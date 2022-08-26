Read full article on original website
Rocky and College of Idaho Football set new game time for Saturday
BILLINGS, Mont., Aug 29, 2022- In an abundance of caution, Rocky Mountain College and College of Idaho have agreed to move the start time for Saturday’s football game to 11:30 a.m. (MST) due to a high heat index forecasted in Billings for Saturday afternoon. Gates for Saturday’s game at...
GNAC salutes Montana State Billings' Christine Funk in volleyball
Montana State Billings' sophomore Christine Funk was selected Monday as the volleyball defensive player of the week in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference. She averaged 4.79 digs per set in the Yellowjackets' four wins. Funk opened with a 25-dig performance in Friday's five-set win over MSU Moorhead. Funk had double-digit...
Start time adjusted for Rocky Mountain College home football opener Saturday
BILLINGS — The start time for the College of Idaho at Rocky Mountain College Frontier Conference football game on Saturday has been adjusted. Kickoff for the game between the two 1-0 teams will now be at 11:30 a.m. It will be the home opener for Rocky, which won its...
The 4th annual Yellowstone Food Truck Battle
BILLINGS, Mont. - The Magic City saw the fourth annual Yellowstone Food Truck Battle this weekend. Forty food trucks gathered, not only to compete for the title of best food truck in Yellowstone County for 2022, but also to raise money for veterans. Rene Cartelli, Committee Chair of the Food...
One man detained, one man hospitalized after high-speed crash near Billings
The following is a press release from the Montana Highway Patrol:. BILLINGS, Mont. - The Montana Highway Patrol (MHP) is currently investigating an incident east of Billings on Interstate 94 near the Huntley exit. At 08:39 A.M. a Sergeant with the Montana Highway Patrol observed a grey sedan traveling east through a construction zone at 95 mph in a 55 mph speed zone in a reckless manner cutting off other vehicles. The suspect vehicle would not yield to law enforcement and was driving at a speed of 150 mph when the driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed. The vehicle caught on fire and a male exited the vehicle and began running. The MHP Trooper was able to rescue a passenger that was still in the vehicle before the vehicle became completely engulfed in flames. This male was transported to a Billings hospital with critical injuries. MHP was assisted by the Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office with deputies and air support as well as an officer with Motor Carrier Services. After a perimeter was established the suspect that ran was apprehended without incident. This investigation is still active at this time.
Rocky kicker Austin Drake singled out by Frontier Conference in football
Football players from Rocky Mountain College, Carroll College and Montana Tech were recognized on Monday as players of the week in the Frontier Conference. Jet Campbell, senior quarterback at Tech; Tucker Jones, redshirt sophomore linebacker at Carroll; and Austin Drake, redshirt sophomore kicker at Rocky were singled out for their performances during opening weekend.
Montana State releases depth chart for season-opening Gold Rush game
BOZEMAN — The Montana State football team's first depth chart of the 2022 season was released on Monday, six days before MSU's annual Gold Rush game. The Bobcats have 12 first-string offensive and defense players who started multiple games last season, including quarterback Tommy Mellott. The sophomore from Butte became the starter during last year's Football Championship Subdivision playoff opener, so Saturday's season opener against McNeese State at Bobcat Stadium will be his first regular season start. He was mainly a special teams player at this point last year and even played some wide receiver.
Stolen firefighting gear recovered in Billings
UPDATE: The fire department recovered the red duffel with stolen equipment on Monday. The City of Billings says the bag was found in a random backyard a quarter of a mile away from where it was taken. A woman watching over her neighbor’s house while they are out of town...
'We feel unseen:' Documentary about parent caregivers coming to Billings
BILLINGS, Mont. - A documentary about parent caregivers for children with complex medical conditions is coming to Billings. . It will be shown on September 14, at 5:30 p.m. at the Lockwood High School auditorium. Parent caregiver and advocate Jamie Buechler was instrumental in bringing the film to Billings. She...
