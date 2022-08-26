ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yo Gotti
thesource.com

Irv Gotti Vows To Not Answer Anymore Questions About Ashanti

Irv Gotti became the talk of the internet following his Drink Champs interview earlier this month. The Murder Inc. founder had used the episode to basically talk about his relationship and escapades with Ashanti, ultimately admitting that he was hurt by her and still hasn’t gotten over it. Irv...
CELEBRITIES
thesource.com

[WATCH] Nicki Minaj Performs Nine-Song Medly and Accepts Video Vanguard Award at MTV VMAs

With a marathon nine-song performance on her “Barbie Dream House” stage, international superstar Nicki Minaj was celebrated with MTV’s coveted Video Vanguard Award. Minaj’s set included the hits “All Things Go,” “Roman’s Revenge,” “Monster,” “Beez in the Trap,” “Chun-Li,” “Moment 4 Life,” “Super Bass,” “Anaconda,” and the world premiere of her brand-new song, “Super Freaky Girl.”
CELEBRITIES
thesource.com

Nicki Minaj, Jack Harlow & Bad Bunny Steal The Show the 2022 VMAs

The 2022 VMAs were a night to remember. The night began and ended with iconic moments from Nicki Minaj, Jack Harlow, Bad Bunny, and more. Jack Harlow opened up the show as the captain of a superstar-seated “First Class” flight that featured Lil Nas X, Saucy Santana, Chloe Bailey Harlow’s bromancer, Druski, and more. He later stepped out onto the VMA stage in Prudential Center and introduced Fergie as a surprise guest. The “Glamorous” singer took the stage to perform her 2006 hit, which is used to sample Harlow hit single. Both songs topped the Billboard Hot 100 charts.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy