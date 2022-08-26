ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

numberfire.com

Albert Pujols sent to Cardinals' bench on Saturday

St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Albert Pujols is not starting in Saturday's lineup against the Atlanta Braves. Pujols will sit on the bench after Brendan Donovan was picked as Saturday's designated hitter and Nolan Arenado was aligned at third base. According to Baseball Savant on 178 batted balls this season,...
Woman Seriously Injured in Wild Fight at Toronto Blue Jays Game

A woman had to be rushed to the hospital with serious injuries after a violent scene unfolded during a Toronto Blue Jays baseball game this week. Fans started fighting in the nosebleed section of a Blue Jays game earlier this week. A video obtained by TMZ Sports captured the altercation, which involved several individuals.
Josh Hader draws vile reaction from angered, frustrated Padres fans

When the Milwaukee Brewers traded Josh Hader to the San Diego Padres, it was met with some criticisms. After all, the Brewers were basically giving one of the MLB's best relievers and closers for years. Less than a month later, though, Milwaukee fans might be thanking the team they made the move. Saying that Hader […] The post Josh Hader draws vile reaction from angered, frustrated Padres fans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Red Sox make Alex Cora announcement amid last place season

The Boston Red Sox have had a hugely disappointing 2022 season, but as far as the team's staff is concerned, no major changes are coming. Red Sox team president Sam Kennedy made clear Monday that manager Alex Cora's job is safe despite the Red Sox being in last place. The same is true of general manager Chaim Bloom.
Braves Twitter incensed over Kenley Jansen surrendering walk-off walk against Cardinals

The Atlanta Braves brought Kenley Jansen in during the offseason for one reason: to close out games. Their bullpen has been excellent, but their previous closer, Will Smith, struggled in spots. Because of that, they dealt Smith to the Houston Astros for Jake Odorizzi and promoted Jansen to the full-time closer role. On Saturday night, […] The post Braves Twitter incensed over Kenley Jansen surrendering walk-off walk against Cardinals appeared first on ClutchPoints.
'It hurts to this day': Mets Icon sounds off on animus against Wilpons who shunned him since 1986 World Series

The New York Mets celebrated Old Timer's Day at Citi Field on Saturday. However, the day was more than that for team icon Ray Knight. Knight's inclusion in Old Timer's Day would not seem out of the ordinary to the outside observer. The former corner infielder was a two-time All-Star who helped the team win […] The post 'It hurts to this day': Mets Icon sounds off on animus against Wilpons who shunned him since 1986 World Series appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Last Night's Game

Last night's game is a microcosm of what this team really is. I try to be a realist when it comes to the Yankees. Yesterday was another game in a countless number of games this year where we could not buy a hit. We have a lineup full of low contact hitters which means any scrub can have a great game against, Forget about us hitting great pitching that hardly happens. Donaldson, Torres, Rizzo and Higashioka are strikeouts waiting to happen.
