businessobserverfl.com
Riverfront estate sale sets Manatee record at $8.55 million
When one of the largest waterfront properties in Manatee County sold for $8.55 million, it claimed an additional title: highest sale of a single family residence on the county’s mainland. The 5.16-acre waterfront property at 7000 Riverview Blvd. on the Manatee River features a 5,975-square-foot home that was built...
Mysuncoast.com
City of Sarasota sets Labor Day schedules
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - City of Sarasota administrative offices will be closed Monday, Sept. 5, in observance of Labor Day. There will be no residential garbage, recycling or yard waste pickup on Monday. The following pickups will be delayed by one day: Monday collection will occur on Tuesday, and Tuesday collection will occur on Wednesday. Thursday and Friday collection will not be interrupted.
WINKNEWS.com
Expansions planned for Fisherman’s Village in Punta Gorda
There is a multi-million-dollar plan to revamp Fisherman’s Village in Punta Gorda. The plans include a hotel, housing and more shopping. Fisherman’s Village in Punta Gorda is calling it a quality of life expansion. It’s expected to cost between $200 and 300 million. “We’ve seen a great...
Longboat Observer
Lakewood Ranch residents protest possible light industrial and office use along Lorraine Road
Dozens of residents from surrounding communities turned out Saturday morning to protest the possibility of Sarasota County allowing light industrial and office use along Lorraine Road between University Parkway and Fruitville Road. Protest organizer Jacob Goodwin said he hoped the group march along Lorraine Road showed citizens in the area...
businessobserverfl.com
10,000-square-foot retail flex development coming to Bradenton
Construction has begun on a 10,000-square-foot retail flex development in Bradenton. A group of local investors behind the $1.5 million development began work Aug. 5 on the 1.4-acre property just off State Road 64 and Interstate 75. Construction is expected to be done by the end of the year. When...
Longboat Observer
Tour a hidden gem on a City Island trail
Winding through the mangroves on City Island is a hidden gem of a trail. Not only is the walk beautiful, but it also comes with narration. Go to the end of Ken Thompson Parkway; the entrance is next to the playground. It’s marked with a few signs and one tall pole, which provides a phone number for the Science and Environmental Council’s watershed audio tour, which started in 2009 with 15 stops through Sarasota and Manatee counties.
Longboat Observer
Sewer-line break in Sarasota spills 340,000 gallons, city says
Sarasota city officials on Monday blamed corrosion in a 45-year-old wastewater pipe for break on Shade Avenue near Eighth Street on Friday that led to the release of about 340,000 gallons of wastewater into storm drains that lead toward Whitaker Bayou. In a release from the city on Monday afternoon,...
businessobserverfl.com
Insider's look at where $3B in state transportation projects is going
The Florida Department of Transportation is driving more than $3 billion in spending across 28 major projects along Florida’s Gulf Coast. Nearly half of that is being spent in the Tampa Bay area on a new bridge and a new tollway. The 5.8-mile Howard Frankland Bridge connecting Tampa and St. Petersburg will cost $865 million to build, according to the FDOT’s website, and the Gateway Expressway system in Pinellas will cost $594.7 million. The tollway should be done next year, while the bridge is currently estimated to be completed in 2025.
Longboat Observer
Longboat Key Cops Corner: It came from the sky
Found property: A caller who reported finding a drone on the beach subsequently alerted police that she no longer wanted to meet with an officer and would keep the drone until someone reported it missing. A day later, someone did just that. Once police reconnected with the original caller, a Bradenton woman, officers learned the found property was now at a relative’s home several states away. After some back and forth trying to connect with Longboat police, the relative asked for a make, model and serial number of the found article to compare with the property in her possession. Once convinced all the information matched, the original caller’s out-of-state relative four days later agreed to send the flying machine back to its rightful owner on Longboat Key. By mail.
Longboat Observer
Equine therapy nonprofit adds more horsepower to its Myakka facility
Although Arlon is 11 years old, a mature age for a quarter horse, he is about to be showered with toys and games. It's not that the staff at Sarasota Manatee Association for Riding Therapy near Myakka City expect its newest addition to be playful. It's a much different purpose.
Longboat Observer
The best things to do around Sarasota for Sept. 1-7
7 p.m. at McCurdy’s Comedy Theatre, 1923 Ringling Blvd. Visit McCurdysComedy.com. Don't confuse this comedian with Rich Little. Rob Little, a big act in the world of comedy, has been working standup clubs around the country for more than 20 years, and he made his way into the living rooms of people all across America with his work on "The Best Damn Sports Show Period."
livingnewdeal.org
Gulfport Casino and Muncipal Pier – Gulfport FL
The Works Progress Administration (WPA) built the Casino and Muncipal Pier in Gulfport FL. The marker on site states that, “The U.S. Department of the Interior has listed the Gulfport Casino in the National Register of Historic Places. This is the third such Casino on this location. The first fell in the 1921 hurricane; the second came down in the early 1930s. Using funds from the Works Progress Administration’s Civil Works Authority. Gulfport dedicated the Casino on December 1, 1935. A crowd of 1,200 people attended the dedication, which included a flag raising and a concert by the Florida Military Academy.
fox13news.com
Local group calling for changes after deadly pedestrian crashes
Three pedestrians were killed in three different incidents in Pinellas and Pasco counties Friday. One was a 15-year-old walking to his school bus while the two others were senior citizens. Safe streets advocates with Forward Pinellas were already scheduled to present to Clearwater city councilors on Monday, in hopes that they will sign on to a resolution, promising to take every step possible to help pedestrian and bike safety.
fox13news.com
More rescued beagles up for adoption in Sarasota
Over the weekend, more than a dozen beagles were adopted in Hillsborough County. Now, another group will soon be ready for adoption in Sarasota County.
Fossils Fuel Trespassing Wave at Florida Construction Site
Fossil hunters are risking criminal charges and injury by nosing around for a piece of the past
fox13news.com
South Florida man dies at Crescent Beach in Sarasota
SARASOTA, Fla. - The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a South Florida man died at Crescent Beach on Saturday afternoon. According to SCSO, deputies were called to the 1000 block of Seaside Drive at Crescent Beach shortly after noon for a report of a drowning. Deputies and...
Mysuncoast.com
Pine View School community mourns classmate killed following hit-and-run
OSPREY, Fla. (WWSB) - It was a solemn Monday morning for students and teachers heading into class at The Pine View School. “We’re all shocked, stunned, grieving. You didn’t have to know Lilly to understand the tragedy of this,” said Scott Wolfinger. He is a teacher at the school.
Longboat Observer
Trio of projects set to transform a portion of downtown Sarasota
Key takeaway: With three developments in the works, downtown Sarasota will see the arrival of hundreds of apartments and a host of new retailers over the next several years, bringing energy and vibrancy to the commercial district along Main Street. Core challenge: With so much new development, and so many...
Two People Die In High-Speed Ferrari Crash In Pinellas Park
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. – Two people died after driving their Ferrari head-on into another car on Sunday night. According to police, on Sunday at approximately 9:43 pm, officers and rescue personnel responded to the scene of a head-on crash on Bryan Dairy Rd. “Based on
