Utah State

cachevalleydaily.com

Logan and Rich school districts ranked as among “Least Equitable” in Utah

LOGAN – A recent study of 12,876 school districts across the country, including districts throughout Utah and Idaho, examined average household income and expenditures for public elementary and secondary schools per pupil to find which states and districts were the most equitable. It found that, as a state, Utah has the 20th most equitable school districts in the U.S. overall while Idaho is ranked 40th, but some districts within the states rank better than others.
LOGAN, UT
travelawaits.com

7 Amazing Restaurants To Try In Ogden, Utah

My husband and I finished a year of full-time RVing in Ogden, Utah. Ogden, the first settlement in Utah, is 10 miles east of the Great Salt Lake and 35 miles north of Salt Lake City. If you are a snow skier, you probably recognize the name Ogden as it is the gateway of Powder Mountain and Snowbasin ski resorts. Ogden is continually growing and thriving, and they have a great food scene. Here are the seven amazing restaurants we tried in Ogden, Utah, on our travels and what we had from each. My list falls in the order of which we ate there.
OGDEN, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Summer isn’t over: record breaking heat in Utah this week

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah will see four to five triple digits degree days this week. Since the heat won’t stop, summer may not either. The National Weather Service may keep counting our triple-digit days after the end of august. The National Weather Service usually consider summer over...
UTAH STATE
95 Rock KKNN

The Navajo Skinwalkers of Colorado’s Four Corners Region

Over the years, many subjects have made their presence known in American folklore. We've all heard of things like Bigfoot, the Chupacabra, and partially thanks to modern cinema, La Llorona. However, there is another mythical creature with origins in parts of Colorado that is just as terrifying, if not more so, and that is the legend of the Navajo Skinwalkers.
COLORADO STATE
ABC4

The Justice Files: 40-years and still counting

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Utah) – Forty-years have passed and two families are still waiting for answers. Joyce Tina Gallegos and Gabrielle DiStefano were both murdered days apart in August 1982. Weber County authorities eventually discovered their bodies. They were shot to death. “She went missing and we knew something was wrong because without her […]
WEBER COUNTY, UT
KPVI Newschannel 6

Counties with the oldest homes in Utah

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the oldest homes in Utah using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

Rent increases are taking over Utah’s housing market

SALT LAKE CITY — Some prospective first-time home buyers have been forced back into the rental market due to high prices. As a result, the extra competition for rentals has caused a spike in rent costs. According to a Redfin report, rent prices have jumped 14% in Salt Lake...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Camper trailer sparks in flames in Davis County

KAYSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – The Kaysville Fire Department responded early Tuesday morning to a camper trailer fire in Davis County. As crews were responding to the fire around 12:59 a.m., the caller reported the fire has spread into a barn, and hay was currently engulfed in flames. Automatic aid was received from the Layton City […]
DAVIS COUNTY, UT
utahstories.com

Riverbed Ranch Utah: A Cult, or Utah’s First and Only Farm Steading Community?

If you’ve ever thought of leaving the rat race for an off-grid life, here’s your chance. There is an unincorporated community tucked away in northern Juab County, where modern families can trade a life of gridlock, utility bills and grocery shopping for a life of self-reliance and cooperation with like-minded folks in an agrarian desert paradise.
JUAB COUNTY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Ogden officers entertain lost kiddo while locating his mom

OGDEN, Utah, Aug. 30, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Two Ogden Police officers took some time recently to reassure and entertain a youngster who had become separated from his mother. “Officer Chen and Officer Sanford take a moment to entertain a lost child who was looking for his mom. The...
OGDEN, UT
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Man pinned by tree during camping trip recovering in Utah

BOISE, Idaho — The McDermott family did not expect their ninth camping trip of the season to end in tragedy. “I just heard what sounded like a thunderclap,” Nicole McDermott said. “And I opened the camper door … then saw the tree on the ground and just heard people screaming saying Brian's under there.”
ksl.com

'Milestone' reached with 1st segment of Utah's newest bus rapid transit system set to debut

OGDEN — The first segment of a new rapid transit system is ready to roll. Weber State University students and staff participated in a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday to celebrate the launch of the new Wildcat Shuttle, an on-campus segment of the Ogden Express that's currently under construction in other parts of the city. The service itself begins on Monday, offering bus service every 10 minutes at three stations from 6:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. through six all-electric buses.
OGDEN, UT
cachevalleydaily.com

Iris LaDonna McMichael Eborn

February 12, 1946 – August 28, 2022 (age 76) Iris LaDonna McMichael Eborn of Logan, Utah died at the age of seventy -six of Pancreatic Cancer on August 28, 2022. She was surrounded by her eternal husband Bart and their loving family. Iris was born February 12, 1946 in Macon Georgia to Rupert Lee McMichael Sr. and Ethel Oleana Potter McMichael. She was the youngest of six children.
LOGAN, UT

