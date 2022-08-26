ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Judge orders DOJ to release redacted Mar-a-Lago affidavit

By Kenny Stancil
Salon
Salon
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IgJpe_0hW9ROC700

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely.

A federal judge in Florida on Thursday ordered the U.S. Department of Justice to release a redacted version of the affidavit used to justify the Federal Bureau of Investigation's August 8 search of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart instructed the Justice Department to publish the document by noon ET on Friday. The judge's order came just hours after federal prosecutors gave him a sealed copy of the affidavit with proposed redactions.

The DOJ's warrant to search Trump's Palm Beach mansion was approved by Reinhart earlier this month, and a redacted version was made public in the aftermath of the FBI's search. It revealed that Trump is under investigation for potential violations of the Espionage Act, obstruction of justice, and unlawful removal of government records.

An inventory of seized materials shows that the DOJ, which was

to recover classified documents related to nuclear weapons, retrieved 27 boxes of White House records from Mar-a-Lago, including some labeled "top secret."

The affidavit, as Reuters explained, "is a sworn statement outlining the evidence that gave the Justice Department probable cause to seek a search warrant."

After Trump and his GOP allies disparaged the FBI's search as a politically motivated "witch hunt"—setting off a firestorm of violent threats and actions from far-right extremists—Attorney General Merrick Garland took the rare step of asking the court to unseal parts of the warrant along with the accompanying property receipt.

The DOJ declined to publish the affidavit, however, arguing that doing so would jeopardize its ongoing investigation, discourage witness cooperation, and risk the disclosure of classified information.

In response, a coalition of media organizations filed a legal challenge in a bid to get portions of the document released.

Reinhart previously indicated that he doesn't believe the entire affidavit needs to remain sealed. At a hearing last week, he asked the DOJ to give him a copy with proposed redactions, adding that he would allow prosecutors to appeal if they disagree with the version he puts forth.

Comments / 0

Related
Vice

Trump’s Latest Courtroom Blunder Is Wild—Even for Trump

Former President Donald Trump has pulled plenty of odd moves in the courtroom over the course of his turbulent career. Even by those standards, his latest legal filing is pretty out there. On Monday, Trump’s attorneys asked a Florida judge to freeze the government’s review of documents seized by the...
POTUS
Salon

Trump's threats of riots and violence show he's desperate, knows legal case is weak

It appears that we are in for another week of pins and needles waiting for court filings in the case of Donald Trump's stolen classified documents which prompted the FBI to get them to a safe place away where odd wandering MAGA fans and foreign spies can't get to them. The affidavit for the warrant was released last week and showed that the government had tried for months to get Trump to give the documents back and he either lied saying everything had been returned or made fatuous excuses as to why the government had no claim to them.
POTUS
HuffPost

Trump Reacts To Mar-A-Lago Affidavit In Angry Social Media Screed

Former President Donald Trump greeted the Friday release of a heavily redacted affidavit used to secure a search warrant for his Mar-a-Lago home earlier this month with his usual dose of anger, misdirection and falsehoods. In a post on Truth Social, his fledgling ― and reportedly floundering ― social media...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Salon

Trump launches Truth Social attack on judge after DOJ releases partial Mar-a-Lago affidavit

The Justice Department on Friday released a partially redacted version of the affidavit that prompted the FBI's raid on Mar-a-Lago. The legal affidavit, which was used to secure the search warrant on Mar-a-Lago, suggested that human source intelligence, Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act and signals intelligence and other highly sensitive documents were found among boxes of documents stored at former President Donald Trump's residence.
POTUS
Salon

Donald Trump Jr. shares meme of his dad's crotch

In the hours following the Justice Department's release of a partially redacted version of the affidavit that kicked off the FBI's raid on Mar-a-Lago, Trump and key figures in his circle sounded off reactions. Trump himself took to Truth Social to rant "Affidavit heavily redacted!!! . . . Nothing mentioned...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Merrick Garland
Person
Donald Trump
Salon

Biden White House pulls a "this you" tweet on Marjorie Taylor Greene's past PPP loan

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images) Republicans who have spent the past 24 hours freaking out over President Joe Biden's announcement of a limited college debt jubilee for some Americans are now being met with receipts of their own hypocrisy. The official White House Twitter account is calling out specific Republican congressmen who saw Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans during the height of the COVID pandemic completely forgiven.
POTUS
Salon

Trump's followers are delusional and dangerous — but don't call them hypocrites

Throughout his presidency and beyond, Donald Trump has proven to be a public menace, quite possibly the most dangerous person in the world. His evident crimes and other acts of perfidy, both as president and subsequently, are almost too numerous to list: collusion with a hostile foreign power to subvert an election, conspiracy to obstruct justice, a coup attempt that involved a terrorist attack on the Capitol, incitements to political violence, fraudulent claims and conspiracy theories about election fraud, democide through willful negligence and corruption during the pandemic, using the office of the president to personally enrich himself, and extortion or blackmail against the leaders of Ukraine, possibly leading to the Russian invasion.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doj#Mar A Lago#Fbi#Classified Information#Politics Courts#Politics State#The Justice Department#White House#Reuters#Gop
Salon

“One of the worst offenders”: Palin spreads more misinformation than any GOP candidate, study shows

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. During the George W. Bush and Barack Obama years, many Republicans steered clear of far-right conspiracy theorist Alex Jones and Infowars. Even Bill O'Reilly, then a Fox News host, was overtly contemptuous of Jones. But during Donald Trump's presidency, Infowars was granted White House press credentials; the Trump White House treated Infowars much more respectfully than it treated CNN or the New York Times. Conspiracy theorists, once shunned by Republicans, became much more accepted in the GOP — and some Republican members of Congress, including Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Rep. Lauren Boebert, have promoted QAnon conspiracy theories.
ELECTIONS
Salon

Don't celebrate the Espionage Act — even applied to Donald Trump, it's a dreadful law

It's front-page news that FBI agents raided former Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in connection with an investigation into the potential mishandling of classified documents. Even more jaw-dropping, the unsealed search warrant and partially redacted supporting affidavit show that Trump under investigation for removal or destruction of records, obstruction of justice and potential violations of the Espionage Act, a draconian law that criminalizes the unauthorized retention or disclosure of national defense information (whether classified or not) if it could be used to harm the United States or benefit a foreign nation.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
NewsBreak
Nuclear Weapons
Salon

Ex-FBI official worried Trump exposed secrets: “Every competent" spy agency targeted Mar-a-Lago

Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping walk together at the Mar-a-Lago estate in West Palm Beach, Florida, April 7, 2017. (Getty/Jim Watson) According to the former deputy Assistant Director of the FBI's Counterintelligence Division, a myriad of foreign intelligence services were, and still are, focused on getting access to Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort which makes the shocking revelation that he kept top secret documents there even more disturbing.
POTUS
Salon

Florida GOP primary loser Laura Loomer declares herself a winner: “I actually am the congresswoman"

Laura Loomer waits backstage during a "Demand Free Speech" rally on Freedom Plaza on July 6, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Stephanie Keith/Getty Images) Failed Trump-loving congressional candidate Laura Loomer isn't just refusing to concede despite her clear loss to incumbent Rep. Daniel Webster, R-Fla. -- she's declaring herself the true elected representative of Florida's 11th Congressional District.
FLORIDA STATE
Salon

Salon

New York City, NY
154K+
Followers
18K+
Post
59M+
Views
ABOUT

Salon has driven the national conversation since 1995 through its fearless journalism and, more recently, original video, distributed across Salon.com, social media, news platforms and mobile apps. Salon’s award-winning content reaches an audience of approximately 10 million monthly unique visitors. Salon covers breaking news, politics, entertainment, culture, and technology through investigative reporting, commentary, criticism, and provocative personal essays. Our articles and original videos bring a variety of voices to the discussion and make the conversation smarter.

 https://www.salon.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy