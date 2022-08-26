ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota, FL

businessobserverfl.com

Riverfront estate sale sets Manatee record at $8.55 million

When one of the largest waterfront properties in Manatee County sold for $8.55 million, it claimed an additional title: highest sale of a single family residence on the county’s mainland. The 5.16-acre waterfront property at 7000 Riverview Blvd. on the Manatee River features a 5,975-square-foot home that was built...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

City of Sarasota sets Labor Day schedules

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - City of Sarasota administrative offices will be closed Monday, Sept. 5, in observance of Labor Day. There will be no residential garbage, recycling or yard waste pickup on Monday. The following pickups will be delayed by one day: Monday collection will occur on Tuesday, and Tuesday collection will occur on Wednesday. Thursday and Friday collection will not be interrupted.
SARASOTA, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Expansions planned for Fisherman’s Village in Punta Gorda

There is a multi-million-dollar plan to revamp Fisherman’s Village in Punta Gorda. The plans include a hotel, housing and more shopping. Fisherman’s Village in Punta Gorda is calling it a quality of life expansion. It’s expected to cost between $200 and 300 million. “We’ve seen a great...
PUNTA GORDA, FL
businessobserverfl.com

10,000-square-foot retail flex development coming to Bradenton

Construction has begun on a 10,000-square-foot retail flex development in Bradenton. A group of local investors behind the $1.5 million development began work Aug. 5 on the 1.4-acre property just off State Road 64 and Interstate 75. Construction is expected to be done by the end of the year. When...
BRADENTON, FL
Longboat Observer

Tour a hidden gem on a City Island trail

Winding through the mangroves on City Island is a hidden gem of a trail. Not only is the walk beautiful, but it also comes with narration. Go to the end of Ken Thompson Parkway; the entrance is next to the playground. It’s marked with a few signs and one tall pole, which provides a phone number for the Science and Environmental Council’s watershed audio tour, which started in 2009 with 15 stops through Sarasota and Manatee counties.
SARASOTA, FL
Longboat Observer

Sewer-line break in Sarasota spills 340,000 gallons, city says

Sarasota city officials on Monday blamed corrosion in a 45-year-old wastewater pipe for break on Shade Avenue near Eighth Street on Friday that led to the release of about 340,000 gallons of wastewater into storm drains that lead toward Whitaker Bayou. In a release from the city on Monday afternoon,...
SARASOTA, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Insider's look at where $3B in state transportation projects is going

The Florida Department of Transportation is driving more than $3 billion in spending across 28 major projects along Florida’s Gulf Coast. Nearly half of that is being spent in the Tampa Bay area on a new bridge and a new tollway. The 5.8-mile Howard Frankland Bridge connecting Tampa and St. Petersburg will cost $865 million to build, according to the FDOT’s website, and the Gateway Expressway system in Pinellas will cost $594.7 million. The tollway should be done next year, while the bridge is currently estimated to be completed in 2025.
FLORIDA STATE
Longboat Observer

Longboat Key Cops Corner: It came from the sky

Found property: A caller who reported finding a drone on the beach subsequently alerted police that she no longer wanted to meet with an officer and would keep the drone until someone reported it missing. A day later, someone did just that. Once police reconnected with the original caller, a Bradenton woman, officers learned the found property was now at a relative’s home several states away. After some back and forth trying to connect with Longboat police, the relative asked for a make, model and serial number of the found article to compare with the property in her possession. Once convinced all the information matched, the original caller’s out-of-state relative four days later agreed to send the flying machine back to its rightful owner on Longboat Key. By mail.
LONGBOAT KEY, FL
Longboat Observer

The best things to do around Sarasota for Sept. 1-7

7 p.m. at McCurdy’s Comedy Theatre, 1923 Ringling Blvd. Visit McCurdysComedy.com. Don't confuse this comedian with Rich Little. Rob Little, a big act in the world of comedy, has been working standup clubs around the country for more than 20 years, and he made his way into the living rooms of people all across America with his work on "The Best Damn Sports Show Period."
SARASOTA, FL
livingnewdeal.org

Gulfport Casino and Muncipal Pier – Gulfport FL

The Works Progress Administration (WPA) built the Casino and Muncipal Pier in Gulfport FL. The marker on site states that, “The U.S. Department of the Interior has listed the Gulfport Casino in the National Register of Historic Places. This is the third such Casino on this location. The first fell in the 1921 hurricane; the second came down in the early 1930s. Using funds from the Works Progress Administration’s Civil Works Authority. Gulfport dedicated the Casino on December 1, 1935. A crowd of 1,200 people attended the dedication, which included a flag raising and a concert by the Florida Military Academy.
GULFPORT, FL
fox13news.com

Local group calling for changes after deadly pedestrian crashes

Three pedestrians were killed in three different incidents in Pinellas and Pasco counties Friday. One was a 15-year-old walking to his school bus while the two others were senior citizens. Safe streets advocates with Forward Pinellas were already scheduled to present to Clearwater city councilors on Monday, in hopes that they will sign on to a resolution, promising to take every step possible to help pedestrian and bike safety.
CLEARWATER, FL
fox13news.com

South Florida man dies at Crescent Beach in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. - The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a South Florida man died at Crescent Beach on Saturday afternoon. According to SCSO, deputies were called to the 1000 block of Seaside Drive at Crescent Beach shortly after noon for a report of a drowning. Deputies and...
SARASOTA, FL
Longboat Observer

Trio of projects set to transform a portion of downtown Sarasota

Key takeaway: With three developments in the works, downtown Sarasota will see the arrival of hundreds of apartments and a host of new retailers over the next several years, bringing energy and vibrancy to the commercial district along Main Street. Core challenge: With so much new development, and so many...
SARASOTA, FL

