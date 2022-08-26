An open call to all the Karens out there, the Aussie-based American diner concept is opening in Singapore for its first Asia pop-up. Save your one-star reviews on Google, this restaurant found tik-tok fame from its great burgers with a large side of rude service. If you didn’t already know, the popular term “Karen” is used to describe an entitled and obnoxious middle-aged woman – typically making a mountain out of a molehill in public and then demanding to see the manager when things don’t go her way.

