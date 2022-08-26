The 2022 VMAs were a night to remember. The night began and ended with iconic moments from Nicki Minaj, Jack Harlow, Bad Bunny, and more. Jack Harlow opened up the show as the captain of a superstar-seated “First Class” flight that featured Lil Nas X, Saucy Santana, Chloe Bailey Harlow’s bromancer, Druski, and more. He later stepped out onto the VMA stage in Prudential Center and introduced Fergie as a surprise guest. The “Glamorous” singer took the stage to perform her 2006 hit, which is used to sample Harlow hit single. Both songs topped the Billboard Hot 100 charts.

