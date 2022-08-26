ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rocky Mount, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Franklin News Post

Aug. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Tonight's weather conditions in Rocky Mount: Partly cloudy skies. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Rocky Mount Monday. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for local news and weather.
ROCKY MOUNT, VA
Franklin News Post

Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 30, 2022 in Rocky Mount, VA

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Rocky Mount folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 75% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for local news and weather.
ROCKY MOUNT, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy