Colleton County, SC

This Just In ...

Berkeley County Republican Party - Victoria Cowart, Chair Text # 803.988.7184. Berkeley County Republican Party Endorses Full Slate in Berkeley County School Board Races. Local county party engages in critical, local school board races Berkeley County, SC: Today the Berkeley County Republican Party officially announces the endorsement of a slate of candidates for the eight races to fill the Berkeley County School Board this November. With the passage into law of S910, the Berkeley County School Board races have been simplified—with the overlaying of the County Council Districts. This overlay brings clarity for the voters and an opportunity to take another look at those currently holding seats and those running to serve on the Board.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
Charleston church slated to be converted into condominium units

A peninsular Charleston church soon could be transformed into a new condominium development. Columbia real estate firm Styx Development plans to renovate the former Mt. Sinai Holiness Church of Deliverance at Cooper and America streets into six residences. Site plans also show a new building will be constructed for two...
CHARLESTON, SC
Colleton County, SC
Education
Mary Peeples

Mary Peeples, 95, passed away August 27, 2022 at Beaufort Memorial Hospital following a brief illness. Services will be held at Sandhill Baptist Church, Varnville, SC on Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at 2:30 with burial to follow at Sandhill Cemetery. Visitation with the family will occur prior to the service in the church social hall beginning at 1:30.
VARNVILLE, SC
City of Charleston hosts Labor Day concert at The Joe

CHARLESTON, S.C. (Lowcountry Weekend) - The City of Charleston is hosting a free concert and fireworks show for Labor Day. The Labor Day celebration will take place at Joe Riley Stadium at 6 p.m. on Sept. 5 and feature the Charleston Symphony. The symphony will perform a program featuring music...
CHARLESTON, SC
The Persistence Of Denmark Tech: How A Two-Year HBCU Survived Closure

Dr. Willie. L. Todd, Jr. knew before he came to Denmark Technical College (DTC) in South Carolina that the two-year, historically Black college (HBCU) was in trouble. Rumors about DTC closing had been swirling since 2017, when South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster transferred the oversight of DTC to the State Board for Technical and Comprehensive Education. In January 2018, the state board issued a recommendation to shut down the school.
DENMARK, SC
Chatham Co. Safety Net Planning providing free dental care this weekend

GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WTOC) - Experts recommend that you go see the dentist twice a year but that’s often not possible for people who don’t have dental insurance. Still, dental health is critical to overall health which is why the Chatham County Safety Net Planning Council teamed up with Remote Area Medical for the second year in a row, to make dental care accessible to folks all around the area.
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
Saturday, September 3 at the Terrace Theater – All Movie All Day $3.00

Next Saturday, September 3, for National Cinema Day, all movies, all day only $3.00 at the Terrace Theater. Charleston Daily is a concept in community. Its mission is to promote, assist, and celebrate in everything Charleston, South Carolina. By partnering with businesses, community leaders, volunteers and events, we are spreading the love that is Charleston. As this city continues to grow and prosper, we want to help spread the message to all about how wonderful this community is. Charleston is about the people, community, water, land, history, heritage and the true southern warmth it brings with each and every day.
CHARLESTON, SC
CPD searching for missing man in West Ashley

UPDATE: Mr. Johnson has been located safe, according to CPD. — CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) on Sunday asked for the public’s help in locating James Johnson (55), who was last seen around 5 p.m. Friday.  Johnson is a white man with gray hair and blue eyes. He is about 6’ and […]
CHARLESTON, SC
Flooding forces road closures across the Charleston metro

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Flooding associated with heavy rain prompted numerous road closures across Charleston and North Charleston on Monday afternoon. The National Weather Service initiated a flood advisory for much of the tri-county through 5:00 p.m. as flooding from excessive rainfall was expected to continue through the evening. Roads started to become impassable in […]
CHARLESTON, SC
Thelma DeWitt Broderick

Mrs. Thelma DeWitt Broderick, 88, of Walterboro, entered into eternal rest Thursday morning, August 25, 2022 at Pruitt Health Care in Walterboro. She was the widow of the late Riddick A. Broderick, Sr., to whom she was married for 65 years. Born August 2, 1934 in Ruffin, South Carolina, she...
WALTERBORO, SC
Summerville road resurfacing to start this week

SUMMERVILLE — A $1.3 million project to resurface 28 mostly minor roads throughout town starts this week. Sanders Brothers Construction Co. will begin work on 18 town roads and 10 S.C. Department of Transportation roads in need of resurfacing, based on an assessment from the town of Summerville, said Russ Cornette, director of public works.
SUMMERVILLE, SC

