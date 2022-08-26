Read full article on original website
Related
coingeek.com
Roche Freedman ‘intoxicating’ ties to Avalanche/Ava Labs exposed
The law firm that represented Ira Kleiman in his failed lawsuit against Dr. Craig Wright has been exposed as filing anti-competitive nuisance suits against blockchain rivals of Ava Labs. On August 26, the Crypto Leaks whistleblowers released their latest exposé, this one aimed at the Roche Freedman law firm and...
coingeek.com
Digital asset trading in UnionBank’s app part of broader future-proofing strategy
UnionBank of the Philippines became the first bank to offer digital asset trading services in the Philippines when it began testing the feature earlier this month. The bank has recently stated that the feature is a part of its strategy to future-proof itself through the metaverse. In an interview with...
coingeek.com
Reserve Bank of India governor says investors heeding warnings against investing in digital assets
The Reserve Bank of India’s timely warning to investors to be wary of digital assets has yielded results, said central bank governor Shaktikanta Das. In an interview with local media outlet ET Now, Das said that he is delighted with the outcome of the RBI’s warnings of risks in the digital assets market. The notice influences many investors not to invest or pull out of the market.
coingeek.com
India boasts of ‘115 million crypto investors’ and growing
People respond differently to things. Some instantly follow the lead and rules, while others protest or silently forge against the impositions and guidelines. A similar situation appears to be happening in India, where a recent survey indicated that there are almost 115 million digital currency investors in the country. These investors have either invested or are planning to invest in digital currencies soon. A majority of these investors fall between the age group of 18 and 60.
RELATED PEOPLE
coingeek.com
Red lasers, Red Revolution and Bitcoin
The Bolshevik Revolution was a rebellion against the banks, the state, the royals, the industrial class, entrepreneurship, and individualism. The Bolsheviks saw everything as a class struggle wherein the working class (small blockers would say “the pleb”) was innately moral while essentially everyone else was evil due to their class. Their worldview assumed that all people should be assumed malicious until vetted as an ally, and upon confirmation would typically adopt (typically red) regalia to designate a commitment to the class as a whole and the communist struggle globally. Failure to pass various purity tests and assimilate with the reds was typically met with execution for being a class traitor.
coingeek.com
The ‘SV’ in Bitcoin SV is only temporary: Joshua Henslee
Bitcoin thought leader Joshua Henslee recently released a new video about how the SV suffix in Bitcoin SV (BSV) is temporary and that the network will eventually be called Bitcoin. BSV will become known as Bitcoin as the network scales. Henslee begins by saying he knows what he’s saying is...
coingeek.com
The Bitcoin Association for BSV appoints two new ambassadors in India
Zug Switzerland, Tuesday 30 August 2022: The Bitcoin Association for BSV has appointed two new BSV Ambassadors as part of its global ambassador programme. Mallikarjun Karra and Parimal Priyadarshi join the ecosystem as ambassadors in India. The new ambassadors share experience in the blockchain industry and are a valuable part...
coingeek.com
nChain solves the ‘Back to Genesis’ problem for token verification on any blockchain
The ability to create unique digital tokens vastly expands a blockchain’s potential use cases. They range from NFTs and consumer loyalty tokens all the way up to property titles/deeds and central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) that could replace the world’s fiat currencies. However, so far, all token protocols...
IN THIS ARTICLE
coingeek.com
The unsecure Lightning Network as BTC’s layer 2 scaling protocol
This post originally appeared on ZeMing M. Gao’s website, and we republished with permission from the author. Read the full piece here. University of Illinois researchers have discovered a vulnerability in Bitcoin’s most popular second layer scaling protocol, the Lightning Network. Cosimo Sguanci and Anastasios Sidiropoulos published an academic paper describing a hypothetical attack based on a collusion of node operators. At the time of publication, they estimated that a coalition of 30 nodes could steal 750 bitcoin ($17 million). – Researchers discover critical Bitcoin Lightning Network vulnerability.
Comments / 0