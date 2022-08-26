Read full article on original website
1,800 horses removed from Nevada land under extreme drought
ELY – More than 1,800 horses were rounded up this month from parched rangeland in Elko and White Pine counties. When the gathering was planned earlier this year the population estimate on the Triple B Complex was 3,475 wild horses, excluding the 2022 foal crop. Bureau of Land Management officials say the region’s capacity to support horses and other mandated land uses is between 482 and 821 animals.
Regents may designate ‘Nevada State University’
A proposal to change the name of Nevada State College in Henderson to Nevada State University will come before the state Board of Regents when they meet in Elko on Sept. 9. According to the college, the renaming is “an effort to depict the four-year institution’s existing mission more accurately.” If passed, it would take effect July 1, 2023.
UNR, GBC ‘consolidation’ item on Regents' agenda
ELKO – University of Nevada, Reno President Brian Sandoval and Great Basin College President Joyce Helens will request approval next week from the Nevada Board of Regents to continue research “into what a closer alliance – a consolidation – between GBC and UNR would look like and require.”
Aug. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Elko
For the drive home in Elko: Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Elko Monday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 90. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 53 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 5 mph.
Elko man arrested in burglary of guns from home
ELKO – An Elko man who was once charged with attempted murder and has served four prison sentences in the last 10 years was arrested Saturday afternoon following a SWAT team standoff at a house in the tree streets. Cody Huff, 30, was arrested on charges of residential burglary,...
Ohio man jailed in Elko rape, kidnapping case
ELKO – An Ohio man was jailed Thursday on rape and kidnapping charges, more than a year after the Elko District Attorney’s Office filed a criminal complaint against him. The Elko Police Department was contacted on April 18, 2021, when a woman with her arms bound behind her back showed up at a neighbor’s apartment. Court records did not indicate the age of the alleged victim.
