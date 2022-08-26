Read full article on original website
Related
KITV.com
First home game has fans fired up, even with the first loss of the season
HONOLULU (KITV)- The score may not have been what fans wanted, but hometown fans who stood in the stands and cheered for the University of Hawaii Rainbow Warriors football team were still fired up about the first game of the season. There's something special about seeing it firsthand, you can't experience any other way.
KITV.com
Honolulu Little League advances to LLWS World Championship game
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Honolulu Little League is headed to the World Championship game of the Little League World Series!. Honolulu, representing the West region, advanced through the US bracket unscathed -- and virtually unchallenged – topping the Tennessee Little League team from Nolensville by a final score of 5-1.
KITV.com
Hawaii beats Tennessee 5-1 to take spot at LLWS championship
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) — Cohen Sakamoto struck out seven and Ruston Hiyoto hit a two-run homer as Hawaii continued its run through the Little League World Series on Saturday with 5-1 win over Tennessee to advance to the championship game. Hawaii will play Curacao, 1-0 winners over Taiwan...
KITV.com
Honolulu LIttle League crowned #1 in 2022 World Series tourney
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, PA (KITV4) - The Honolulu Little League team is crowned the champions of the 2022 Little League World Series!. In the title game Sunday, the team representing the United States took on the international winning team, Curacao, in a mercy ruled 13-3 matchup. Color commentator, Karl Ravech, called the game the most dominating performance he's seen from a Little League team after they banged out four homeruns in front of 21,000 fans in attendance at Lamade Stadium.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KITV.com
Monday Evening Weather Forecast: August 29, 2022
HONOLULU (KITV4) – Light winds and hot afternoons this week. Tonight, a few passing trade wind showers windward and mauka. Partly cloudy skies. Lows in the middle 70s.
KITV.com
To fight mechanic shortage, some hope to recruit students to the automotive industry
HONOLULU (KITV4) – Many technicians say the mechanic shortage skyrocketed during the pandemic -- and they hope the uptick in students enrolling in trade schools translates into more mechanics in the field. “This is the foundation for everything. You need people to fix cars, build buildings, and do plumbing....
KITV.com
Sections of turf stolen from brand new playground at Waianae Elementary School
WAIANAE, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Someone stole a section of artificial grass from a brand new playground at Waianae Elementary School. A big white section is all that’s left where the turf is missing. School officials say they found out about the stolen turf Monday morning and project contractors alerted police.
KITV.com
Coping with Stress and Depression with Coach and Author Karen Gibson
HONOLULU-HI (KITV-4) Author and Parent Coach, Karen Gibson was on Good Morning Hawaii and advises, that once parents learn to accept and trust in their child’s journey and release the guilt, they will eventually experience more peace and less stress. When parents practice healthier communication, learn their child’s love...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KITV.com
Building permit backlogs create problems for homeowners, renovation plans
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Hawaii residents who want to build or renovate their home wait three times longer for permits, on average, than those in other states, according to a University of Hawaii Economic Research Organization Brief. That's why a Honolulu City Council member is requesting an investigation into the City...
KITV.com
Mental healthcare workers for Kaiser Permanente in Hawaii to go on strike
HONOLULU (KITV4) – Dozens of mental healthcare workers are back on strike indefinitely until Kaiser Permanente reaches an agreement with their workers on a set contract and new protocols to attract more mental health professionals. "Kaiser is woefully and egregiously understaffed. It’s to an extent if you want to...
KITV.com
Investigation ends with no charges for officers involved in 2019 shooting of Michael Kahalehoe
HONOLULU (KITV)- Honolulu Police Officers in an officer-involved shooting case from 2019 were justified in using deadly force, authorities found today. Plainclothes officers shot and killed Michael Kahalehoe at a gas station in Kapolei in November 2019. An independent investigation of the incident ramped up a year ago. The results of that investigation were revealed on Monday.
Comments / 0