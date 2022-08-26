Read full article on original website
BCSO’s Major Brabham to serve as police chief in Moncks Corner
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – The Town of Moncks Corner on Monday announced who will lead its police department. David Brabham, who currently served as a Major with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, will join the Moncks Corner Police Department with more than 27 years of law enforcement experience. The search for a new police […]
walterborolive.com
Mary Peeples
Mary Peeples, 95, passed away August 27, 2022 at Beaufort Memorial Hospital following a brief illness. Services will be held at Sandhill Baptist Church, Varnville, SC on Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at 2:30 with burial to follow at Sandhill Cemetery. Visitation with the family will occur prior to the service in the church social hall beginning at 1:30.
NCPD: Multiple roads in North Charleston closed due to flooding
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Several roads in North Charleston have been closed due to flooding on Monday. According to the North Charleston Police Department, the following roads were impacted as of 4:30 p.m.: Rivers Avenue and Otranto Road Rivers Avenue and Taylor Street Rivers Avenue between Rebecca Street and I-526 Rivers Avenue eastbound from Goose […]
Charleston City Paper
Monday headlines: Gun violence continues to plague South Carolina
As fresh data show more shootings across the United States, the trend continued in South Carolina in recent days as a Cherokee County woman was killed by a stray bullet as she looked out a trailer window. In Charleston, a 10-year-old was hurt by a gunshot. And at Lancaster Motor Speedway, a man was shot and killed Saturday night.
Head-on crash in Colleton County leaves two dead, officials say
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Colleton County Fire-Rescue said two people died Saturday following a head-on crash along SC-64. According to officials, a witness called 911 to report a pick-up truck driving erratically, when it veered left of center and hit and another pick-up truck head-on. Both vehicles were heavily damaged after the crash. The […]
7 deer illegally shot in South Carolina, game warden says
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) issued over $10,000 in fines following poaching in Berkeley County. According to SCDNR, Officer Ravenell was monitoring Berkeley County Region 4 when he made contact with a hunter. Officer Ravenell made a routine check and found seven illegal doe deer in the hunter’s […]
2 dead following crash on SC 64 Saturday afternoon
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Troopers are investigating a deadly crash that killed two on SC 64 Saturday. According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, a GMC was traveling west on 64 when the driver veered left across the center of the road and struck a Ford pickup truck. Mater Trooper Brian Lee says the crash happened […]
The Post and Courier
Charleston church slated to be converted into condominium units
A peninsular Charleston church soon could be transformed into a new condominium development. Columbia real estate firm Styx Development plans to renovate the former Mt. Sinai Holiness Church of Deliverance at Cooper and America streets into six residences. Site plans also show a new building will be constructed for two...
CPD searching for missing man in West Ashley
UPDATE: Mr. Johnson has been located safe, according to CPD. — CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) on Sunday asked for the public’s help in locating James Johnson (55), who was last seen around 5 p.m. Friday. Johnson is a white man with gray hair and blue eyes. He is about 6’ and […]
live5news.com
I-526 project forces 100 homeowners to relocate: ‘I was born in that house’
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation hosted an event Saturday to review the I-526 Lowcountry Corridor WEST project. Officials from SCDOT answered questions and concerns from community members that the project may be affecting. The segment of I-526 between I-26 and Virginia Avenue is the...
Flooding forces road closures across the Charleston metro
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Flooding associated with heavy rain prompted numerous road closures across Charleston and North Charleston on Monday afternoon. The National Weather Service initiated a flood advisory for much of the tri-county through 5:00 p.m. as flooding from excessive rainfall was expected to continue through the evening. Roads started to become impassable in […]
live5news.com
2 dead after Colleton County crash, troopers say
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that left two people dead Saturday afternoon. It happened on SC 64 near the Canadys area at 4:30 p.m. A 2000 GMC SUV traveling west drove left of the center of the road and hit a...
SC Game Warden: 7 deer illegally shot in Berkeley County
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) issued over $10,000 in fines following poaching in Berkeley County. According to SCDNR, Officer Ravenell was monitoring Berkeley County Region 4 when he made contact with a hunter. Officer Ravenell made a routine check and found seven illegal doe deer in hunter’s possession. […]
10-year-old hurt in shooting in South Carolina city’s downtown
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — A 10-year-old child was hurt Saturday evening in a shooting in downtown Charleston, police said. It happened at about 6:55 p.m. in the area of Jackson and Hanover streets where officers received multiple calls about a shooting. “Responding officers located the victim and rendered emergency medical aid on [the] scene before […]
live5news.com
S.C. Dept. of Corrections cancels visitation due to staffing, says historic raises will help solve problem
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - For people with loved ones at some correctional institutions across the state, taking a visit to see them in prison earlier this week was not possible because of staffing shortages, according to leaders with the South Carolina Department of Corrections. Tweets from SCDC show correctional institutes...
walterborolive.com
Thelma DeWitt Broderick
Mrs. Thelma DeWitt Broderick, 88, of Walterboro, entered into eternal rest Thursday morning, August 25, 2022 at Pruitt Health Care in Walterboro. She was the widow of the late Riddick A. Broderick, Sr., to whom she was married for 65 years. Born August 2, 1934 in Ruffin, South Carolina, she...
counton2.com
Crews respond to fire at Downtown gas station
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Fire Department (CFD) is responding to a Monday evening structure fire in Downtown Charleston. Crews were on scene shortly after 6:00 p.m. at the Scotchman Exxon gas station at the corner of Woolfe Street and Meeting Street. Heavy smoke was visible from the...
Happening Today: Hearings begin in deadly July 2020 shooting of CofC provost’s husband
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The beginning of the first three hearings regarding the accused individuals in the fatal shooting of Thomas DiLorenzo is happening Monday. On July 17, 2020, DiLorenzo and his wife Suzanne Austin, the then-new College of Charleston Provost and Executive Vice President of Academic Affairs, walked around the intersection of King and […]
Alligator on runway delays flight at South Carolina airport
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — A Charleston International Airport flight ran into an unusual delay on the taxiway Saturday night. Delta passenger John Moroney said his flight from Atlanta landed in Charleston at about 7 p.m. Saturday when the pilot announced a delay. An alligator was passing across the taxiway. The pilot briefly held the […]
WJCL
South Carolina Highway Patrol: 1 pedestrian dead after Jasper County crash
JASPER COUNTY, S.C. — One person is dead following an early morning crash in Jasper County. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened on SC 46 near SEC 304 at around 4 a.m. on Saturday. SCHP said a 2003 Ford SUV hit a pedestrian. The pedestrian...
