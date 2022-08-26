Read full article on original website
Pound The Alarm: Nicki Minaj Returns To VMAs With Gloriously Raunchy Performance
The “Super Freaky Girl” rapper's performance was worth the wait.
thesource.com
Ari Fletcher Responds to Moneybagg Yo Break Up Rumors: ‘Happy, Paid and Single!’
Ari Fletcher is officially single. After social media buzzed about the status of Fletcher and now ex-bae, Moneybagg Yo, she issued a brief yet clarifying statement online. “Happy, paid and single! Ready for everything new!” she wrote online. The tweet came after Moneybagg Yo was on hand at her...
thesource.com
SOURCE LATINO: MTV VMA ‘Artist of the Year’ Bad Bunny Delivers ‘Titi Me Pregunto’ Performance from Yankee Stadium
Bad Bunny is HIM. The Un Vernao Sin Ti rapper and megastar hosted the New York stop of his tour at an insanely packed Yankee Stadium. Pulling double duty, Bad Bunny let MTV join his world, bringing the visuals of his stunning live set to the VMAs. The remote performance...
thesource.com
Irv Gotti Says His Stories About Ashanti Are Just Details of His Life: ‘I Wish Ashanti All the Best’
Irv Gotti has placed moments of intimacy shared between him and Ashanti into the public eye recently. During appearances on Drink Champs and in The Murder Inc Story, Gotti revealed they hid a relationship, but now he is putting all of the information out there. Despite the criticism of the...
RELATED PEOPLE
thesource.com
Irv Gotti Vows To Not Answer Anymore Questions About Ashanti
Irv Gotti became the talk of the internet following his Drink Champs interview earlier this month. The Murder Inc. founder had used the episode to basically talk about his relationship and escapades with Ashanti, ultimately admitting that he was hurt by her and still hasn’t gotten over it. Irv...
thesource.com
[WATCH] Nicki Minaj Performs Nine-Song Medly and Accepts Video Vanguard Award at MTV VMAs
With a marathon nine-song performance on her “Barbie Dream House” stage, international superstar Nicki Minaj was celebrated with MTV’s coveted Video Vanguard Award. Minaj’s set included the hits “All Things Go,” “Roman’s Revenge,” “Monster,” “Beez in the Trap,” “Chun-Li,” “Moment 4 Life,” “Super Bass,” “Anaconda,” and the world premiere of her brand-new song, “Super Freaky Girl.”
thesource.com
Nicki Minaj, Jack Harlow & Bad Bunny Steal The Show the 2022 VMAs
The 2022 VMAs were a night to remember. The night began and ended with iconic moments from Nicki Minaj, Jack Harlow, Bad Bunny, and more. Jack Harlow opened up the show as the captain of a superstar-seated “First Class” flight that featured Lil Nas X, Saucy Santana, Chloe Bailey Harlow’s bromancer, Druski, and more. He later stepped out onto the VMA stage in Prudential Center and introduced Fergie as a surprise guest. The “Glamorous” singer took the stage to perform her 2006 hit, which is used to sample Harlow hit single. Both songs topped the Billboard Hot 100 charts.
