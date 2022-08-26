Read full article on original website
Netflix Has A New Most Popular Series Just Days After Release
Netflix is churning out the news thick and fast this week. The streaming service’s upcoming BioShock film has finally landed a director and screenwriter and is set to start filming very soon, and we now know that the Horizon Zero Dawn TV series will in fact feature Aloy and is being led by The Umbrella Academy’s showrunner. Of course, it’s not just news that Netflix is churning out, it’s content too - and one new series has skyrocketed up the global trending chart.
Netflix's 'Resident Evil’ Series Cast Have Reacted To The Show Being Cancelled
We’re on the precipice of entering the golden-age of video games adaptations, but we’re not quite there yet. The first teaser for HBO’s upcoming The Last of Us series looks hugely promising, as do these on-set photos from Amazon’s Fallout project. One series that failed to deliver though was Netflix’s Resident Evil. The show was torn apart by viewers and it’s now been cancelled after just one season.
ComicBook
Resident Evil Star Lance Reddick Responds to Netflix Cancelation
Resident Evil actor Lance Reddick has posted a video in response to Netflix's cancelation of the TV series. The Resident Evil series is one of the most influential franchises in gaming, so naturally, it only made sense for Hollywood to want to ride Capcom's gravy train to the box office and streamers. Film adaptations started releasing in the early 2000s to mixed reviews, but immense commercial success, particularly overseas. The films would eventually be rebooted with a more direct adaptation of the games in 2021, but it failed to make a splash. Netflix then decided to take a crack at the series with a show that existed within the world of the games, serving as a bit of a sequel to Resident Evil 5 with Albert Wesker in the lead role.
Resident Evil Fan Film Starring Original Chris Redfield Actor Looks Fantastic
Resident Evil has spawned plenty of film and TV adaptations over the years, the most recent of which has left fans feeling somewhat underwhelmed. Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City perfectly honoured the series’ first two games yet lacked the polish to truly relaunch the Resident Evil film franchise, and then there’s Netflix’s Resident Evil TV show which was a certified flop. It turns out though, there’s a new fan film on the way - and it looks incredible.
'Days Gone' Devs Are Really Unhappy With Supposed Movie Casting
In case you missed it, it was recently reported that Bend Studio’s 2019 action-adventure, Days Gone, will apparently be getting its own movie adaptation. Not bad for a game that apparently wasn’t considered to have sold well enough (despite matching Ghost of Tsushima’s sale numbers, confusingly). Take...
QAnon Conspiracy Theorists Are Going Bonkers Over Anne Heche’s Death
Don’t Let This Flop is released Wednesdays on all audio streaming platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, Stitcher and more. Last week, the actress Anne Heche died at the age of 53 after a devastating car crash in her Los Angeles neighborhood. Heche was a celebrated actor with film credits like Six Days, Seven Nights and Donnie Brasco under her belt, and had also turned in acclaimed performances in shows like Men in Trees and Hung. Yet her accomplishments had consistently been overshadowed by two things: her three-year relationship with Ellen DeGeneres in the late 1990s; her struggles with...
Collider
‘Possum’ Is a Nightmare-Fueled Movie That Deserves a Bigger Audience
One film that deserved a wider theatrical release was Possum. Matthew Holness' debut had an extremely limited theatrical release in both the UK and U.S., and the total gross was $33,225. Holness' deeply disturbing movie is an incredibly brave film and challenging to make a film with so little dialogue and arguably, next to no plot, reminiscent of Stalker's repetitiveness, pace, and creeping uncanny dread.
Popculture
Florence Pugh Continues to Distance Herself From 'Don't Worry Darling' as Movie's Release Nears
Florence Pugh is reportedly limiting her involvement in the press for Don't Worry Darling. According to The Wrap, this may be an indication that the actress has had a falling out with director Olivia Wilde, though no indication has been made clear yet. The outlet reached out to three executives...
ComicBook
Hellraiser: Original Pinhead Actor Weighs in on Female Casting for Hulu Reboot
Actor Doug Bradley helped bring the iconic villain "Pinhead" to life in eight Hellraiser films, but with a new take on the material coming to Hulu, it means a new performer is stepping into the shows of the demonic figure. During a recent appearance at Silver Scream Con, per Bloody Disgusting, Bradley offered his thoughts on the new casting, praising Clayton's work on the Netflix series Sense8 and also seeming supportive of the concept overall, given that the Hellraiser franchise has a history of pushing the horror genre in exciting new directions. The new Hellraiser will debut on Hulu on October 7th.
Polygon
The Invitation is a waste of perfectly good evil vampires
Vampires are cinema’s most malleable monsters. They can sparkle, skateboard, yell “bat”, or do gymnastics, all while fulfilling their bloodsucking duties. In the horror movie The Invitation, vampires take on their more familiar role as society’s rich and powerful, as an unlucky human guest joins them for the weekend. The Invitation comes from director Jessica M. Thompson (The Light of the Moon), and while it pulls inspiration from several recent and successful out-of-place houseguest horror movies like Get Out and Ready or Not, The Invitation never manages to be scary, and it hides its vampires behind a lifeless love story.
Jurassic World Director Opens Up About An R-Rated Franchise
Earlier this year, the Jurassic World trilogy concluded with the release of Jurassic World: Dominion, which went down, uh, slightly poorly, to say the least. With a critic rating of just 30% on Rotten Tomatoes, it’s the worst rated movie of the entire Jurassic Park/World franchise. Take a look...
PlayStation VR2 Given Release Window By Sony
Earlier this year, apparently too many people at Sony heard “if the PS VR is so good, why don’t they make a PS VR2?”, because that’s exactly what they’ve decided to call their upcoming, upgraded VR technology. The VR2 promises a “true next-gen experience” and a greater sense of immersion - players will apparently be able to experience a heightened range of sensations.
‘House of the Dragon’ Episode 3 Teaser Trailer Reveals Prince Aegon, a Time Jump, and the War in the Stepstones
House of the Dragon Season 1 Episode 2 “The Rogue Prince” showed us just how fractured the Targaryen family has become in this era of Game of Thrones. The second episode of the HBO show had Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) stealing a dragon egg for attention, Viserys (Paddy Considine) struggling to communicate with his heir and daughter, and Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock) feeling betrayed by the reveal that her best friend Alicent (Emily Carey) was going to marry her dad!
'The Batman 2' Seemingly Confirmed With Robert Pattinson And Director Both Returning
Well, this is a relief. Just recently, it was reported that despite the film’s success, a sequel to The Batman still hadn’t been given the green light by Warner Bros. Apparently, although the director Matt Reeves had already commenced work on it, it was said that it’d be years before we actually saw it release (assuming it was given that all-important green light).
'GTA 5' Story Mode Can Now Be Played In Co-Op Multiplayer
Grand Theft Auto V's single-player story is now multiplayer thanks to a new mod from a team of creators who wanted to cause chaos in Los Santos without having chaos caused for them in the Online mode. Though Grand Theft Auto V is now nine whole years old, there are...
Netflix Releases First Glimpse of Evan Peters as Jeffrey Dahmer, and Fans Are ‘Concerned’ About the Actor’s Mental Health
Fans of Evan Peters are concerned about the actor’s mental health after Netflix shared the first look of Peters as Jeffrey Dahmer.
‘The Patient’: Alan Strauss Makes Grave Mistakes in Episodes 1 and 2
A recap of the first two episodes of Hulu's 'The Patient' starring Steve Carell and Domhnall Gleeson: 'Intake' and 'Alan Learns to Meditate.'
George R. R. Martin Reveals How Many Seasons Of Game Of Thrones He Wanted
Ah, 2019, a simpler time. A time before 2020, and a year in which we were still getting new episodes of Game of Thrones. Well, for a while, anyway - the show’s eighth and final season wrapped up in May that year, and to this day, continues to court controversy. I genuinely don’t think a single week passes by without the GAMINGbible team erupting into a heated debate over whether it was good or not (if you were to ask our dear journalist Kate Harrold, she’d undoubtably tell you that, yes, yes it is).
hypebeast.com
Take a First Look at Chris Hemsworth In 'Mad Max' Prequel 'Furiosa'
After being confirmed to portray the main villain in the upcoming Mad Max: Fury Road prequel Furiosa back in March, fans of the franchise can finally take a first look at Chris Hemsworth‘s character thanks to new set images that have surfaced. As you can see below, the Thor actor takes on a very different look from the roles he’s portrayed so far, with long gray hair running down over his shoulders as well as a large beard on his face. Of course, he’s also dressed in the heavy-metal-styled post-apocalyptic aesthetic that’s signature to the Mad Max series.
Fans Divided Over Music Choice For New 'The Rings Of Power' Trailer
Everyone stay calm, but The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is almost upon us. The all-new Amazon Prime Video series, set thousands of years before Frodo’s adventures in The Lord of the Rings, is set to release in under two weeks time, and just in case you weren’t excited enough, a new trailer has been revealed. Spoiler alert - it’s looking pretty epic.
