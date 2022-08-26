Read full article on original website
Yankees’ true feelings on Aroldis Chapman’s infection from tattoo
Well, this is certainly one of the weirder injuries this season. Amid a rather tumultuous stretch of games, the New York Yankees received some unfortunate news about Aroldis Chapman. The closer was placed on the IL list for an infection on his leg. The reason for the infection? A recent tattoo Chapman had.
numberfire.com
Albert Pujols sent to Cardinals' bench on Saturday
St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Albert Pujols is not starting in Saturday's lineup against the Atlanta Braves. Pujols will sit on the bench after Brendan Donovan was picked as Saturday's designated hitter and Nolan Arenado was aligned at third base. According to Baseball Savant on 178 batted balls this season,...
Dodgers News: Trea Turner Gets Hit in the Head and Embarrasses Pitcher on Next Pitch
Everybody knows about the infamous Trea Turner slide. The dude even has a whole GIF about it:. But during Sunday afternoon’s game, Turner’s slide had a lot more context and emotion behind it than the usual smooth and casual glide. After the Dodgers lost 2-1 in a tough...
Yankees announcer Michael Kay absolutely tore A’s stadium to shreds in broadcast
New York Yankees announcer Michael Kay didn’t hold back his thoughts about the Oakland Athletics stadium during the broadcast on Thursday night. New York Yankees announcer Michael Kay made it very clear he didn’t like the Oakland Athletics stadium during the broadcast on Thursday night. Kay wasn’t impressed to make some new furry friends (or foes) while in Oakland.
3 Yankees in danger of losing 2023 roster spot after Oswaldo Cabrera debut
Whether Oswaldo Cabrera comes around on the offensive end or not, it’s evident the youngster is an asset for the New York Yankees this year and beyond solely because of his immaculate defensive versatility. He’s already logged reps at third base, second base, shortstop and right field in his first seven big-league games.
Woman Seriously Injured in Wild Fight at Toronto Blue Jays Game
A woman had to be rushed to the hospital with serious injuries after a violent scene unfolded during a Toronto Blue Jays baseball game this week. Fans started fighting in the nosebleed section of a Blue Jays game earlier this week. A video obtained by TMZ Sports captured the altercation, which involved several individuals.
3 reasons why Xander Bogaerts will not re-sign with the Red Sox in free agency
The Boston Red Sox are one of the most renowned franchises in recent MLB history. Over the past 15 years, they have won three World Series championships, but this season has greatly disappointed the organization. Signing Trevor Story in the offseason seemed to be a band-aid solution as the front office has not prioritized the extensions of Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers.
Josh Hader draws vile reaction from angered, frustrated Padres fans
When the Milwaukee Brewers traded Josh Hader to the San Diego Padres, it was met with some criticisms. After all, the Brewers were basically giving one of the MLB’s best relievers and closers for years. Less than a month later, though, Milwaukee fans might be thanking the team they made the move. Saying that Hader […] The post Josh Hader draws vile reaction from angered, frustrated Padres fans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Red Sox make Alex Cora announcement amid last place season
The Boston Red Sox have had a hugely disappointing 2022 season, but as far as the team’s staff is concerned, no major changes are coming. Red Sox team president Sam Kennedy made clear Monday that manager Alex Cora’s job is safe despite the Red Sox being in last place. The same is true of general manager Chaim Bloom.
Dodgers News: All-Star Shortstop's Return to LA Remains Unknown
The All-Star shortstop was told by the Dodgers front office that no talks of a contract will be discussed during the season.
Rule 5 candidate Matt Sauer just gave Yankees 17 reasons to keep him
This offseason, the New York Yankees will have to get back into the Rule 5 swing of things after a brief reprieve in 2021 when the event was canceled (they protected people anyway, but that’s beside the point). In recent years, the Yankees’ system has been so deep that...
Aroldis Chapman’s Yankees career could end after absurd new injury
Speculation on Saturday afternoon centered around whether or not the Yankees would DFA Aroldis Chapman as soon as the calendar turned to September, preventing him from being scooped up and placed on someone else’s playoff roster as a wild card reclamation project. Or, perhaps, if the Yankees were feeling...
Opinion: If the Yankees retire another number, let it be Gil McDougald’s
Gil McDougald was a model of versatility for the Yankees.Bowman Gum. When Paul O’Neill stood in Yankee Stadium for the retirement of his uniform number 21 last Sunday afternoon, he gestured to five former teammates at his side—Hall of Famer Mariano Rivera plus Tino Martinez, Andy Pettitte, Jorge Posada, and Bernie Williams—and spoke of winning.
ESPN
Seattle Mariners legend Ichiro Suzuki reunites with 'Ichiro Girl' during first pitch
It's Ichiro Suzuki weekend in Seattle as the Mariners celebrate the franchise icon and induct him into the team's hall of fame on Saturday night -- certainly a prelude to his induction into Cooperstown in a few years. Before Friday's game, Ichiro was even in uniform, shagging flies in the outfield with rookie phenom Julio Rodriguez.
Braves Twitter incensed over Kenley Jansen surrendering walk-off walk against Cardinals
The Atlanta Braves brought Kenley Jansen in during the offseason for one reason: to close out games. Their bullpen has been excellent, but their previous closer, Will Smith, struggled in spots. Because of that, they dealt Smith to the Houston Astros for Jake Odorizzi and promoted Jansen to the full-time closer role. On Saturday night, […] The post Braves Twitter incensed over Kenley Jansen surrendering walk-off walk against Cardinals appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘It hurts to this day’: Mets Icon sounds off on animus against Wilpons who shunned him since 1986 World Series
The New York Mets celebrated Old Timer’s Day at Citi Field on Saturday. However, the day was more than that for team icon Ray Knight. Knight’s inclusion in Old Timer’s Day would not seem out of the ordinary to the outside observer. The former corner infielder was a two-time All-Star who helped the team win […] The post ‘It hurts to this day’: Mets Icon sounds off on animus against Wilpons who shunned him since 1986 World Series appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker
Yankees could fire Aaron Boone despite dominant 2022 season, per MLB Insider
The New York Yankees haven’t made it to a World Series in over a decade, a problematic result that hasn’t yet sparked wholesale changes in the front office. General manager Brian Cashman remains at his post and is expected to be retained after his contract expires this year.
Ray Knight at Old-Timers' Day: 'I love the New York Mets. I don't like the Wilpons'
Mets 1986 World Series hero Ray Knight had some harsh words for the team’s former owners at Old-Timers’ Day on Saturday, one of the rare times he’s been invited back to Queens.
Pinstripe Alley
Last Night’s Game
Last night’s game is a microcosm of what this team really is. I try to be a realist when it comes to the Yankees. Yesterday was another game in a countless number of games this year where we could not buy a hit. We have a lineup full of low contact hitters which means any scrub can have a great game against, Forget about us hitting great pitching that hardly happens. Donaldson, Torres, Rizzo and Higashioka are strikeouts waiting to happen.
