Tennessee to advance to the championship game. Hawaii will play Curacao, 1-0 winners over Taiwan...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Honolulu LIttle League crowned #1 in 2022 World Series tourney

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, PA (KITV4) - The Honolulu Little League team is crowned the champions of the 2022 Little League World Series!. In the title game Sunday, the team representing the United States took on the international winning team, Curacao, in a mercy ruled 13-3 matchup. Color commentator, Karl Ravech, called the game the most dominating performance he's seen from a Little League team after they banged out four homeruns in front of 21,000 fans in attendance at Lamade Stadium.
HONOLULU, HI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Hawaii Football
Local
Hawaii Sports
Honolulu, HI
Football
City
Honolulu, HI
Local
Hawaii College Sports
Honolulu, HI
Sports
Honolulu, HI
College Sports
KITV.com

Coping with Stress and Depression with Coach and Author Karen Gibson

HONOLULU-HI (KITV-4) Author and Parent Coach, Karen Gibson was on Good Morning Hawaii and advises, that once parents learn to accept and trust in their child’s journey and release the guilt, they will eventually experience more peace and less stress. When parents practice healthier communication, learn their child’s love...
HONOLULU, HI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#College Football
KITV.com

Building permit backlogs create problems for homeowners, renovation plans

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Hawaii residents who want to build or renovate their home wait three times longer for permits, on average, than those in other states, according to a University of Hawaii Economic Research Organization Brief. That's why a Honolulu City Council member is requesting an investigation into the City...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Mental healthcare workers for Kaiser Permanente in Hawaii to go on strike

HONOLULU (KITV4) – Dozens of mental healthcare workers are back on strike indefinitely until Kaiser Permanente reaches an agreement with their workers on a set contract and new protocols to attract more mental health professionals. "Kaiser is woefully and egregiously understaffed. It’s to an extent if you want to...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Investigation ends with no charges for officers involved in 2019 shooting of Michael Kahalehoe

HONOLULU (KITV)- Honolulu Police Officers in an officer-involved shooting case from 2019 were justified in using deadly force, authorities found today. Plainclothes officers shot and killed Michael Kahalehoe at a gas station in Kapolei in November 2019. An independent investigation of the incident ramped up a year ago. The results of that investigation were revealed on Monday.
HONOLULU, HI

Comments / 0

Community Policy