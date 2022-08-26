Read full article on original website
Related
iheart.com
This Just In ...
Berkeley County Republican Party - Victoria Cowart, Chair Text # 803.988.7184. Berkeley County Republican Party Endorses Full Slate in Berkeley County School Board Races. Local county party engages in critical, local school board races Berkeley County, SC: Today the Berkeley County Republican Party officially announces the endorsement of a slate of candidates for the eight races to fill the Berkeley County School Board this November. With the passage into law of S910, the Berkeley County School Board races have been simplified—with the overlaying of the County Council Districts. This overlay brings clarity for the voters and an opportunity to take another look at those currently holding seats and those running to serve on the Board.
Colleton County law enforcement agencies to host National Night Out
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Community members are invited to Colleton County’s National Night Out happening in October. National Night Out is an annual community event held across the country to enhance police-community partnerships. Colleton County’s National Night out is scheduled for October 4 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at First Baptist Church on […]
fox5ny.com
'No More Sagging' campaign offers free belts to high school students with sagging pants
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - A program promoting self-respect and the importance of making a good impression by simply wearing a belt is taking off at a South Carolina high school. The "No More Sagging" campaign encourages teens to dress appropriately by pulling up their pants using a free belt that’s...
The Post and Courier
Charleston church slated to be converted into condominium units
A peninsular Charleston church soon could be transformed into a new condominium development. Columbia real estate firm Styx Development plans to renovate the former Mt. Sinai Holiness Church of Deliverance at Cooper and America streets into six residences. Site plans also show a new building will be constructed for two...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
walterborolive.com
Mary Peeples
Mary Peeples, 95, passed away August 27, 2022 at Beaufort Memorial Hospital following a brief illness. Services will be held at Sandhill Baptist Church, Varnville, SC on Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at 2:30 with burial to follow at Sandhill Cemetery. Visitation with the family will occur prior to the service in the church social hall beginning at 1:30.
BCSO’s Major Brabham to serve as police chief in Moncks Corner
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – The Town of Moncks Corner on Monday announced who will lead its police department. David Brabham, who currently served as a Major with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, will join the Moncks Corner Police Department with more than 27 years of law enforcement experience. The search for a new police […]
abcnews4.com
East side leader calls for community meeting to stop gun violence
Charleston, SC (WCIV) — On Saturday tragedy hit as, CPD said a 10-year-old was shot on the east side near Martin Park. On Monday, CPD provided an update that child is still in the hospital in critical but stable condition. Reverend Matthew Rivers is the pastor at St. John's...
Free housing stability services available in Orangeburg, Calhoun counties
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — The need for housing in Orangeburg County is high, according to Henry Miller of The Samaritan House, who says many people have reached out seeking assistance. “We try to divert people from coming here so if we’re able to reach out to the resources helping...
IN THIS ARTICLE
iheart.com
City of Charleston hosts Labor Day concert at The Joe
CHARLESTON, S.C. (Lowcountry Weekend) - The City of Charleston is hosting a free concert and fireworks show for Labor Day. The Labor Day celebration will take place at Joe Riley Stadium at 6 p.m. on Sept. 5 and feature the Charleston Symphony. The symphony will perform a program featuring music...
Charleston County Parks Holiday Festival of Lights sneak peek
JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Lowcountry runners can get a sneak peek at Charleston County Park’s Holiday Festival of Lights on November 9 and 10. Tickets are on sale for Charleston County Parks’ Holiday Festival of Lights Run and Walk. The event offers a 2-mile-long loop through the Holiday Festival of Lights display at James […]
communitytimessc.com
The Persistence Of Denmark Tech: How A Two-Year HBCU Survived Closure
Dr. Willie. L. Todd, Jr. knew before he came to Denmark Technical College (DTC) in South Carolina that the two-year, historically Black college (HBCU) was in trouble. Rumors about DTC closing had been swirling since 2017, when South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster transferred the oversight of DTC to the State Board for Technical and Comprehensive Education. In January 2018, the state board issued a recommendation to shut down the school.
wtoc.com
Chatham Co. Safety Net Planning providing free dental care this weekend
GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WTOC) - Experts recommend that you go see the dentist twice a year but that’s often not possible for people who don’t have dental insurance. Still, dental health is critical to overall health which is why the Chatham County Safety Net Planning Council teamed up with Remote Area Medical for the second year in a row, to make dental care accessible to folks all around the area.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NCPD: Multiple roads in North Charleston closed due to flooding
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Several roads in North Charleston have been closed due to flooding on Monday. According to the North Charleston Police Department, the following roads were impacted as of 4:30 p.m.: Rivers Avenue and Otranto Road Rivers Avenue and Taylor Street Rivers Avenue between Rebecca Street and I-526 Rivers Avenue eastbound from Goose […]
live5news.com
S.C. Dept. of Corrections cancels visitation due to staffing, says historic raises will help solve problem
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - For people with loved ones at some correctional institutions across the state, taking a visit to see them in prison earlier this week was not possible because of staffing shortages, according to leaders with the South Carolina Department of Corrections. Tweets from SCDC show correctional institutes...
charlestondaily.net
Saturday, September 3 at the Terrace Theater – All Movie All Day $3.00
Next Saturday, September 3, for National Cinema Day, all movies, all day only $3.00 at the Terrace Theater. Charleston Daily is a concept in community. Its mission is to promote, assist, and celebrate in everything Charleston, South Carolina. By partnering with businesses, community leaders, volunteers and events, we are spreading the love that is Charleston. As this city continues to grow and prosper, we want to help spread the message to all about how wonderful this community is. Charleston is about the people, community, water, land, history, heritage and the true southern warmth it brings with each and every day.
CPD searching for missing man in West Ashley
UPDATE: Mr. Johnson has been located safe, according to CPD. — CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) on Sunday asked for the public’s help in locating James Johnson (55), who was last seen around 5 p.m. Friday. Johnson is a white man with gray hair and blue eyes. He is about 6’ and […]
Flooding forces road closures across the Charleston metro
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Flooding associated with heavy rain prompted numerous road closures across Charleston and North Charleston on Monday afternoon. The National Weather Service initiated a flood advisory for much of the tri-county through 5:00 p.m. as flooding from excessive rainfall was expected to continue through the evening. Roads started to become impassable in […]
walterborolive.com
Thelma DeWitt Broderick
Mrs. Thelma DeWitt Broderick, 88, of Walterboro, entered into eternal rest Thursday morning, August 25, 2022 at Pruitt Health Care in Walterboro. She was the widow of the late Riddick A. Broderick, Sr., to whom she was married for 65 years. Born August 2, 1934 in Ruffin, South Carolina, she...
The Post and Courier
Summerville road resurfacing to start this week
SUMMERVILLE — A $1.3 million project to resurface 28 mostly minor roads throughout town starts this week. Sanders Brothers Construction Co. will begin work on 18 town roads and 10 S.C. Department of Transportation roads in need of resurfacing, based on an assessment from the town of Summerville, said Russ Cornette, director of public works.
live5news.com
Sheriff’s office to conduct special patrols around Joseph Floyd Manor
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Joseph Floyd Manor management and the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office are working together to find creative solutions to promote a safer environment for residents and people living in the area of the senior public housing complex. The law enforcement agency has agreed to conduct special...
Comments / 0