As drivers make their way out to begin a new work week the City of Danville is encouraging motorists driving on east bound 58 coming into town from the west to pay attention as more resurfacing will be taking place this week. This new round of paving will tie into the stretch just recently completed and will begin around the city limits near Westover Drive continuing until just west of Vandola Road. At least one lane shall remain open, but it will cause delays and additional congestion. This portion of the project being completed by APAC-Atlantic Inc. Is slated to be finished by Friday weather permitting. The city is encouraging motorists to slow down, allow for more travel time, or consider an alternate route.

1 DAY AGO