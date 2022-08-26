ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleton County, SC

Mary Peeples

Mary Peeples, 95, passed away August 27, 2022 at Beaufort Memorial Hospital following a brief illness. Services will be held at Sandhill Baptist Church, Varnville, SC on Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at 2:30 with burial to follow at Sandhill Cemetery. Visitation with the family will occur prior to the service in the church social hall beginning at 1:30.
VARNVILLE, SC
Charleston City Paper

Monday headlines: Gun violence continues to plague South Carolina

As fresh data show more shootings across the United States, the trend continued in South Carolina in recent days as a Cherokee County woman was killed by a stray bullet as she looked out a trailer window. In Charleston, a 10-year-old was hurt by a gunshot. And at Lancaster Motor Speedway, a man was shot and killed Saturday night.
CHARLESTON, SC
Fox 46 Charlotte

7 deer illegally shot in South Carolina, game warden says

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) issued over $10,000 in fines following poaching in Berkeley County.  According to SCDNR, Officer Ravenell was monitoring Berkeley County Region 4 when he made contact with a hunter.  Officer Ravenell made a routine check and found seven illegal doe deer in the hunter’s […]
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

2 dead following crash on SC 64 Saturday afternoon

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Troopers are investigating a deadly crash that killed two on SC 64 Saturday.  According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, a GMC was traveling west on 64 when the driver veered left across the center of the road and struck a Ford pickup truck.  Mater Trooper Brian Lee says the crash happened […]
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Charleston church slated to be converted into condominium units

A peninsular Charleston church soon could be transformed into a new condominium development. Columbia real estate firm Styx Development plans to renovate the former Mt. Sinai Holiness Church of Deliverance at Cooper and America streets into six residences. Site plans also show a new building will be constructed for two...
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

CPD searching for missing man in West Ashley

UPDATE: Mr. Johnson has been located safe, according to CPD. — CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) on Sunday asked for the public’s help in locating James Johnson (55), who was last seen around 5 p.m. Friday.  Johnson is a white man with gray hair and blue eyes. He is about 6’ and […]
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

I-526 project forces 100 homeowners to relocate: ‘I was born in that house’

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation hosted an event Saturday to review the I-526 Lowcountry Corridor WEST project. Officials from SCDOT answered questions and concerns from community members that the project may be affecting. The segment of I-526 between I-26 and Virginia Avenue is the...
WCBD Count on 2

Flooding forces road closures across the Charleston metro

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Flooding associated with heavy rain prompted numerous road closures across Charleston and North Charleston on Monday afternoon. The National Weather Service initiated a flood advisory for much of the tri-county through 5:00 p.m. as flooding from excessive rainfall was expected to continue through the evening. Roads started to become impassable in […]
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

2 dead after Colleton County crash, troopers say

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that left two people dead Saturday afternoon. It happened on SC 64 near the Canadys area at 4:30 p.m. A 2000 GMC SUV traveling west drove left of the center of the road and hit a...
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

WBTW News13

10-year-old hurt in shooting in South Carolina city’s downtown

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — A 10-year-old child was hurt Saturday evening in a shooting in downtown Charleston, police said. It happened at about 6:55 p.m. in the area of Jackson and Hanover streets where officers received multiple calls about a shooting. “Responding officers located the victim and rendered emergency medical aid on [the] scene before […]
CHARLESTON, SC
walterborolive.com

Thelma DeWitt Broderick

Mrs. Thelma DeWitt Broderick, 88, of Walterboro, entered into eternal rest Thursday morning, August 25, 2022 at Pruitt Health Care in Walterboro. She was the widow of the late Riddick A. Broderick, Sr., to whom she was married for 65 years. Born August 2, 1934 in Ruffin, South Carolina, she...
WALTERBORO, SC
counton2.com

Crews respond to fire at Downtown gas station

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Fire Department (CFD) is responding to a Monday evening structure fire in Downtown Charleston. Crews were on scene shortly after 6:00 p.m. at the Scotchman Exxon gas station at the corner of Woolfe Street and Meeting Street. Heavy smoke was visible from the...
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Happening Today: Hearings begin in deadly July 2020 shooting of CofC provost’s husband

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The beginning of the first three hearings regarding the accused individuals in the fatal shooting of Thomas DiLorenzo is happening Monday. On July 17, 2020, DiLorenzo and his wife Suzanne Austin, the then-new College of Charleston Provost and Executive Vice President of Academic Affairs, walked around the intersection of King and […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WBTW News13

Alligator on runway delays flight at South Carolina airport

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — A Charleston International Airport flight ran into an unusual delay on the taxiway Saturday night.  Delta passenger John Moroney said his flight from Atlanta landed in Charleston at about 7 p.m. Saturday when the pilot announced a delay.  An alligator was passing across the taxiway.   The pilot briefly held the […]
CHARLESTON, SC

