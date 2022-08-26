Workday, JinkoSolar And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Friday
With US stock futures trading slightly lower this morning on Friday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:
- Ulta Beauty, Inc. ULTA reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter and raised its FY22 guidance. Ulta Beauty shares gained 3% to $431.79 in the pre-market trading session.
- Wall Street expects JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. JKS to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $2.26 billion before the opening bell. JinkoSolar shares gained 0.8% to $59.13 in pre-market trading .
- Workday, Inc. WDAY reported upbeat earnings for its second quarter. The company maintained full-year subscription revenue guidance between $5.537 billion and $5.557 billion. Workday shares jumped 10.5% to $179.40 in pre-market trading.
- Dell Technologies Inc. DELL reported upbeat earnings for its second quarter, while sales missed estimates. Dell shares dropped 4.7% to $45.63 in the pre-market trading session.
- The Gap, Inc. GPS reported an unexpected profit for the second quarter, while sales exceeded estimates. Gap shares surged 6.4% to $10.65 in the after-hours trading session.
Comments / 0