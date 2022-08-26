Recent Rains Provide Relief To Drought-Stricken Parts Of Texas

Texas appears on the road to recovery after this summer's heat and widespread drought.

Recent rains over the past two weeks have brought relief to the Lone Star State. The U.S. Drought Monitor tracked significant improvement week over week, especially in Central and North Texas . Those were two of the regions suffering from “extreme” conditions. Jeff Lindner , with the Harris County Flood Control District , says the rain has helped Southeast Texas as well.

“Very beneficial rainfall,” Lindner said. “We had it spread out over enough of a time that it was actually able to soak in. We didn’t have any significant flooding here.”

He adds the local water supply is in good shape. Lindner believes rains in the next few days are likely to replenish Lake Livingston.