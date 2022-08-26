Read full article on original website
Related
Sedalia Couple Arrested After Traffic Stop on Speeding Vehicle
A Sedalia couple got arrested Friday afternoon around 2:40 p.m., after Sedalia Police conducted a traffic stop at 32nd and Clinton Road on a speeding vehicle with a defective brake lamp. A computer check of the driver, 35-year-old Jeffrey Lockington of Sedalia, revealed he was driving while revoked. The passenger,...
Sweet Springs Woman Injured After Cobalt Becomes Airborne
A Sweet Springs woman was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Monday afternoon in Pettis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a northbound 2007 Chevy Cobalt, driven by 64-year-old Virginia Ulverg of Sweet Springs, was on Buncomb Road, north of Route OO (west of Houstonia) around 5:15 p.m., when she traveled off the left side of the roadway and struck a culvert. The Chevy then became airborne and struck a ditch before landing in a creek.
Sedalia Police Reports For August 29, 2022
This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Last Tuesday night, Officers responded to the 800 block of North New York Avenue for a report of an assault. When Officers arrived, a male involved was questioned. The male subject's information was given to Dispatch. Officers were informed the male had an active Failure to Appear warrant out of Pettis County on original charges of Stealing. Seth E. Hull, 34, of Sedalia, was arrested on the warrant pending a $71.50 cash only bond.
Revoked DWI Driver Had Two Juveniles In Car
On Wednesday morning just before 4 a.m., Sedalia Police observed a vehicle traveling on East 16th Street that was drifting back and forth. A traffic stop was conducted at 15th and Ingram. A computer check revealed that the driver, 26-year-old Berenise Carlos, of Sedalia, was driving while revoked. She also...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sedalia Man Arrested for DWI (Prior Offender), Driving While Suspended
On Aug. 18 at around 9:30 p.m., Sedalia Police responded to East Hardee's, 715 E. Broadway, for a report of an intoxicated driver. Upon arrival, the suspected driver was leaving the parking lot. A traffic stop was conducted at 10th and Montgomery. Investigation revealed that the driver, 53-year-old Bruce Jules...
Sedalia Man Arrested After Brief Chase
Sedalia Police conducted a subject check on a wanted person at 5th and Emmet Avenue Friday at 1:45 p.m. But when contact was made the subject fled on foot, but was caught a short distance away, where methamphetamine was found on his person. 24-year-old Barry C. Rivera of Sedalia was...
Camdenton Woman Injured in LOTO Boating Accident
A Camdenton woman was injured in a boating accident that occurred Sunday on the Big Niangua at Lake of the Ozarks. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a downstream 28-foot 2002 Chapparal SSI 280, driven by 72-year-old George R. Weber of Camdenton, was at the .2 mile marker of the Big Niangua around 6:45 p.m., when the boat struck a large wake, causing 70-year-old Debra A. Weber to impact the vessel, injuring her back.
Alleged Car Thief Arrested in Clinton
On Wednesday, Aug. 24, early in the morning, Clinton Police Officers received a report of a stolen vehicle from Clinton Convenience Store at 115 North Second Street. The vehicle had been left running and unattended. Surveillance footage captured the theft and provided a description of a suspect and a suspect vehicle.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Vandals Hit Salvation Army HVAC Units, Causing $5200 in Damage
Vandals struck the Sedalia Salvation Army, 1200 East Broadway, sometime over the weekend. According to a Sedalia Police report on Monday morning, someone damaged three air conditioning units and drained the Freon out of them. The estimated value to fix the air conditioners was set at $5,200. Magen Hudson, director...
Clinton Man Arrested on Suspicion of First Degree Murder
Clinton Police Officers responded to a residence in the 400 Block of Louise Avenue Saturday, Aug. 27 around 6:15 p.m., for a report of a shooting. A 28-year-old female victim was found inside the residence, deceased from apparent multiple gunshot wounds. She was identified as Ashton Christine Alexander, a resident...
Sedalia Public Library to Observe National Library Card Month
September is National Library Card Month, and the Sedalia Public Library, 311 W. 3rd Street, is offering free library cards, regardless of where you live. Participants must bring proof of address and an ID card. The first 50 people who come in for their library card for the first time...
Hughesville Couple Injured in ATV Crash
A Hughesville couple were injured in an ATV crash that occurred Wednesday morning in Pettis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2018 Kubota ATV, driven by 69-year-old Michael R. Cornine, was traveling through a cattle field on private property off US 65, 400 feet south of Shannon Road around 9:30 a.m., when it struck a drainage ditch and the Kubota abruptly stopped, ejecting Cornine and his passenger, 60-year-old Jenny L. Cornine, both of Hughesville.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
From Clinton Police: Don’t Leave Your Car Running and Unattended
Police officers and departments everywhere tell us never to leave our cars running unattended. Why? Because most car thefts are crimes of opportunity. In the time it takes you to hop into the mini-mart for a cup of coffee or a pack of smokes, a thief can hop in your car and take off with it. The following item from The Clinton, Missouri Police Department Facebook page proves it.
Pettis County Sheriff’s Reports For August 23, 2022
This article is compiled from reports issued by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office. Early Tuesday morning, Deputies conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the area of Main and Washington in Sedalia. Enrique Canseco, 29, of Sedalia, was placed under arrest for Driving While Revoked. Canseco was transported to the Pettis County Jail where he was booked and released.
SFCC To Host Merit Badge College For Boy Scouts of America
State Fair Community College will host its first-ever Merit Badge College for the Boy Scouts of America on Sept. 24 in Sedalia. The camp is an opportunity for scouts, both male and female, to earn merit badges in animal and plant science, robotics, welding, auto maintenance, dentistry, health care, citizenship, and more.
Two Juveniles Injured in ATV Rollover
Two children were injured in an ATV accident that occurred Sunday night in Benton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that southbound 2020 Kawasaki Mule, driven by an 11-year-old male from Lincoln, was on Zion Church Road, north of Hensen Avenue around 7:45 p.m., when the ATV began to skid, crossed the center of the roadway, the driver overcorrected and the ATV crossed back over the center, then ran off the right side of the road and overturned.
Sedalia Man Arrested on Warrants After Crash
Sedalia Police responded to a motor vehicle crash near 3050 South Limit at 12:02 p.m. Saturday. A computer check of the driver, 24-year-old Phoenix Masyn Painter-Torres, of Sedalia, was wanted on two active warrants. One was failure to appear out of Moniteau County on an original charge of exceeding the posted speed limit by 16 mph. The other was a failure to appear out of Pettis County on an original charge of exceeding the posted speed limit by 6 – 10 mph.
One Killed, Three Injured In LOTO Boat Crash
A Byrnes Mill man was killed and three others injured in a boating accident that occurred Saturday at Lake of the Ozarks. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a westbound 2004 Four Winns boat, piloted by 63-year-old Roy T. Jackson of Edwards, was on Lake of the Ozarks at the 69 mile marker on the main channel around 9 p.m., when Jackson failed to keep a proper lookout and struck a rock bluff.
Gunshot Wound Sparks Drug Trafficking Investigation In Clinton
The Clinton Police Department reports that a possible self-inflicted gunshot wound victim has sparked a drug trafficking investigation. This is according to a post on the Clinton Missouri Police Department Facebook page. Clinton Police were advised of a possible self-inflicted gunshot wound victim that had gone to the Golden Valley...
Funeral Announcements for August 26, 2022
A Celebration of Life for Jennifer Ann Busing, 50, of Sedalia, will be held at 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26, at Heckart Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. until service time Friday at the funeral home. Mass of Christian Burial for Constance D. “Connie” (Crouch) Prenger...
KSIS Radio 1050 AM
Sedalia, MO
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
KSIS Radio 1050 AM has the best news and sports coverage for Sedalia, Missouri. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0