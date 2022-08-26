Read full article on original website
KTVZ
Rum Creek Fire threatens over 7,000 structures in SW Oregon; task force from 6 C. Oregon fire depts. joins fight
GALICE, Ore. (AP) — The Rum Creek Fire in remote southwest Oregon has burned nearly 12,000 acres, or nearly 19 square miles, is threatening thousands of homes and is only about 1% contained. More than 1,300 firefighters are on scene, including a Central Oregon task force of 15 from six agencies.
clayconews.com
FATAL VEHICLE VERSUS PEDESTRIAN CRASH ON HIGHWAY 42 IN DOUGLAS COUNTY, OREGON
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Monday, August 29, 2022 at approximately 9:37 PM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on Highway 42 near milepost 75. The preliminary investigation revealed an eastbound Ford Escape, operated by Maranatha Singleton...
FOX Reno
Rum Creek now biggest fire in Oregon, surpassing 10,000 acres
PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — Following an explosive weekend of growth, the Rum Creek Fire, burning to the northwest of Grants Pass, has scorched 10,709 acres as of Monday morning and has virtually no containment. The fire started Aug. 17 when lightning moved across the region. Officials at the Northwest...
klcc.org
Rum Creek Fire grows to over 8,000 acres, no new evacuations
The wildfire is burning approximately 20 miles northwest of Grants Pass, along the Rogue River near the communities of Galice and Rand. Hot temperatures and shifting winds will increase fire risk in the coming days, according to Sandy Roberts, a public information officer with the Oregon State Fire Marshal's Office.
opb.org
Rum Creek Fire threatens more than 7,000 structures in Josephine County
The Rum Creek Fire in Josephine County has grown to nearly 12,000 acres and is only about 1% contained. Officials say the fire has destroyed one home and two structures. As of Tuesday morning, it was threatening 5,035 homes and more than 2,600 other structures, according to the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center.
oregontoday.net
Escaped Horse Cause Accident, Douglas Co., Aug. 29
ROSEBURG, Ore. – A horse escaped its pasture and ran into the path of an oncoming vehicle, causing a non-injury crash Saturday afternoon. On Saturday, August 27, 2022, at 2:20 p.m., 9-1-1 dispatchers received a report of a vehicle vs. horse accident in the 6800-block of Lookingglass Road. Deputies arrived on scene to find a 2016 Honda HRV which had been operated by 80-year-old Donna Morgan of Roseburg heavily damaged and a deceased 5-year-old stallion in the roadway. The investigation revealed three horses had escaped a nearby pasture and were observed running at a fast pace down a gravel driveway. One of the horses ran directly into the path of the oncoming Honda SUV, giving Morgan no time to react. Morgan was not injured and declined medical assistance. Roseburg Towing removed the totaled Honda from the scene. The owner of the horses was notified and made arrangements to remove the horse from the roadway. The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Lookingglass Fire Department and Bay Cities Ambulance.
oregontoday.net
theashlandchronicle.com
Oregon State Fire Marshal Mobilizes Additional Structural Resources to the Rum Creek Fire
The Rum Creek Fire in Josephine County is currently threatening lives, structures, and property as fire behavior continued to increase over the last few days. Saturday, the Oregon Office of State Marshal (OSFM) mobilized five (5) task forces and Crew 30, all of whom have arrived safely on scene to engage in firefighting operations on Rum Creek. These resources were mobilized from within Oregon through the Oregon Fire Mutual Aid System (OFMAS).
kqennewsradio.com
THREE DOLLAR GENERAL STORES REMAIN CLOSED, SUTHERLIN REOPENS
Three Dollar General stores in the area remain closed, after being shut down by Douglas County Building Department Director Bill Clemens in July. The Sutherlin location was allowed to reopen on Wednesday after electrical and permit issues were addressed. Information released by Douglas County government on Friday, said the closures...
kptv.com
Pedestrian dies on Highway 42 in Douglas County
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A woman was killed Monday night on Highway 42 near milepost 75 after she was hit by a car, according to Oregon State Police. Troopers were called to the scene after an eastbound Ford Escape hit a pedestrian, 59-year-old Laura Pennington, who was in the lane. Emergency personnel pronounced Pennington dead at the scene.
oregontoday.net
Scam on Douglas Co. Phones, Aug. 30
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. – It makes its rounds every few months. The phone rings, it is answered and the person on the other end of the telephone identifies themselves as a law enforcement officer and tells the person that they have missed jury duty, failed to pay some fines, or they have a warrant for their arrest. Eventually, the caller states it can be cleared up by paying fees or fines in the form of Western Union, pre-loaded debit cards or gift cards. HANG UP! IT IS A SCAM! The Sheriff’s Office has been receiving calls from members of the community reporting they have received such calls from people claiming to work for the Sheriff’s Office. Some names they are providing are actual names of Sheriff’s Office staff members. It is critically important for our community to be aware of these tactics and to share them with their friends and family members, especially those who may be vulnerable to falling victim to the scams, such as the elderly members of the community. “It is important for retailers to inform their staff members about the scam and to ask them to be watchful for people who may be making the transactions in relation to the scam”, said Lt. Brad O’Dell. Posting information about these scam tactics at cash registers or check-out points may also be helpful.Law Enforcement will not call people to let them know they have a warrant, rather they will make personal contact. If you believe you have fallen victim to this scam, please contact your local law enforcement agency.
mybasin.com
oregontoday.net
Attempt to Elude/Stolen Vehicle, Douglas Co., Aug. 29
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. – An Oakland man has been arrested after stealing a vehicle and leading deputies on a vehicle pursuit. On Friday, August 26, 2022, at approximately 6:30 am, 9-1-1 dispatchers received a report of a vehicle that had just been stolen from the S-Mart (8843 Old Highway 99N in Wilbur) while the owner was inside of the store. The vehicle, a 2007 Toyota Scion, was observed leaving westbound on Oak Hill Road. Law enforcement officers began combing the area in an attempt to locate the stolen vehicle. At approximately 7:22 am, a deputy spotted the vehicle traveling on Highway 38 near milepost 5 and initiated a traffic stop. The driver failed to pull over and accelerated in an attempt to elude. Another deputy was able to successfully deploy spike strips on the fleeing vehicle, causing at least one of the tires to deflate. The driver continued northbound onto Highway 101, still attempting to elude law enforcement for a short distance before crashing the vehicle. Deputies extinguished a small fire, but the driver, 22-year-old Isiah T. Arrant of Oakland, was trapped inside the vehicle. EMS and fire personnel were dispatched to the scene to extricate Arrant from the vehicle. He was transported to Lower Umpqua Hospital where he was assessed for injuries, which were determined to be minor. Arrant was taken into custody and lodged at the Douglas County Jail on the following charges: Attempt to Elude Police – Vehicle; Reckless Driving; Reckless Endangering; Resisting Arrest; Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle; Possession of a Stolen Vehicle; Probation Violation.
Ranchers, tribes, state officials clash over Shasta River water
A standoff over shutting down ranchers’ pumps signals a flareup of water wars as California is gripped by seemingly endless drought. “To hell with it. We’re starting the pumps,” one Siskiyou County rancher said.
KDRV
FireWatch: expanded, updated Rum Creek Fire evacuation orders reach I-5
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. -- The Josephine County Sheriff's Office is expanding its list of evacuation orders for the Rum Creek Fire in the Rand and Galice area. A Level 1 "Be Ready" evacuation notice reaches Interstate 5, shown on this map as of 11pm pacific time Sunday, August 28, 2022, including Hugo and the Grants Pass airport area.
Oregon governor invokes emergency act, authorities order evacuations amid 4,700-acre wildfire
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown (D) invoked the state’s Emergency Conflagration Act on Saturday after a massive fire erupted in southwest Oregon. The Rum Creek Fire poses a “threat to life, safety, and property,” according to Brown’s declaration, qualifying for additional resources provided by the state. “It...
KDRV
FireWatch: Rum Creek Fire community meeting set for Tuesday
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. -- The Rum Creek Fire Unified Command has a time set for a community meeting. It is set to start 6pm Tuesday, August 30, at North Valley High School at 6741 Monument Drive in Grants Pass. The meeting will be livestreamed via Facebook Live at https://www.facebook.com/rumcreekfire2022. Unified...
oregontoday.net
Hwy. 42 Fatal, Douglas Co., Aug. 29
On August 26, 2022 at approximately 12:53 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Hwy 42 near milepost 64. Preliminary investigation revealed a westbound brown Chevrolet pickup, operated by Bruce Wayne Tims (56) of Dillard, went into the ditch, through a fence and exited the roadway, into a tree. The vehicle came to an abrupt stop and was heavily damaged. Alcohol is believed to be a contributing factor to the crash. Tims sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. A passenger, Ronald Knowtt (48) of Drain, was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. OSP was assisted by Tenmile Fire Department and ODOT.
KDRV
Ashland police have a body and are looking for information
ASHLAND, Ore. -- The Ashland Police Department is looking for information today related to a weekend death discovery. It says that around 9:15am Saturday Ashland Police Department (APD) officers responding to a report of a dead person near the corner of Granite Street and High Street confirmed a corpse there.
mybasin.com
KCFD #1 Responds to Fire on Main Street
Klamath County Fire District 1 responded to a fire yesterday afternoon around 3pm in Klamath Falls at the Travelodge Motel on Main Street, where there were reports of smoke coming out of the laundry room. Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the laundry room and the fire was...
