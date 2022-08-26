Read full article on original website
trumbulltimes.com
In Photos: Stamford residents race in cardboard kayaks at HarborFest
STAMFORD — Teams competed in the Aquarion Cardboard Kayak Race, part of SoundWaters 6th annual HarborFest at Harbor Point waterfront in Stamford on Saturday. HarborFest also featured harbor history tours, boat rides, educational stations for kids, food and more.
trumbulltimes.com
Deadline for entries for Guilford Fair looms, one of state’s oldest agricultural fairs
GUILFORD - Charles Peluse has been baking bread for many, many years and has entered his white and honey whole wheat loaves in the Guilford Fair since 1975. “I bake all year round and I keep trying to make it better and better,” the Guilford resident said. “I use the same recipe all the time.”
trumbulltimes.com
Trumbull pools cut hours, partly due to lifeguard shortage
TRUMBULL — The lifeguards servicing the town’s pools are returning to school as summer winds down. The combination of fall’s approach and a lack of lifeguards means that the Beach Memorial Pool and Tashua Knolls Pool will be shortening their hours in the coming days. According to...
trumbulltimes.com
Conservation Commission aims for ‘A Thousand Trees for Trumbull’
TRUMBULL — In Mary Ellen Lemay’s experience, everyone loves trees — until they don’t. Lemay, chair of the Trumbull Conservation Commission, said the commission has been working on a tree ordinance for more than 10 years, and it’s been a struggle to get anything on the books.
trumbulltimes.com
Property transfers in Trumbull
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The following property transfers were recorded in the Trumbull town clerk’s office from Aug. 20 through Aug. 26. 27 Stoneleigh Road. Rose K. McAndrews to Magnus Nilerud. $540,000. 103 Parkway Drive. Timothy Price to Parkway Drive LLC. $225,000.
trumbulltimes.com
Police: Investigation closes Elm Street in Ansonia
ANSONIA — Authorities have closed down Elm Street from Platt Street to Main Street for an unspecified police investigation, Ansonia police announced on Facebook. As of 9:10 a.m. this morning the road was still blocked. An armored police vehicle and several state and local police cruisers were within the area that has been cordoned off.
trumbulltimes.com
Greater Bridgeport students return to school amid influx of new teachers
When students across the Greater Bridgeport region return to schools, many will encounter recently hired teachers new to the classroom. School districts throughout the area have employed nearly 500 new teachers for the 2022-23 academic year, a 30 percent increase over the 370 hired last year, according to a survey of local school systems by Hearst Connecticut Media.
trumbulltimes.com
Opinion: Over 50 years in classrooms, rituals pivot
I got a message from a former student last week about school starting. She graduated in May, and this is the first late summer where she hasn’t had to think about school starting in the fall, and she wasn’t quite sure what to do with herself. She joked about an incoming identity crisis.
trumbulltimes.com
Tweed New Haven Airport resumes flights after fuel spill
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. vNEW HAVEN — Tweed New Haven Airport has resumed flights after being closed for hours on Saturday because of a fuel truck spill. The airport announced on Facebook that flights had resumed at 8 p.m. A total of...
trumbulltimes.com
Trial for ex-Stamford Democratic Party chair to resume. But will Mallozzi take the stand?
STAMFORD — A trial for John Mallozzi, the former Democratic City Committee head accused of absentee ballot fraud, is scheduled to resume Monday morning. Mallozzi, who led the city’s Democratic Party from 2012 to 2016, has been charged with 14 counts of second-degree forgery and 14 counts of committing false statements in absentee balloting — all of which are tied to the 2015 election for spots on the Board of Finance, Board of Education and Board of Representatives. He pleaded not guilty to the charges after being arrested in 2019.
