ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Workday, JinkoSolar And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Friday

By Lisa Levin
Benzinga
Benzinga
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Fmud0_0hW9O9MU00

With US stock futures trading slightly lower this morning on Friday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

  • Ulta Beauty, Inc. ULTA reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter and raised its FY22 guidance. Ulta Beauty shares gained 3% to $431.79 in the pre-market trading session.
  • Wall Street expects JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. JKS to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $2.26 billion before the opening bell. JinkoSolar shares gained 0.8% to $59.13 in pre-market trading .
  • Workday, Inc. WDAY reported upbeat earnings for its second quarter. The company maintained full-year subscription revenue guidance between $5.537 billion and $5.557 billion. Workday shares jumped 10.5% to $179.40 in pre-market trading.
  • Dell Technologies Inc. DELL reported upbeat earnings for its second quarter, while sales missed estimates. Dell shares dropped 4.7% to $45.63 in the pre-market trading session.
  • The Gap, Inc. GPS reported an unexpected profit for the second quarter, while sales exceeded estimates. Gap shares surged 6.4% to $10.65 in the after-hours trading session.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

How Much $1,000 Invested In Apple, Amazon, Bitcoin, Gold After Friday's Plunge Would Be Worth Upon Return To All-Time Highs

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell copped the blame for sending the financial markets into a tailspin on Friday with his hawkish Jackson Hole speech. Rally Stalls: The setback came even as the markets were fighting back from the weakness seen for much of the first half of the year. Most assets bottomed in mid-June, raising hopes that sentiment may have reversed.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Looking Into Lumen Technologies's Recent Short Interest

Lumen Technologies's (NYSE:LUMN) short percent of float has risen 9.41% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 144.64 million shares sold short, which is 15.82% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 14.1 days to cover their short positions on average.
STOCKS
Benzinga

What 14 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Exxon Mobil

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Exxon Mobil XOM within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 14 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Exxon Mobil. The company has an average price target of $111.82 with a high of $125.00 and a low of $83.00.
STOCKS
NASDAQ

4 Warren Buffett Stocks That Can Turn $300,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

When it comes to investing greats, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett deserves to be in a class of his own. Since becoming CEO in 1965, he's overseen the creation of nearly $650 billion in value for his shareholders (himself included), and delivered a better than 3,600,000% total return on his company's Class A shares (BRK.A).
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Workday#Dell Technologies Inc#Gps#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Ulta Beauty Inc#Ulta#Fy22#Wday#Dell#The Gap Inc
Benzinga

Musk Had Twins With Neuralink Executive Shivon Zilis Through IVF: Report

The twins that Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk fathered with Neuralink executive Shivon Zilis were conceived by in vitro fertilization (IVF), according to Reuters. Neuralink is the brain chip company owned by Musk. According to the report, Zilis, 36, told her colleagues that she was not involved romantically with Musk, and they were not in any relationship.
CELEBRITIES
Benzinga

Who Owns More Land: Bill Gates, McDonald's or The Catholic Church?

Land is the investment of choice for moguls. Bill Gates has invested heavily in farmland. People have said for years that McDonald’s Corp is actually a real estate company that sells food. You might not have realized that the Catholic Church owns lots of real estate. Which of these billion-dollar entities owns more of what might be considered the most precious commodity on earth — land? Benzinga did the research, and the results might surprise you.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

Bitcoin Breaks Below $20K: How Low Can It Go?

Bitcoin BTC/USD, which fell over 6% on Friday amid the sell-off triggered by Fed chair Jerome Powell’s Jackson Hole address, has broken below the psychological level of $20,000. At the time of going to press, Bitcoin was seen trading down 4.18% to $19,930.53. Are you ready for the next...
MARKETS
Benzinga

How Bill Gates Is Reinventing The Toilet And Why It's A Game Changer

Bill Gates is partnering with South Korean electronics giant Samsung for a public health and sanitation initiative called “Reinvent the Toilet Challenge.”. What Happened: Samsung announced last week it has developed a prototype toilet that is safe and designed for household use. The company’s R&D arm Samsung Advanced Institute of Technology has been collaborating with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation on the reinvented toilet since 2019. The core innovations, including heat-treatment and bioprocessing technologies to kill pathogens from human waste, and making the released effluent and solids safe for the environment, were completed recently, Samsung said. A prototype has also been tested.
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

3 Growth Stocks Poised to Skyrocket

Axsome Therapeutics recently picked up a big FDA win, and has a rising star with a drug it recently acquired. Vertex Pharmaceuticals dominates the treatment of cystic fibrosis, but could soon expand beyond that indication. Novavax awaits a potentially big boost from COVID-19 omicron boosters. You’re reading a free article...
STOCKS
NASDAQ

What Bear Market? This Unstoppable Stock Is One to Hold Forever

An American classic, Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) has been refreshing customers since 1886. Its blue-chip stock has surged more than 4,100% in the past 50 years. And with over 40% of the soft drink market, the beverage giant generated some $38 billion in sales last year. The company is ranked No. 93 on the prestigious Fortune 500 list and has a market cap in the range of $277 billion.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Trump Hastily Assembles Legal Team To Fight Mar-a-Lago Raid Case But Defense Arguments Look Poised To Fall Flat: NYT

Trump's hastily put legal team is ineptly handling the case, a NYT report suggested. Their arguments have yet to do much to fend off DoJ, a legal expert reportedly said. The odds of former President Donald Trump getting indicted have increased considerably after the unsealing of the highly-redacted FBI affidavit. A new report suggests Trump’s legal team is lost for viable arguments to extricate the ex-president from the legal mess.
POTUS
Benzinga

Recap: REX American Resources Q2 Earnings

REX American Resources REX reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. REX American Resources beat estimated earnings by 5.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.63 versus an estimate of $0.6. Revenue was up $44.48 million from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
74K+
Followers
162K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy