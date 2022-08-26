The Bolshevik Revolution was a rebellion against the banks, the state, the royals, the industrial class, entrepreneurship, and individualism. The Bolsheviks saw everything as a class struggle wherein the working class (small blockers would say “the pleb”) was innately moral while essentially everyone else was evil due to their class. Their worldview assumed that all people should be assumed malicious until vetted as an ally, and upon confirmation would typically adopt (typically red) regalia to designate a commitment to the class as a whole and the communist struggle globally. Failure to pass various purity tests and assimilate with the reds was typically met with execution for being a class traitor.

ECONOMY ・ 1 HOUR AGO